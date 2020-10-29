 

SAIC Wins $737 Million Ceiling U.S. Air Force Modeling and Simulation Support Services Contract

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) won the U.S. Air Force Modeling and Simulation Support Services (AFMS3) 2.0 contract to implement, integrate, and develop modeling and simulation (M&S), training, and analysis standards for the Air Force, Department of Defense, and other organizations. Released by General Service Administration (GSA) FEDSIM on the GSA OASIS contract vehicle, the total potential value of the single-award contract has a ceiling of $737 million.

“The Air Force and DOD rely on M&S for operational readiness and mission preparedness. As part of this new work with the Air Force, we will provide live virtual constructive simulations to prepare airmen and other users for real-life situations,” said Michael LaRouche, executive vice president and general manager of SAIC’s National Security Customer Group. “By bringing exceptional experience and understanding of the complex DOD M&S operational environment, SAIC will support the Air Force’s transition to future warfighting capability like Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) for better battlespace awareness and decision-making across all domains.”

SAIC will work with the Air Force Agency for M&S (AFAMS) and the M&S communities to bring innovative approaches to support efficient and secure global operations for the U.S. warfighter. Under AFMS3 2.0, SAIC will assist AFAMS in developing policies, architectures, and standards to support emerging technologies, preparing warfighters for readiness in any domain. In addition to partnering with AFAMS on operational and tactical warfighter support, SAIC will deliver M&S support for the Air Force medical, analytical, test and evaluation, and acquisition communities.

SAIC leveraged investments in integrated training, data analytics, and cybersecurity for its winning solution. The award aligns with the company’s focus on command and control, IT modernization, digital engineering, and digital transformation.

SAIC is a premier Fortune 500 technology integrator driving our nation’s digital transformation. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian, and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, IT modernization, and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective, and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving our customers' missions.

We are 25,500 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has pro forma annual revenues of approximately $7.1 billion.​​​​ For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

Certain statements in this release contain or are based on “forward-looking” information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “guidance,” and similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, among others, estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings, earnings per share, charges, total contract value, backlog, outstanding shares and cash flows, as well as statements about future dividends, share repurchases and other capital deployment plans. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from the guidance and other forward-looking statements made in this release as a result of various factors. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause or contribute to these material differences include those discussed in the “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Legal Proceedings” sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC, which may be viewed or obtained through the Investor Relations section of our website at saic.com or on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. SAIC expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statement provided in this release to reflect subsequent events, actual results or changes in SAIC’s expectations. SAIC also disclaims any duty to comment upon or correct information that may be contained in reports published by investment analysts or others.

