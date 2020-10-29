FOX News International Expands Distribution to 27 Countries Worldwide Ahead of the United States Presidential Election

FOX News Media’s international streaming platform FOX News International has expanded its distribution to 27 countries worldwide, enabling audiences abroad unprecedented access to FOX News Channel and FOX Business Network’s world class coverage ahead of the United States election on November 3rd. Starting today, the direct to consumer service will be made available to 12 additional countries, including enhanced distribution across Amazon FireTV’s streaming platform.

Beginning today, October 29th, FOX News International will reach an additional 12 countries, including Costa Rica, Ireland, Norway, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Slovakia and Iceland. The streaming service, which provides viewers with FOX News Channel and FOX Business Network’s live linear feed along with a catalog of 20 on-demand programs, will also launch on the Amazon FireTV platform in all countries, excluding Mexico. FOX News International will continue to be accessible via iOS, Android, AppleTV and AndroidTV in all 27 countries.