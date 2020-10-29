 

Melco Announces Earnings Release Date

MACAU, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (Nasdaq: MLCO), a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe, today announces that it will furnish its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2020 on Form 6-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on Thursday, November 5, 2020 to be followed by a conference call on the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (or 9:30 p.m. Hong Kong Time).

To join the conference call, please use the dial-in details below:

US Toll Free 1 844 760 0770  
US Toll / International 1 347 549 4094  
HK Toll 852 3018 8307  
HK Toll Free 800 906 613  
Japan Toll 81 3 4503 6004  
Japan Toll Free 012 092 5482  
UK Toll Free 080 0051 4241  
Australia Toll 61 290 833 216  
Australia Toll Free 1 800 754 642  
Philippines Toll Free 1 800 1612 0312  
     
Passcode 5797219  

An audio webcast will also be available at http://www.melco-resorts.com.

To access the replay, please use the dial-in details below:

US Toll Free 1 855 452 5696  
US Toll / International 1 646 254 3697  
HK Toll 852 3051 2780  
HK Toll Free 800 963 117  
Japan Toll 81 3 4580 6717  
Japan Toll Free 012 095 9034  
Philippines Toll Free 1 800 1612 0166  
     
Conference ID 5797219  

Safe Harbor Statement

