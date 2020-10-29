Comcast Declares Quarterly Dividend

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.23 a share on the company’s common stock. The quarterly dividend is payable on January 27, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 6, 2021.

