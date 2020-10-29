 

NaturalShrimp, Inc. Construction Video Update #2 and Shareholder Questions Answered

DALLAS, TX, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- NaturalShrimp, Inc. (OTCQB: SHMP), a publicly traded aqua-tech Company headquartered in Dallas, with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas, today announced a construction video update of the rebuild of its LaCoste, Texas, facility utilizing its patented platform technologies. The initial stocking for production is planned for December in the innovative state-of-the-art shrimp production facility, said Company CEO Gerald Easterling.

“We are so appreciative of our strong and faithful shareholders and their excitement in requesting progress updates. The Company decided to allow its shareholders to submit questions to be answered in conjunction with a video tour of the rebuild progress. We had such a tremendous shareholder response that we had to select a limited number of questions to allow the broadest overview possible. Our video team, led by Mike Hogan, a SHMP shareholder, directed and edited the progress tour and the question and answer interview with Tom Untermeyer, our Chief Technical Officer and Chief Operating Officer along with Douwe Iedema, our Marketing/ Corporate Executive Chef.

As we have stated before, “SHMP will rise from the ashes,” said Mr. Easterling. “The Company will soon be providing additional updates on its platform technologies acquisitions and international research programs.” 

To watch the tour and interview on our NaturalShrimp YouTube channel, click on the link: NaturalShrimp, Inc. La Coste, Texas Construction Update #2 w/Q&A, 10/24/2020 also available on NaturalShrimp’s website under the news tab at https://naturalshrimp.com/ .

ABOUT NATURALSHRIMP: NaturalShrimp, Inc. is a publicly traded aqua-tech Company, headquartered in Dallas, with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas. The Company has developed the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp in enclosed salt-water systems using patented technology to produce fresh, never frozen, naturally grown shrimp without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals. NaturalShrimp systems can be located anywhere in the world to produce gourmet-grade Pacific white shrimp.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give the Company's current expectations or forecasts of future events. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond the Company's control and could cause the Company's results to differ materially from those described. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as " may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions. These statements include statements regarding moving forward with executing the Company's global growth strategy.

The statements are based upon current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict. The Company is providing this information as of the date of this press release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Important factors that could cause such differences include but are not limited to the risk factors and other information set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 30, 2015, and in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact: Paul Knopick

940.262.3584

pknopick@eandecommunications.com


