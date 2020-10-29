 

aTyr Pharma Announces Research Collaboration with Medical University of South Carolina

Collaboration with leading expert Dr. Robert Gemmill will support the company’s neuropilin-2 (NRP2) antibody program in oncology.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways, today announced that it has entered into a research collaboration with the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC). Dr. Robert M. Gemmill, Ph.D., the former Melvyn Berlinksy Chair of Cancer Research and Professor of Medicine Emeritus in the Division of Hematology/Oncology at MUSC, will serve as the principal investigator for the collaboration. Dr. Gemmill’s research focuses on the genetic alteration of genes during lung and kidney cancer development, including the role of Neuropilin-2 (NRP2). The collaboration aims to accelerate the development of therapeutic antibodies that selectively target specific NRP2 isoforms and validate their potential use in the treatment of lung cancer.

Lung cancer is the most common cancer and the leading cause of cancer death among men and women worldwide. Despite currently available treatments, many tumors become metastatic or develop resistance to targeted therapies. The development of new therapeutic strategies, which can enhance the existing therapeutic approaches and reduce or overcome drug resistance, are greatly needed. Research shows that aggressive forms of lung cancer are associated with higher expression of NRP2, a cell surface co-receptor involved in tumor progression and drug resistance, and specifically the splice variant NRP2b. Higher expression of NRP2 is linked to worsened patient outcomes in many cancers.

“We are pleased to strengthen our academic partnerships and evolve our understanding of the role of NRP2 in lung cancer by entering into this research collaboration with Dr. Gemmill, a noted expert in the field of NRP2 biology and its role in cancer,” said Sanjay S. Shukla, M.D., M.S., President and Chief Executive Officer of aTyr. “Dr. Gemmill’s long-standing work in lung cancer is particularly aligned with aTyr’s belief that our antibodies have the potential to be engineered to inhibit the high expression of NRP2 often seen in aggressive tumors, including lung cancers. Despite currently available treatments, these aggressive tumors remain an area of high unmet medical need. We look forward to collaborating on future findings in this area.”

