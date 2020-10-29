Aspo Plc

Stock Exchange Release

October 29, 2020 at 1 p.m.





Aspo’s financial reporting in 2021



In 2021, Aspo Plc will publish its financial statement release, half year financial report and two interim reports as follows:



- financial statement release for 2020 on Thursday, February 11, 2021

- interim report for January-March on Wednesday, May 5, 2021

- half year financial report for January-June on Wednesday, August 11, 2021

- interim report for January-September on Wednesday, October 27, 2021



The Financial Statements and Sustainability Report 2020 will be published on the company’s website during week 9.



Aspo’s Annual Shareholders’ Meeting is scheduled for Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Helsinki, Finland. The Board of Directors will give a separate notice of the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting later. Possible requests from shareholders to include matters on the agenda of Aspo’s 2021 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting shall be sent to Aspo’s Board of Directors not later than February 11, 2021. The written request, together with an explanation or a draft resolution, shall be sent to Aspo Plc, Board of Directors, P.O. Box 499, FI-00101 Helsinki, Finland.





Aspo’s financial information is published in Finnish and in English and made available on the company website at www.aspo.fi and www.aspo.com.





