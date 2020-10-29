Melco Announces Earnings Release Date
MACAU, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (Nasdaq: MLCO), a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe, today
announces that it will furnish its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2020 on Form 6-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on Thursday,
November 5, 2020 to be followed by a conference call on the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (or 9:30 p.m. Hong Kong Time).
To join the conference call, please use the dial-in details below:
|US Toll Free
|1 844 760 0770
|US Toll / International
|1 347 549 4094
|HK Toll
|852 3018 8307
|HK Toll Free
|800 906 613
|Japan Toll
|81 3 4503 6004
|Japan Toll Free
|012 092 5482
|UK Toll Free
|080 0051 4241
|Australia Toll
|61 290 833 216
|Australia Toll Free
|1 800 754 642
|Philippines Toll Free
|1 800 1612 0312
|Passcode
|5797219
An audio webcast will also be available at http://www.melco-resorts.com.
To access the replay, please use the dial-in details below:
|US Toll Free
|1 855 452 5696
|US Toll / International
|1 646 254 3697
|HK Toll
|852 3051 2780
|HK Toll Free
|800 963 117
|Japan Toll
|81 3 4580 6717
|Japan Toll Free
|012 095 9034
|Philippines Toll Free
|1 800 1612 0166
|Conference ID
|5797219
Safe Harbor Statement
