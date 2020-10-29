 

Comcast Reports 3rd Quarter 2020 Results

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) today reported results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

We are nearly eight months into this pandemic – and despite many harsh realities, I couldn’t be more pleased and proud of how our team has worked together across the company to find safe and creative solutions to successfully operate in this environment. We are executing at the highest level; and perhaps, most importantly, accelerating innovation, which will drive long-term future growth. This third quarter, we delivered the best broadband results in our company’s history. Driven by our industry-leading platform and strategic focus on broadband, aggregation and streaming, we added a record 633,000 high-speed internet customers and 556,000 total net new customer relationships. At the same time, we’re growing our entertainment platforms with the addition of Flex, which has a significant positive impact on broadband churn and customer lifetime value. Our integrated strategy is also driving results in streaming with nearly 22 million sign-ups for Peacock to date, and we are exceeding our expectations on all engagement metrics in only a few months. And Sky continues to add customer relationships at higher prices while reducing churn to all-time lows in our core UK business. Going forward, and as we emerge from the pandemic, we believe we are extremely well positioned to provide seamless and integrated experiences for our customers and to deliver superior long-term growth and returns for our shareholders," commented Brian L. Roberts, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Comcast Corporation.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

($ in millions, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3rd Quarter

 

 

Year to Date

 

 

Consolidated Results

2020   

2019   

Change

 

 

2020   

2019   

Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$25,532

 

$26,827

 

(4.8

%)

 

 

$75,856

 

$80,544

 

(5.8

%)

 

 

Net Income Attributable to Comcast

$2,019

 

$3,217

 

(37.2

%)

 

 

$7,154

 

$9,895

 

(27.7

%)

 

 

Adjusted Net Income1

$3,000

 

$3,667

 

(18.2

%)

 

 

$9,436

 

$10,754

 

(12.3

%)

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA2

$7,583

 

$8,553

 

(11.3

%)

 

 

$23,640

 

$25,822

 

(8.5

%)

 

 

Earnings per Share3

$0.44

 

$0.70

 

(37.1

%)

 

 

$1.55

 

$2.15

 

(27.9

%)

 

 

Adjusted Earnings per Share1

$0.65

 

$0.79

 

(17.7

%)

 

 

$2.04

 

$2.33

 

(12.4

%)

 

 

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

$5,228

 

$5,191

 

0.7

%

 

 

$19,695

 

$19,462

 

1.2

%

 

 

Free Cash Flow4

$2,289

 

$2,072

 

10.5

%

 

 

$11,580

 

$10,910

 

6.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For additional detail on segment revenue and expenses, customer metrics, capital expenditures, and free cash flow, please refer to the trending schedules on Comcast’s Investor Relations website at www.cmcsa.com.

3rd Quarter 2020 Highlights:

  • Generated Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $7.6 Billion, Adjusted EPS of $0.65 and Free Cash Flow of $2.3 Billion
  • Cable Communications Total Customer Relationship Net Additions Were 556,000, the Best Quarterly Result on Record
  • Total High-Speed Internet Customer Net Additions Were 633,000, the Best Quarterly Result on Record
  • Cable Communications Adjusted EBITDA Increased 10.5% Driven by Strength in High-Speed Internet
  • Peacock Has Nearly 22 Million Sign-Ups to Date Across the U.S. and Recently Secured Distribution on the Roku Platform
  • NBCUniversal Reorganized Its Television and Streaming Businesses Under Mark Lazarus and Cesar Conde with a Centralized Structure Optimizing Content Creation, Distribution and Monetization
  • NBCUniversal Completed a Successful Upfront, with Strong Volume Commitments and Higher Pricing
  • Sky Customer Trends Improved Sequentially, and Included Net Additions in the U.K.
  • Premier League Viewership Reached Record Levels on Sky Sports, Including the Highest Average Season Viewership on Record for the 2019/20 Season and the Highest Daily U.K. Viewership on Record for the 2020/21 Season to Date

     

Consolidated Financial Results

Revenue for the third quarter of 2020 decreased 4.8% to $25.5 billion. Net Income Attributable to Comcast decreased 37.2% to $2.0 billion. Adjusted Net Income decreased 18.2% to $3.0 billion. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 11.3% to $7.6 billion.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, revenue decreased 5.8% to $75.9 billion compared to 2019. Net income attributable to Comcast decreased 27.7% to $7.2 billion. Adjusted Net Income decreased 12.3% to $9.4 billion. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 8.5% to $23.6 billion.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for the third quarter of 2020 was $0.44, a decrease of 37.1% compared to the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted EPS decreased 17.7% to $0.65.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, EPS was $1.55, a 27.9% decrease compared to the prior year. Adjusted EPS decreased 12.4% to $2.04.

Capital Expenditures decreased 4.9% to $2.4 billion in the third quarter of 2020. Cable Communications’ capital expenditures decreased 2.5% to $1.8 billion. NBCUniversal’s capital expenditures decreased 29.3% to $357 million. Sky's capital expenditures increased 127.3% to $237 million.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, capital expenditures decreased 7.6% to $6.3 billion compared to 2019. Cable Communications' capital expenditures decreased 5.9% to $4.5 billion. NBCUniversal's capital expenditures decreased 22.5% to $1.1 billion. Sky's capital expenditures increased 20.2% to $649 million.

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities was $5.2 billion in the third quarter of 2020. Free Cash Flow was $2.3 billion.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, net cash provided by operating activities was $19.7 billion. Free cash flow was $11.6 billion.

Dividends paid during the third quarter of 2020 totaled $1.1 billion. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, dividends paid totaled $3.1 billion.

Cable Communications

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

($ in millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3rd Quarter

 

 

Year to Date

 

 

 

2020 

2019 

Change

 

 

2020 

2019 

Change

 

 

Cable Communications Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

High-Speed Internet

$5,198

$4,721

10.1

%

 

 

$15,199

$13,961

8.9

%

 

 

Video

5,421

5,541

(2.1

%)

 

 

16,468

16,763

(1.8

%)

 

 

Voice

876

963

(9.0

%)

 

 

2,652

2,935

(9.6

%)

 

 

Wireless

400

326

22.8

%

 

 

1,069

795

34.5

%

 

 

Business Services

2,049

1,971

4.0

%

 

 

6,096

5,795

5.2

%

 

 

Advertising

674

603

11.8

%

 

 

1,659

1,766

(6.1

%)

 

 

Other

382

459

(17.2

%)

 

 

1,203

1,299

(7.5

%)

 

 

Cable Communications Revenue

$15,000

$14,584

2.9

%

 

 

$44,346

$43,314

2.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cable Communications Adjusted EBITDA

$6,411

$5,801

10.5

%

 

 

$18,663

$17,383

7.4

%

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

42.7%

39.8%

 

 

 

42.1%

40.1%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cable Communications Capital Expenditures

$1,770

$1,814

(2.5

%)

 

 

$4,491

$4,771

(5.9

%)

 

 

Percent of Cable Communications Revenue

11.8%

12.4%

 

 

 

10.1%

11.0%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue for Cable Communications increased 2.9% to $15.0 billion in the third quarter of 2020, driven by increases in high-speed internet, business services, wireless and advertising revenue, partially offset by decreases in video, voice and other revenue. These results were negatively impacted by accrued customer regional sports network (RSN) fee adjustments related to canceled sporting events as a result of COVID-19. Excluding these adjustments5, Cable Communications revenue increased 3.9%. High-speed internet revenue increased 10.1%, due to an increase in the number of residential high-speed internet customers and an increase in average rates. Excluding the impact of accrued RSN fee adjustments5 for customers taking bundled services, high-speed internet revenue increased 11.2%. Business services revenue increased 4.0%, reflecting increases in average rates and an increase in the number of customers receiving our services. Wireless revenue increased 22.8%, due to an increase in the number of customer lines. Advertising revenue increased 11.8%, primarily reflecting an increase in political advertising revenue. Excluding political advertising revenue, advertising revenue decreased 6.8%. Video revenue decreased 2.1%, due to a decrease in the number of residential video customers, partially offset by an increase in average rates. Excluding the impact of accrued customer RSN fee adjustments5, video revenue decreased 0.8%. Voice revenue decreased 9.0%, reflecting decreases in average rates and in the number of residential voice customers. Other revenue decreased 17.2%, primarily reflecting lower revenue due to waived late fees and a decline in revenue from our security and automation services.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, Cable revenue increased 2.4% to $44.3 billion compared to 2019, driven by growth in high-speed internet, business services and wireless revenue, partially offset by a decrease in video, voice, advertising and other revenue. These results were negatively impacted by COVID-19, including accrued customer RSN fee adjustments, reduced advertising revenue and lower revenue due to our efforts to assist customers during this public health crisis. Excluding the impact of accrued customer RSN fee adjustments5, Cable Communications revenue increased 3.2%.

Total Customer Relationships increased by 556,000 to 32.7 million in the third quarter of 2020. Residential customer relationships increased by 539,000 and business customer relationships increased by 17,000. Total high-speed internet customer net additions were 633,000, total video customer net losses were 273,000 and total voice customer net losses were 3,000. In addition, Cable Communications added 187,000 wireless lines in the quarter.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Additions

 

 

 

3Q20   

3Q19   

 

3Q20 

 

3Q19 

 

 

 

Customer Relationships

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Residential Customer Relationships

30,289

 

28,797

 

 

539

 

 

288

 

 

 

 

Business Services Customer Relationships

2,401

 

2,377

 

 

17

 

 

21

 

 

 

 

Total Customer Relationships

32,690

 

31,173

 

 

556

 

 

309

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Residential Customer Relationships Mix

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

One Product Residential Customers

11,957

 

9,905

 

 

625

 

 

379

 

 

 

 

Two Product Residential Customers

8,732

 

8,915

 

 

(9

)

 

(38

)

 

 

 

Three or More Product Residential Customers

9,600

 

9,977

 

 

(77

)

 

(53

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Residential High-Speed Internet Customers

27,837

 

25,990

 

 

617

 

 

359

 

 

 

 

Business Services High-Speed Internet Customers

2,225

 

2,197

 

 

16

 

 

20

 

 

 

 

Total High-Speed Internet Customers

30,062

 

28,186

 

 

633

 

 

379

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Residential Video Customers

19,220

 

20,421

 

 

(253

)

 

(222

)

 

 

 

Business Services Video Customers

874

 

983

 

 

(20

)

 

(16

)

 

 

 

Total Video Customers

20,094

 

21,403

 

 

(273

)

 

(238

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Residential Voice Customers

9,684

 

9,945

 

 

(14

)

 

(63

)

 

 

 

Business Services Voice Customers

1,341

 

1,334

 

 

11

 

 

10

 

 

 

 

Total Voice Customers

11,025

 

11,278

 

 

(3

)

 

(53

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Wireless Lines

2,580

 

1,791

 

 

187

 

 

204

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA for Cable Communications increased 10.5% to $6.4 billion in the third quarter of 2020, due to higher revenue as well as a 2.2% decrease in operating expenses. Total operating expenses benefited from adjustments for provisions in our programming distribution agreements with RSNs related to canceled sporting events as a result of COVID-19. Programming costs decreased 0.6%, primarily reflecting the adjustment provisions. Excluding these adjustments5, programming costs increased 4.0% due to higher retransmission consent and sports programming fees, partially offset by a decline in the number of video subscribers. Non-programming expenses decreased 3.2%, while non-programming expenses per customer relationship decreased 7.4%. These declines reflect lower advertising, marketing and promotion expenses, technical and product support expenses and customer service expenses, partially offset by higher other operating expenses and franchise and regulatory fees. Non-programming expenses reflect a reduction in activity in some aspects of our business as a result of COVID-19 as well as benefits from cost saving initiatives. Adjusted EBITDA per customer relationship increased 5.8%, and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 42.7% compared to 39.8% in the third quarter of 2019. While the accrued RSN adjustments did not impact Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2020, the adjustments resulted in an increase to Adjusted EBITDA margin. Cable Communications results include a loss of $50 million from our wireless business, compared to a loss of $94 million in the prior year period.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, Cable Adjusted EBITDA increased 7.4% to $18.7 billion compared to 2019, due to higher revenue and a decrease in operating expenses. Programming costs decreased 1.3% primarily reflecting adjustments for provisions in our programming distribution agreements with RSNs related to canceled sporting events as a result of COVID-19. Excluding these adjustments5, programming costs increased 2.4% due to higher retransmission consent and sports programming fees, partially offset by a decline in the number of video subscribers. Non-programming expenses decreased 0.8%, reflecting cost savings initiatives that were partially offset by higher costs as a result of COVID-19. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, Adjusted EBITDA per customer relationship increased 2.9%, and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 42.1% compared to 40.1% in 2019. While the accrued RSN adjustments did not impact Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the adjustments resulted in an increase to Adjusted EBITDA margin. Cable Communications results include a loss of $146 million from our wireless business, compared to a loss of $285 million in the prior year period.

Capital Expenditures for Cable Communications decreased 2.5% to $1.8 billion in the third quarter of 2020, due to decreased investment in customer premise equipment and support capital, partially offset by increased investment in scalable infrastructure and line extensions. Cable capital expenditures represented 11.8% of Cable revenue in the third quarter of 2020 compared to 12.4% in last year's third quarter.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, Cable capital expenditures decreased 5.9% to $4.5 billion, primarily reflecting decreased investment in customer premise equipment, partially offset by increased investment in scalable infrastructure. Cable capital expenditures represented 10.1% of Cable revenue compared to 11.0% in 2019.

NBCUniversal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

($ in millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3rd Quarter

 

 

Year to Date

 

 

 

2020   

2019   

Change

 

 

2020   

2019   

Change

 

 

NBCUniversal Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cable Networks

$2,736

 

 

$2,771

 

 

(1.3

%)

 

 

$8,110

 

 

$8,586

 

 

(5.5

%)

 

 

Broadcast Television

2,414

 

 

2,230

 

 

8.3

%

 

 

7,462

 

 

7,099

 

 

5.1

%

 

 

Filmed Entertainment

1,280

 

 

1,706

 

 

(25.0

%)

 

 

3,844

 

 

4,931

 

 

(22.0

%)

 

 

Theme Parks

311

 

 

1,631

 

 

(80.9

%)

 

 

1,267

 

 

4,371

 

 

(71.0

%)

 

 

Headquarters, other and eliminations

(17

)

 

(43

)

 

NM

 

 

(101

)

 

(173

)

 

NM

 

 

NBCUniversal Revenue

$6,724

 

 

$8,295

 

 

(18.9

%)

 

 

$20,582

 

 

$24,814

 

 

(17.1

%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NBCUniversal Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cable Networks

$870

 

 

$955

 

 

(8.9

%)

 

 

$3,361

 

 

$3,418

 

 

(1.7

%)

 

 

Broadcast Television

436

 

 

338

 

 

28.7

%

 

 

1,578

 

 

1,259

 

 

25.3

%

 

 

Filmed Entertainment

300

 

 

195

 

 

53.4

%

 

 

634

 

 

742

 

 

(14.6

%)

 

 

Theme Parks

(203

)

 

731

 

 

(127.7

%)

 

 

(526

)

 

1,819

 

 

(128.9

%)

 

 

Headquarters, other and eliminations

(122

)

 

(128

)

 

NM

 

 

(381

)

 

(486

)

 

NM

 

 

NBCUniversal Adjusted EBITDA

$1,281

 

 

$2,091

 

 

(38.7

%)

 

 

$4,666

 

 

$6,752

 

 

(30.9

%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue for NBCUniversal decreased 18.9% to $6.7 billion in the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 38.7% to $1.3 billion.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, NBCUniversal revenue decreased 17.1% to $20.6 billion compared to last year's results. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 30.9% to $4.7 billion.

Cable Networks
 Cable Networks revenue decreased 1.3% to $2.7 billion in the third quarter of 2020, due to lower distribution revenue and advertising revenue, partially offset by higher content licensing and other revenue. Distribution revenue decreased 3.8%, reflecting credits accrued at some of our RSNs resulting from the reduced number of games played by professional sports leagues due to COVID-19 and a decline in subscribers, partially offset by contractual rate increases. Advertising revenue decreased 2.1%, reflecting continued ratings declines at our networks, partially offset by revenue from the broadcasts of rescheduled sporting events that were previously postponed due to COVID-19. Content licensing and other revenue increased 16.6%, due to the timing of content provided under licensing agreements, including transactions with Peacock in the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 8.9% to $870 million in the third quarter of 2020, due to lower revenue and higher programming and production expenses, partially offset by lower advertising, marketing and promotion costs and other operating and administrative costs. The increase in programming and production expenses was primarily driven by an increase in sports programming costs as professional sports leagues resumed seasons following postponements due to COVID-19.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, revenue from the Cable Networks segment decreased 5.5% to $8.1 billion compared to 2019, due to lower distribution and advertising revenue, partially offset by higher content licensing and other revenue. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 1.7% to $3.4 billion compared to 2019, due to lower revenue, partially offset by lower operating costs. The decrease in operating costs was driven by lower programming and production expenses, reflecting a decrease in sports programming costs due to the reduced number of sporting events due to COVID-19, partially offset by an increase in studio costs.

Broadcast Television
 Broadcast Television revenue increased 8.3% to $2.4 billion in the third quarter of 2020, due to higher content licensing revenue and distribution and other revenue, partially offset by lower advertising revenue. Content licensing revenue increased 65.6%, reflecting the timing of content provided under licensing agreements, including transactions with Peacock in the third quarter of 2020. Distribution and other revenue increased 4.9%, due to higher retransmission consent fees. Advertising revenue decreased 11.5%, reflecting continued ratings declines, partially offset by higher pricing and local political ad sales. Adjusted EBITDA increased 28.7% to $436 million in the third quarter of 2020, due to higher revenue, lower advertising, marketing and promotion costs and lower operating and administrative costs, partially offset by higher programming and production expenses. The increase in programming and production expenses was primarily due to higher content licensing sales.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, revenue from the Broadcast Television segment increased 5.1% to $7.5 billion compared to 2019, due to an increase in content licensing and distribution and other revenue, partially offset by lower advertising revenue. Adjusted EBITDA increased 25.3% to $1.6 billion compared to 2019, due to higher revenue, partially offset by a modest increase in operating costs.

Filmed Entertainment
 Filmed Entertainment revenue decreased 25.0% to $1.3 billion in the third quarter of 2020, due to lower theatrical and other revenue, partially offset by higher content licensing and home entertainment revenue. Theatrical revenue decreased 94.7%, primarily driven by theater closures as a result of COVID-19. Other revenue decreased 44.8%, primarily due to decreases in revenue from our movie ticketing, entertainment and live stage play businesses, which were impacted by theater and entertainment venue closures as a result of COVID-19. Content licensing revenue increased 14.5%, due to the timing of content provided under licensing agreements, including transactions with Peacock in the third quarter of 2020. Home entertainment revenue increased 49.1%, which included the success of Trolls World Tour. Adjusted EBITDA increased 53.4% to $300 million in the third quarter of 2020, reflecting lower revenue, more than offset by a decline in operating costs due to lower spending on current period releases as a result of COVID-19.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, revenue from the Filmed Entertainment segment decreased 22.0% to $3.8 billion compared to 2019, primarily reflecting lower theatrical revenue. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 14.6% to $634 million compared to 2019, due to lower revenue, partially offset by lower operating costs.

Theme Parks
 Theme Parks revenue decreased 80.9% to $311 million in the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Japan operating at limited capacity, while Universal Studios Hollywood remains closed as a result of COVID-19. Theme Parks Adjusted EBITDA loss was $203 million in the third quarter of 2020.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, revenue from the Theme Parks segment decreased 71.0% to $1.3 billion compared to 2019, primarily due to the temporary closures of Universal Studios Japan in late February and Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood in mid-March as a result of COVID-19. Theme Parks Adjusted EBITDA loss was $526 million.

Headquarters, Other and Eliminations
 NBCUniversal Headquarters, Other and Eliminations include overhead and eliminations among the NBCUniversal businesses. For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, NBCUniversal Headquarters, Other and Eliminations Adjusted EBITDA loss was $122 million, compared to a loss of $128 million in the third quarter of 2019.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, NBCUniversal Headquarters, Other and Eliminations Adjusted EBITDA loss was $381 million compared to a loss of $486 million in 2019.

Sky

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

($ in millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3rd Quarter

 

 

Year to Date

 

 

 

2020

2019

Change

Constant
Currency
Change6

 

 

2020

2019

Change

Constant
Currency
Change6

 

 

Sky Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Direct-to-Consumer

$3,943

$3,793

3.9

%

(1.0

%)

 

 

$11,146

$11,516

(3.2

%)

(3.1

%)

 

 

Content

388

315

23.3

%

17.5

%

 

 

947

1,061

(10.7

%)

(10.4

%)

 

 

Advertising

462

446

3.7

%

(1.2

%)

 

 

1,296

1,602

(19.1

%)

(18.7

%)

 

 

Sky Revenue

$4,793

$4,554

5.2

%

0.3

%

 

 

$13,389

$14,179

(5.6

%)

(5.4

%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sky Operating Costs and Expenses

$4,278

$3,655

17.0

%

11.5

%

 

 

$11,574

$11,845

(2.3

%)

(2.0

%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sky Adjusted EBITDA

$515

$899

(42.8

%)

(45.4

%)

 

 

$1,815

$2,334

(22.3

%)

(22.5

%)

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

10.7%

19.7%

 

 

 

 

13.6%

16.5%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue for Sky increased 5.2% to $4.8 billion in the third quarter of 2020. Excluding the impact of currency, revenue was consistent with the prior year period, due to higher content revenue, offset by lower direct-to-consumer revenue and advertising revenue. Content revenue increased 17.5% to $388 million, driven by higher wholesale revenue from sports programming as European football leagues resumed sporting events that were previously postponed due to COVID-19. Direct-to-consumer revenue decreased 1.0% to $3.9 billion, reflecting a decrease in customer relationships and average revenue per customer relationship that was consistent with the prior year period, and included growth in both customer relationships and average revenue per customer relationship in the U.K. Advertising revenue decreased 1.2% to $462 million, reflecting overall market weakness, partially offset by revenue from the broadcasts of rescheduled sporting events that were previously postponed due to COVID-19.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, Sky revenue decreased 5.6% to $13.4 billion compared to 2019. Excluding the impact of currency, revenue decreased 5.4%, due to lower direct-to-consumer, advertising and content revenue.

Total Customer Relationships decreased by 21,000 to 23.7 million in the third quarter of 2020, an improvement compared to the second quarter of 2020, and included net additions in the U.K.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Customers

 

Net Additions

 

 

 

3Q20

3Q19

 

3Q20

3Q19

 

 

Total Customer Relationships

23,695

23,918

 

(21)

(99)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA for Sky decreased 42.8% to $515 million in the third quarter of 2020. Excluding the impact of currency, Adjusted EBITDA decreased 45.4%, reflecting revenue that was consistent with the prior year period, offset by higher operating costs. The increase in operating costs was primarily driven by higher programming and production expenses, primarily due to an increase in sports programming costs as professional sports leagues resumed seasons following postponements due to COVID-19.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, Sky Adjusted EBITDA decreased 22.3% to $1.8 billion compared to 2019. Excluding the impact of currency, Adjusted EBITDA decreased 22.5%.

Corporate, Other and Eliminations

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Corporate and Other
 Corporate and Other primarily relates to corporate operations, Comcast Spectacor and Peacock. Revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $84 million, an increase of $42 million compared to 2019. Corporate and Other Adjusted EBITDA loss was $496 million, an increase of $259 million compared to 2019, primarily due to costs associated with Peacock.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, Corporate and Other revenue was $250 million, an increase of $44 million compared to 2019. Corporate and Other Adjusted EBITDA loss was $1.3 billion, an increase of $617 million compared to 2019, due to costs associated with Peacock and costs incurred in response to COVID-19, including severance and restructuring charges related to our NBCUniversal segments, which are presented in Corporate and Other.

Eliminations
 Eliminations reflects the accounting for transactions between Cable Communications, NBCUniversal, Sky and Corporate and Other. Revenue eliminations for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 were $1.1 billion compared to $648 million in 2019, and Adjusted EBITDA eliminations were $128 million compared to $1 million in 2019. The increases were primarily driven by the licensing of content between our NBCUniversal segments and Peacock.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, revenue eliminations were $2.7 billion compared to $2.0 billion in 2019, and Adjusted EBITDA eliminations were $250 million compared to $10 million in 2019. The increases were primarily driven by the licensing of content between our NBCUniversal segments and Peacock.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Notes:

 

1.

 

We define Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS as net income attributable to Comcast Corporation and diluted earnings per common share attributable to Comcast Corporation shareholders, respectively, adjusted to exclude the effects of the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, investments that investors may want to evaluate separately (such as based on fair value) and the impact of certain events, gains, losses or other charges that affect period-over-period comparisons. See Table 5 for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures.

 

2.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to Comcast Corporation before net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable subsidiary preferred stock, income tax expense, investment and other income (loss), net, interest expense, depreciation and amortization expense, and other operating gains and losses (such as impairment charges related to fixed and intangible assets and gains or losses on the sale of long-lived assets), if any. From time to time, we may exclude from Adjusted EBITDA the impact of certain events, gains, losses or other charges (such as significant legal settlements) that affect the period-to-period comparability of our operating performance. See Table 4 for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measure.
 

3.

All earnings per share amounts are presented on a diluted basis.

 

4.

We define Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by operating activities (as stated in our Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows) reduced by capital expenditures and cash paid for intangible assets. From time to time, we may exclude from Free Cash Flow the impact of certain cash receipts or payments (such as significant legal settlements) that affect period-to-period comparability. Cash payments for acquisitions and construction of real estate properties and the construction of Universal Beijing Resort are presented separately in our Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows and are therefore excluded from capital expenditures for Free Cash Flow. See Table 4 for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measure.

 

5.

Cable Communications reported results for 2020 include the impacts of RSN related adjustments, affecting period-to-period comparability of our operating performance. We also present adjusted information, excluding the impacts of the RSN related adjustments. See Table 7 for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

 

6.

Sky constant currency growth rates are calculated by comparing the current period results to the comparative period results in the prior year adjusted to reflect the average exchange rates from the current year period rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective prior year periods. See Table 6 for reconciliation of Sky's constant currency growth.

   
   All percentages are calculated on whole numbers. Minor differences may exist due to rounding.

Conference Call and Other Information
 Comcast Corporation will host a conference call with the financial community today, October 29, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The conference call and related materials will be broadcast live and posted on its Investor Relations website at www.cmcsa.com. Those parties interested in participating via telephone should dial (800) 263-8495 with the conference ID number 3090648. A replay of the call will be available starting at 12:00 p.m. ET on October 29, 2020, on the Investor Relations website or by telephone. To access the telephone replay, which will be available until Thursday, November 5, 2020 at midnight ET, please dial (855) 859-2056 and enter the conference ID number 3090648.

From time to time, we post information that may be of interest to investors on our website at www.cmcsa.com and on our corporate website, www.comcastcorporation.com. To automatically receive Comcast financial news by email, please visit www.cmcsa.com and subscribe to email alerts.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
 This press release contains forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. Readers are directed to Comcast’s periodic and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a description of such risks and uncertainties. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
 In this discussion, we sometimes refer to financial measures that are not presented according to generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (GAAP). Certain of these measures are considered “non-GAAP financial measures” under the SEC regulations; those rules require the supplemental explanations and reconciliations that are in Comcast’s Form 8-K (Quarterly Earnings Release) furnished to the SEC.

About Comcast Corporation
 Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States’ largest high-speed internet, video, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one of Europe's leading media and entertainment companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television services. It also provides communications services, including residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

 
TABLE 1

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

(in millions, except per share data)

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Revenue

$25,532

 

 

 

$26,827

 

 

 

$75,856

 

 

 

$

80,544

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Costs and expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Programming and production

8,565

 

 

 

8,316

 

 

 

23,683

 

 

 

 

25,140

 

 

Other operating and administrative

8,059

 

 

 

8,090

 

 

 

23,959

 

 

 

 

24,076

 

 

Advertising, marketing and promotion

1,512

 

 

 

1,901

 

 

 

4,791

 

 

 

 

5,674

 

 

Depreciation

2,122

 

 

 

2,124

 

 

 

6,328

 

 

 

 

6,561

 

 

Amortization

1,198

 

 

 

1,056

 

 

 

3,520

 

 

 

 

3,215

 

 

 

21,456

 

 

 

21,487

 

 

 

62,281

 

 

 

 

64,666

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income

4,076

 

 

 

5,340

 

 

 

13,575

 

 

 

 

15,878

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

(1,220

)

 

 

(1,167

)

 

 

(3,544

)

 

 

 

(3,454

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investment and other income (loss), net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity in net income (losses) of investees, net

(266

)

 

 

(355

)

 

 

(634

)

 

 

 

(295

)

 

Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities, net

118

 

 

 

174

 

 

 

65

 

 

 

 

582

 

 

Other income (loss), net

62

 

 

 

71

 

 

 

187

 

 

 

 

224

 

 

 

(86

)

 

 

(110

)

 

 

(382

)

 

 

 

511

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

2,770

 

 

 

4,063

 

 

 

9,649

 

 

 

 

12,935

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense

(739

)

 

 

(775

)

 

 

(2,385

)

 

 

 

(2,812

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

2,031

 

 

 

3,288

 

 

 

7,264

 

 

 

 

10,123

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable subsidiary preferred stock

12

 

 

 

71

 

 

 

110

 

 

 

 

228

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to Comcast Corporation

$2,019

 

 

 

$3,217

 

 

 

$7,154

 

 

 

$

9,895

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Comcast Corporation shareholders

$0.44

 

 

 

$0.70

 

 

 

$1.55

 

 

 

$

2.15

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted weighted-average number of common shares

4,628

 

 

 

4,619

 

 

 

4,616

 

 

 

 

4,606

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TABLE 2

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended

(in millions)

September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

Net income

$7,264

 

 

 

$10,123

 

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

9,848

 

 

 

9,776

 

 

Share-based compensation

922

 

 

 

790

 

 

Noncash interest expense (income), net

606

 

 

 

310

 

 

Net (gain) loss on investment activity and other

514

 

 

 

(166

)

 

Deferred income taxes

(224

)

 

 

468

 

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and divestitures:

 

 

 

Current and noncurrent receivables, net

982

 

 

 

360

 

 

Film and television costs, net

163

 

 

 

(321

)

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses related to trade creditors

(545

)

 

 

(1,149

)

 

Other operating assets and liabilities

165

 

 

 

(729

)

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

19,695

 

 

 

19,462

 

 

 

 

 

 

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

(6,344

)

 

 

(6,866

)

 

Cash paid for intangible assets

(1,771

)

 

 

(1,686

)

 

Construction of Universal Beijing Resort

(1,118

)

 

 

(736

)

 

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(225

)

 

 

(181

)

 

Proceeds from sales of businesses and investments

2,131

 

 

 

208

 

 

Purchases of investments

(545

)

 

 

(1,697

)

 

Other

(101

)

 

 

46

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(7,973

)

 

 

(10,912

)

 

 

 

 

 

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

Proceeds from (repayments of) short-term borrowings, net

 

 

 

(1,288

)

 

Proceeds from borrowings

18,339

 

 

 

516

 

 

Proceeds from collateralized obligation

 

 

 

5,175

 

 

Repurchases and repayments of debt

(16,771

)

 

 

(9,975

)

 

Repurchases of common stock under employee plans

(429

)

 

 

(432

)

 

Dividends paid

(3,086

)

 

 

(2,778

)

 

Other

(1,644

)

 

 

(44

)

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(3,591

)

 

 

(8,826

)

 

 

 

 

 

Impact of foreign currency on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

17

 

 

 

(31

)

 

 

 

 

 

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

8,148

 

 

 

(307

)

 

 

 

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

5,589

 

 

 

3,909

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$13,737

 

 

 

$3,602

 

 

 

 

 

 

TABLE 3

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

(in millions)

September 30,

 

December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$13,707

 

 

$5,500

 

Receivables, net

10,310

 

 

11,292

 

Programming rights

 

 

3,877

 

Other current assets

3,352

 

 

4,723

 

Total current assets

27,369

 

 

25,392

 

 

 

 

 

Film and television costs

12,741

 

 

8,933

 

 

 

 

 

Investments

6,702

 

 

6,989

 

 

 

 

 

Investment securing collateralized obligation

429

 

 

694

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

50,466

 

 

48,322

 

 

 

 

 

Goodwill

68,898

 

 

68,725

 

 

 

 

 

Franchise rights

59,365

 

 

59,365

 

 

 

 

 

Other intangible assets, net

34,485

 

 

36,128

 

 

 

 

 

Other noncurrent assets, net

8,485

 

 

8,866

 

 

 

 

 

 

$268,940

 

 

$263,414

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Liabilities

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses related to trade creditors

$10,979

 

 

$10,826

 

Accrued participations and residuals

1,794

 

 

1,730

 

Deferred revenue

2,888

 

 

2,768

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

9,421

 

 

10,516

 

Current portion of long-term debt

4,429

 

 

4,452

 

Total current liabilities

29,511

 

 

30,292

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt, less current portion

99,995

 

 

97,765

 

 

 

 

 

Collateralized obligation

5,167

 

 

5,166

 

 

 

 

 

Deferred income taxes

27,905

 

 

28,180

 

 

 

 

 

Other noncurrent liabilities

17,537

 

 

16,765

 

 

 

 

 

Redeemable noncontrolling interests and redeemable subsidiary preferred stock

1,254

 

 

1,372

 

 

 

 

 

Equity

 

 

 

Comcast Corporation shareholders' equity

86,176

 

 

82,726

 

Noncontrolling interests

1,395

 

 

1,148

 

Total equity

87,571

 

 

83,874

 

 

 

 

 

 

$268,940

 

 

$263,414

 

TABLE 4
Reconciliation from Net Income Attributable to Comcast Corporation to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)
 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

(in millions)

2020

2019

 

 

2020

 

2019

Net income attributable to Comcast Corporation

$2,019

 

$3,217

 

 

 

$7,154

 

 

$9,895

 

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable subsidiary preferred stock

12

 

71

 

 

 

110

 

 

228

 

Income tax expense

739

 

775

 

 

 

2,385

 

 

2,812

 

Interest expense

1,220

 

1,167

 

 

 

3,544

 

 

3,454

 

Investment and other (income) loss, net

86

 

110

 

 

 

382

 

 

(511

)

Depreciation and amortization

3,320

 

3,180

 

 

 

9,848

 

 

9,776

 

Adjustments (1)

187

 

33

 

 

 

217

 

 

168

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$7,583

 

$8,553

 

 

 

$23,640

 

 

$25,822

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation from Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

(in millions)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net cash provided by operating activities

$5,228

 

$5,191

 

$19,695

 

$19,462

 

Capital expenditures

(2,387

)

(2,511

)

(6,344

)

(6,866

)

Cash paid for capitalized software and other intangible assets

(552

)

(608

)

(1,771

)

(1,686

)

Total Free Cash Flow

$2,289

 

$2,072

 

$11,580

 

$10,910

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Alternate Presentation of Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

(in millions)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Adjusted EBITDA

$7,583

 

$8,553

 

$23,640

 

$25,822

 

Capital expenditures

(2,387

)

(2,511

)

(6,344

)

(6,866

)

Cash paid for capitalized software and other intangible assets

(552

)

(608

)

(1,771

)

(1,686

)

Cash interest expense

(909

)

(1,056

)

(2,845

)

(3,167

)

Cash taxes

(1,965

)

(856

)

(2,298

)

(2,490

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

376

 

(1,765

)

361

 

(1,670

)

Noncash share-based compensation

301

 

257

 

922

 

790

 

Other (2)

(158

)

58

 

(85

)

177

 

Total Free Cash Flow

$2,289

 

$2,072

 

$11,580

 

$10,910

 

(1)

3rd quarter and year to date 2020 Adjusted EBITDA exclude $177 million of other operating and administrative expense related to a potential legal settlement, and $10 million and $40 million of other operating and administrative expense, respectively, related to the Sky transaction. 3rd quarter and year to date 2019 Adjusted EBITDA exclude $33 million and $168 million of other operating and administrative expense, respectively, related to the Sky transaction.

 

 

 

(2)

3rd quarter and year to date 2020 include decreases of $177 million related to a potential legal settlement, and $10 million and $40 million of costs related to the Sky transaction, respectively, as these amounts are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA. 3rd quarter and year to date 2019 include decreases of $33 million and $168 million of costs related to the Sky transaction, respectively, as these amounts are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA.

 

 

Note: Minor differences may exist due to rounding.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TABLE 5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

2019

(in millions, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

 

EPS

 

$

 

EPS

 

 

$

 

EPS

 

$

 

EPS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to Comcast Corporation and diluted earnings per share attributable to Comcast Corporation shareholders

$2,019

 

$0.44

 

$3,217

 

$0.70

 

 

$7,154

 

$1.55

 

$9,895

 

$2.15

Change

(37.2

%)

 

(37.1

%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(27.7

%)

 

(27.9

%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (1)

458

 

0.10

 

385

 

0.08

 

 

1,365

 

0.30

 

1,180

 

0.25

 

Investments (2)

70

 

0.01

 

141

 

0.03

 

 

 

334

 

0.07

 

(317)

 

(0.07)

 

Items affecting period-over-period comparability:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss on early redemption of debt (3)

166

 

0.04

 

42

 

0.01

 

 

 

272

 

0.06

 

42

 

0.01

 

Income tax adjustments (4)

145

 

0.03

 

(125)

 

(0.03)

 

 

 

145

 

0.03

 

(125)

 

(0.03)

 

Potential legal settlement (5)

134

 

0.03

 

 

 

 

 

134

 

0.03

 

 

 

Costs related to Sky transaction (6)

8

 

 

27

 

 

 

 

32

 

 

136

 

0.03

 

Gains and losses related to businesses and investments (7)

 

 

(20)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(96)

 

(0.02)

 

Purchase accounting adjustments (8)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

39

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted Net income and Adjusted EPS

$3,000

 

$0.65

 

$3,667

 

$0.79

 

 

$9,436

 

$2.04

 

$10,754

 

$2.33

Change

(18.2

%)

 

(17.7

%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(12.3

%)

 

(12.4

%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)

Acquisition-related intangible assets are recognized as a result of the application of Accounting Standards Codification Topic 805, Business Combinations (such as customer relationships), and their amortization is significantly affected by the size and timing of our acquisitions. Amortization of intangible assets not resulting from business combinations (such as software and acquired intellectual property rights used in our theme parks) is included in Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS.

     

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

     

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

2019

     

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
before income taxes

$574

 

$486

 

 

$1,714

 

$1,489

     

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets,
net of tax

$458

 

$385

 

 

$1,365

 

$1,180

(2)

Adjustments for investments include realized and unrealized (gains) losses on equity securities, net (as stated in Table 1), as well as the equity in net (income) losses of investees, net, for our investments in Atairos and Hulu (following May 2019 transaction).

     

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

     

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

2019

     

Realized and unrealized (gains) losses on equity
securities, net

($118

)

 

($174

)

 

 

($65

)

 

 

($582

)

 

     

Equity in net (income) losses of investees, net

210

 

 

363

 

 

 

506

 

 

 

155

 

 

     

Investments before income taxes

92

 

 

189

 

 

 

441

 

 

 

(427

)

 

     

Investments, net of tax

$70

 

 

$141

 

 

 

$334

 

 

 

($317

)

 

(3)

3rd quarter and year to date 2020 net income attributable to Comcast Corporation includes $220 million and $360 million of interest expense, $166 million and $272 million net of tax, respectively, resulting from the early redemption of debt. 3rd quarter and year to date 2019 net income attributable to Comcast Corporation includes $56 million of interest expense, $42 million net of tax, resulting from the early redemption of debt.

 

(4)

3rd quarter and year to date 2020 net income attributable to Comcast Corporation includes $145 million of income tax expense adjustments related to certain tax law changes. 3rd quarter and year to date 2019 net income attributable to Comcast Corporation includes $125 million of income tax benefits related to the impact of certain state tax adjustments.

 

(5)

3rd quarter and year to date 2020 net income attributable to Comcast Corporation includes $177 million of other operating and administrative expense, $134 million net of tax, related to a potential legal settlement.

 

(6)

3rd quarter and year to date 2020 net income attributable to Comcast Corporation includes $10 million and $40 million of operating costs and expenses, $8 million and $32 million net of tax, respectively, related to the Sky transaction, primarily relating to the replacement of share-based compensation awards and costs related to integration activities. 3rd quarter and year to date 2019 net income attributable to Comcast Corporation includes $33 million and $168 million of operating costs and expenses, $27 million and $136 million net of tax, respectively, related to the Sky transaction, primarily relating to the replacement of share-based compensation awards and costs related to integration activities.

 

(7)

3rd quarter 2019 net income attributable to Comcast Corporation includes a gain of $60 million in other income, $45 million net of tax, related to our investment in Hulu and $34 million of other losses, $25 million net of tax, related to an impairment of an equity method investment. 2019 year to date net income attributable to Comcast Corporation also includes a gain of $159 million in other income, $118 million net of tax, related to our investment in Hulu and $56 million of other losses, $42 million net of tax, related to an impairment of an equity method investment.

 

(8)

2019 year to date net income attributable to Comcast Corporation includes $53 million of depreciation and amortization expense, $39 million net of tax, related to the 4th quarter 2018, as a result of adjustments to the purchase price allocation of Sky, primarily related to intangible assets and property and equipment.

 
Note: Minor differences may exist due to rounding.

TABLE 6

Reconciliation of Sky Constant Currency Growth (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

 

(in millions)

2020

 

2019(1)

 

Change

 

 

2020

 

2019(1)

 

Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Direct-to-Consumer

$3,943

 

 

$3,981

 

 

(1.0

%)

 

 

$11,146

 

 

$11,504

 

 

(3.1

%)

Content

388

 

 

330

 

 

17.5

%

 

 

947

 

 

1,057

 

 

(10.4

%)

Advertising

462

 

 

468

 

 

(1.2

%)

 

 

1,296

 

 

1,595

 

 

(18.7

%)

Revenue

$4,793

 

 

$4,779

 

 

0.3

%

 

 

$13,389

 

 

$14,156

 

 

(5.4

%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating costs and expenses

$4,278

 

 

$3,836

 

 

11.5

%

 

 

$11,574

 

 

$11,815

 

 

(2.0

%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$515

 

$943

 

 

(45.4

%)

 

 

$1,815

 

 

$2,341

 

 

(22.5

%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)

2019 results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars using the average exchange rates from the current period rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.

 

Note: Minor differences may exist due to rounding.

TABLE 7

Reconciliation of Cable Communications RSN Adjustments (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30, 2020

 

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

Reported
Change

 

RSN
Adjustments

 

Adjusted
Change

 

 

Reported
Change

 

RSN
Adjustments

 

Adjusted
Change

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

High-Speed Internet

10.1

%

 

(1.1

%)

 

11.2

%

 

 

8.9

%

 

(0.9

%)

 

9.8

%

 

Video

(2.1

%)

 

(1.3

%)

 

(0.8

%)

 

 

(1.8

%)

 

(1.2

%)

 

(0.6

%)

Total Revenue

2.9

%

 

(1.0

%)

 

3.9

%

 

 

2.4

%

 

(0.8

%)

 

3.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Programming and production

(0.6

%)

 

(4.6

%)

 

4.0

%

 

 

(1.3

%)

 

(3.7

%)

 

2.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

10.5

%

 

%

 

10.5

%

 

 

7.4

%

 

%

 

7.4

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

290 bps

 

40 bps

 

250 bps

 

 

200 bps

 

40 bps

 

160 bps

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Note: Minor differences may exist due to rounding. Percentages represent year/year growth rates and Adjusted EBITDA margin is presented as year/year basis point change

