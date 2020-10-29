Mr. Cooper Group Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Chairman and CEO Jay Bray commented, “The strong earnings this quarter, including record origination fundings and a 51% operating ROTCE, are the result of our key strengths - great people, technology development as a core competency, and a business model that balances servicing and originations.”

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) (the “Company”), which principally operates under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands, reported a third quarter net income of $214 million or $2.18 per diluted share. Net income included $53 million in debt refinancing costs related to senior note refinanced in the quarter and a negative $29 million in mark-to-market. Excluding the mark-to-market and other items, the Company reported pretax operating income of $348 million. Items excluded from operating income were negative $29 million in mark-to-market, net of the add back of $25 million in fair value amortization that is included in the full mark-to-market, $53 million in debt breakage, $1 million in severance charges related to corporate actions, and $9 million of intangible amortization.

Chris Marshall, Vice Chairman and CFO added, “We continued to strengthen the company’s balance sheet during the quarter, redeeming $100 million in senior notes, refinancing $850 million at a coupon of 5.5%, and extending our liquidity runway to almost 6 years. At the same time, we bolstered our advance funding capacity with a $900 million committed facility for Ginnie Mae MSRs and advances.”

Servicing

The Servicing segment is focused on providing a best-in-class home loan experience for our 3.4 million customers while simultaneously strengthening asset performance for investors. In the third quarter, Servicing recorded pretax loss of $32 million, reflecting a negative $29 million in mark-to-market. The total servicing portfolio ended the quarter at $588 billion UPB. Servicing earned pretax operating loss, excluding the full mark, of $2 million, equivalent to a servicing margin of negative 0.1 bps. At quarter end, the carrying value of the MSR was $2,669 million, of which $2,663 million was at fair value equivalent to 100 bps of MSR UPB and original cost basis of 86 bps.

Quarter Ended ($ in millions) Q2'20 Q3'20 $ BPS $ BPS Operational revenue $ 294 19.2 $ 273 18.5 Amortization, net of accretion (102) (6.6) (112) (7.6) Mark-to-market (261) (17.1) (29) (2.0) Total revenues (69) (4.5) 132 8.9 Total expenses (122) (8.0) (99) (6.7) Total other expenses, net (60) (3.9) (65) (4.4) Loss before taxes (251) (16.4) (32) (2.2) Mark-to-market 261 17.1 29 2.0 Accounting items — — 1 0.1 Pretax operating income (loss) excluding mark-to-market and accounting items $ 10 0.7 $ (2) (0.1) Quarter Ended Q2'20 Q3'20 Ending UPB ($B) $ 596 $ 588 Average UPB ($B) $ 612 $ 591 60+ day delinquency rate at period end 4.7 % 5.9 % Annualized CPR 26.0 % 30.1 % Modifications and workouts 6,582 23,725

Originations

The Originations segment focuses on creating servicing assets at attractive margins by acquiring loans through the correspondent channel and principally refinancing existing loans in the direct-to-consumer channel. Originations earned pretax income of $438 million.

Mr. Cooper funded 58,140 loans in the third quarter, totaling approximately $15.6 billion UPB, which was comprised of $9.1 billion in direct-to-consumer and $6.5 billion in correspondent. Funded volume increased 45% quarter-over-quarter.

Quarter Ended ($ in millions) Q2'20 Q3'20 Income before taxes $ 433 $ 438 Accounting items 1 — Pretax operating income excluding accounting items $ 434 $ 438

Quarter Ended ($ in millions) Q2'20 Q3'20 Total pull through adjusted volume $ 12,394 $ 19,794 Funded volume $ 10,729 $ 15,598 Refinance recapture percentage 31 % 31 % Recapture percentage 26 % 25 % Purchase volume as a percentage of funded volume 10 % 16 %

Xome

Xome provides real estate solutions including property disposition, asset management, title, close, valuation, and field services for Mr. Cooper and third-party clients. The Xome segment recorded pretax income of $15 million and pretax operating income of $18 million in the third quarter, which excluded intangible amortization.

Quarter Ended ($ in millions) Q2'20 Q3'20 Income before taxes $ 12 $ 15 Intangible amortization 1 3 Pretax operating income excluding intangible amortization $ 13 $ 18

Quarter Ended ($ in millions) Q2'20 Q3'20 Exchange property sold 1,191 860 Average Exchange property listings 17,438 15,067 Services orders completed 423,974 422,935 Percentage of revenue earned from third-party customers 53 % 50 %

Conference Call Webcast and Investor Presentation

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company utilizes non-GAAP financial measures as the measures provide additional information to assist investors in understanding and assessing the Company’s and our business segments’ ongoing performance and financial results, as well as assessing our prospects for future performance. The adjusted operating financial measures facilitate a meaningful analysis and allow more accurate comparisons of our ongoing business operations because they exclude items that may not be indicative of or are unrelated to the Company’s and our business segments’ core operating performance, and are better measures for assessing trends in our underlying businesses. These notable items are consistent with how management views our businesses. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operational and planning decisions and evaluating the Company’s and our business segment’s ongoing performance. Pretax operating income (loss) in the servicing segment eliminates the effects of mark-to-market adjustments which primarily reflects unrealized gains or losses based on the changes in fair value measurements of MSRs and their related financing liabilities for which a fair value accounting election was made. These adjustments, which can be highly volatile and material due to changes in credit markets, are not necessarily reflective of the gains and losses that will ultimately be realized by the Company. Pretax operating income (loss) in each segment also eliminates, as applicable, transition and integration costs, gains (losses) on sales of fixed assets, certain settlement costs that are not considered normal operational matters, intangible amortization, and other adjustments based on the facts and circumstances that would provide investors a supplemental means for evaluating the Company’s core operating performance.

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements in this release that are not historical or current facts are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; the pandemic’s impact on the U.S. and global economies; federal, state, and local governmental responses to the pandemic; borrower forbearance rates and availability of financing. Results for any specified quarter are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for the full year or any future period. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are described in the “Risk Factors” section of Mr. Cooper Group’s most recent annual reports and other required documents as filed with the SEC which are available at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Mr. Cooper undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement or any other financial information contained herein, and the statements made in this press release are current as of the date of this release only.

Financial Tables

MR. COOPER GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (millions of dollars, except for earnings per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020 Revenues: Service related, net, excluding mark-to-market $ 273 $ 256 Mark-to-market (261 ) (29 ) Net gain on mortgage loans held for sale 618 645 Total revenues 630 872 Total expenses: 419 431 Other expense, net: Interest income 76 56 Interest expense (177 ) (165 ) Other expense, net — (51 ) Total other expense, net (101 ) (160 ) Income before income tax expense 110 281 Income tax expense 37 67 Net income 73 214 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest — 5 Net income attributable to Mr. Cooper Group 73 209 Undistributed earnings attributable to participating stockholders 1 2 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 72 $ 207 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.78 $ 2.26 Diluted $ 0.77 $ 2.18 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding (in millions): Basic 92.0 91.7 Diluted 93.0 95.1

MR. COOPER GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (millions of dollars) June 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,041 $ 946 Restricted cash 260 229 Mortgage servicing rights 2,763 2,669 Advances and other receivables, net 668 745 Reverse mortgage interests, net 5,709 5,460 Mortgage loans held for sale at fair value 3,179 3,817 Property and equipment, net 115 114 Deferred tax assets, net 1,391 1,344 Other assets 2,174 6,431 Total assets $ 17,300 $ 21,755 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Unsecured senior notes, net $ 2,261 $ 2,167 Advance and warehouse facilities, net 4,506 4,851 Payables and other liabilities 2,460 6,590 MSR related liabilities - nonrecourse at fair value 1,173 1,091 Mortgage servicing liabilities 48 44 Other nonrecourse debt, net 4,707 4,671 Total liabilities 15,155 19,414 Total stockholders' equity 2,145 2,341 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 17,300 $ 21,755

UNAUDITED SEGMENT STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS & EARNINGS RECONCILIATION (millions of dollars, except for earnings per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Servicing Originations Xome Corporate/

Other Consolidated Service related, net $ (114 ) $ 21 $ 106 $ (1 ) $ 12 Net gain on mortgage loans held for sale 45 573 — — 618 Total revenues (69 ) 594 106 (1 ) 630 Total expenses 122 167 95 35 419 Other (expense) income, net: Interest income 57 19 — — 76 Interest expense (117 ) (13 ) — (47 ) (177 ) Other income (expense), net — — 1 (1 ) — Total other (expense) income, net (60 ) 6 1 (48 ) (101 ) Pretax (loss) income $ (251 ) $ 433 $ 12 $ (84 ) $ 110 Income tax expense 37 Net income 73 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests — Net income attributable to common stockholders of Mr. Cooper Group 73 Undistributed earnings attributable to participating stockholders 1 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 72 Net income per share Basic $ 0.78 Diluted $ 0.77 Non-GAAP Reconciliation: Pretax (loss) income $ (251 ) $ 433 $ 12 $ (84 ) $ 110 Mark-to-market 261 — — — 261 Accounting items / other — 1 — — 1 Intangible amortization — — 1 6 7 Pretax income (loss), net of notable items 10 434 13 (78 ) 379 Fair value amortization (1) (29 ) — — — (29 ) Pretax operating (loss) income $ (19 ) $ 434 $ 13 $ (78 ) $ 350 Income tax expense (85 ) Operating income $ 265 ROTCE 55.0 % (1) Amount represents additional amortization required under the fair value amortization method over the cost amortization method.

UNAUDITED SEGMENT STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS & EARNINGS RECONCILIATION (millions of dollars, except for earnings per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Servicing Originations Xome Corporate/

Other Consolidated Service related, net $ 92 $ 27 $ 108 $ — $ 227 Net gain on mortgage loans held for sale 40 605 — — 645 Total revenues 132 632 108 — 872 Total expenses 99 195 94 43 431 Other (expense) income, net: Interest income 40 16 — — 56 Interest expense (105 ) (15 ) — (45 ) (165 ) Other income (expense), net — — 1 (52 ) (51 ) Total other (expense) income, net (65 ) 1 1 (97 ) (160 ) Pretax (loss) income $ (32 ) $ 438 $ 15 $ (140 ) $ 281 Income tax expense 67 Net income 214 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 5 Net income attributable to common stockholders of Mr. Cooper Group 209 Undistributed earnings attributable to participating stockholders 2 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 207 Net income per share Basic $ 2.26 Diluted $ 2.18 Non-GAAP Reconciliation: Pretax (loss) income $ (32 ) $ 438 $ 15 $ (140 ) $ 281 Mark-to-market 29 — — — 29 Accounting items / other 1 — — 53 54 Intangible amortization — — 3 6 9 Pretax (loss) income, net of notable items (2 ) 438 18 (81 ) 373 Fair value amortization (1) (25 ) — — — (25 ) Pretax operating (loss) income $ (27 ) $ 438 $ 18 $ (81 ) $ 348 Income tax expense (84 ) Operating income $ 264 ROTCE 50.9 % (1) Amount represents additional amortization required under the fair value amortization method over the cost amortization method.

