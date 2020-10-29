 

Business Reporter - Unlocking social value economics

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
29.10.2020, 12:12  |  37   |   |   

How sustainability and social impact can improve sales, raise employee engagement, increase Net Promoter Scores, and positively influence ESG ratings

LONDON, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, technology company Givewith explains how sustainability and social impact can be used to deliver powerful sales incentives.

Sustainability is increasingly at the heart of business. In an ideal world, increasing social good would help deliver greater business growth. Givewith is leading the way in making this happen.

The concept is simple but truly innovative. Givewith acts at the level of transactions between businesses, rather than trying to extract social good from profits or pre-tax revenues. In Givewith's model, both parties to a transaction – the seller and the buyer – derive greater business value from an activity that has a positive impact on people and the planet.

An example is seen in a sales negotiation between IBM and Boston Consulting Group. IBM included carbon removals via Givewith partner Indigo Ag as part of providing IBM's Hybrid Cloud Platform to BCG. As a result, BCG gained access to carbon credits to help meet its pledge of being net zero by 2030, and farmers participating in Indigo Ag's Carbon program were provided with the financial incentive to transition to beneficial farming practices.

At the macro-level, Givewith call this concept "social value economics." By focussing on transactions, Givewith turns selling and buying into an engine for positive social change that has led to over $100 million being directed to social impact initiatives.

Integrating social impact into the sales cycle is an efficient, profitable and sustainable way to improve businesses and the state of the world.

To learn more, read the article. 

About Business Reporter

Business Reporter is an award-winning supplement published in the Sunday and Daily Telegraph, City AM and online, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting businesses to a global audience. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits. 

www.business-reporter.co.uk

About Givewith

Givewith enables companies to drive business growth and stakeholder value by directing funding to environmental and social impact programs through their everyday business transactions. Its suite of solutions tailored for sales and procurement translate social impact opportunities into critical business KPIs. Givewith is integrated with the world's largest digital B2B marketplace, SAP Ariba.

www.givewith.com

Sources:
https://business-reporter.co.uk/2020/10/28/transforming-commerce-leveraging-social-impact-as-a-powerful-sales-tool/



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lundin Mining Third Quarter Results
Cisco Delivers Security Portfolio Simplification that Achieves New Levels of Agility, Simplicity ...
U.S. Gold Corp. Announces Maggie Creek Exploration Update
Mining Brief: Industrial Mineral Fluorspar Seeing Steady Gains While Quickly Rising in Demand
The Nordic Prime Ministers back investment mobilisation from institutional investors in green ...
UVC Radiation Devices & Disinfection Solutions Playing Major Role in Barrier Approach for Reducing ...
Construction Sealants Market Size Worth USD 12.32 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 5.6%: Emergen Research
Automotive Sensor Market to Reach $37.65 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 10.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Terranova Security Announces New Program Tiers, Special Offers, and an Enhanced Portal Experience ...
179 Organizations Worldwide Call on Google to Ban Apps that Encourage Smoking and Vaping from ...
Titel
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Will This Be The World's Last Surviving Fossil Fuel
Times of India's Upcoming Webinar Will Discusses How to Effectively Plan Your Family's Future ...
Growing Climate Change Concerns Shine Spotlight on Renewable Natural Gas Solutions
CStone and EQRx Enter Global Strategic Partnership for Two Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors: sugemalimab (anti-PD-L1) and CS1003 (anti-PD-1)
New Jean Nouvel concept designs unveil a new era in architecture: a world-first 'masterpiece' resort hidden within the rock dwellings of AlUla, Northwest Arabia
WebMD Health Corp. to Acquire coliquio
London Impact Ventures crosses $100M in sustainable technology investments in 2020 with their ...
Sabancı and Škoda Transportation joined forces for Future of TEMSA
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks