 

Lantronix IoT Solutions Support HumanWare in Creation of Trek GPS and Reader Device for People With Vision Loss

Trek Device Gives People With Vision Loss the Ability to See, Differently

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of Software as a Service (SaaS), engineering services and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), today announced that it supported HumanWare, the global leader in assistive technology for people with vision loss, in the development of HumanWare’s Victor Reader Trek GPS and reader device. HumanWare worked closely with Lantronix’s Engineering and Embedded Compute Solutions teams and utilized its intelligent edge Open-Q 410 System on Module (SOM) technology to jumpstart the design and quickly bring the device to market.

“Lantronix’s partnership with Qualcomm gave us access to advanced technology through a single source, which helped reduce costs and improved our speed to market,” said Alain Bélanger, project director for HumanWare. “The Lantronix team knew exactly how to customize the Open-Q 410 SOM to meet our highly specialized application. They helped us deliver on the concept and quickly get the product to market.”

Challenge: Create a Handheld Device to Help People With Vision Loss to See, Differently

HumanWare’s design team chose the Lantronix Open-Q 410 SOM, an ultra-small, production-ready module based on the powerful 410 Series APQ8016 processor from Qualcomm Technologies Inc. (QTI). In addition, HumanWare’s team chose Lantronix as it had the expertise and proven track record of offering SOM customization services, making functionality and affordability possible for the Victor Reader Trek application.

Challenges included creating a small, handheld device with the following features:

  • An advanced, easy-to-use user interface
  • GPS software and accelerometer sensors
  • Built-in reader for books, music and podcasts
  • Power management for ultra-long battery life

Solution: Lantronix Open-Q 410 SOM

The Victor Reader Trek gives people the ability to navigate their surroundings beyond the traditional visual-map-based “Point A to B” of a GPS device. It also serves as a reader for books, music and podcasts. Of the multiple operating systems supported by the Open-Q 410 SOM, HumanWare chose open-source Linux to facilitate smooth integration and easy upgrades. Linux is a powerful, stable platform that provides a long life for the device.

