 

Aspo’s financial reporting in 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.10.2020, 12:00  |   |   |   

Aspo Plc
Stock Exchange Release
October 29, 2020 at 1 p.m.


 Aspo’s financial reporting in 2021

In 2021, Aspo Plc will publish its financial statement release, half year financial report and two interim reports as follows:

- financial statement release for 2020 on Thursday, February 11, 2021
- interim report for January-March on Wednesday, May 5, 2021
- half year financial report for January-June on Wednesday, August 11, 2021
- interim report for January-September on Wednesday, October 27, 2021

The Financial Statements and Sustainability Report 2020 will be published on the company’s website during week 9.

Aspo’s Annual Shareholders’ Meeting is scheduled for Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Helsinki, Finland. The Board of Directors will give a separate notice of the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting later. Possible requests from shareholders to include matters on the agenda of Aspo’s 2021 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting shall be sent to Aspo’s Board of Directors not later than February 11, 2021. The written request, together with an explanation or a draft resolution, shall be sent to Aspo Plc, Board of Directors, P.O. Box 499, FI-00101 Helsinki, Finland.


Aspo’s financial information is published in Finnish and in English and made available on the company website at www.aspo.fi and www.aspo.com.


ASPO PLC

Aki Ojanen
CEO


Further information:
Aki Ojanen, CEO, tel. +358 40 106 592, aki.ojanen@aspo.com or
Arto Meitsalo, CFO, tel. +358 40 5511 422, arto.meitsalo@aspo.com


Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key Media
www.aspo.com


Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in Northern Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding b-to-b customers. Our strong company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually developed without any predefined schedules. 



Aspo Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters Into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 3RD QUARTER 2020 UNAUDITED RESULTS
Nokia announces first phase of its new strategy, changes to operating model and Group Leadership ...
Yamana Gold Provides an Update on Exploration Activities at Canadian Malartic; Announces Positive ...
Bombardier liefert das zehntausendste überarbeitete Drehgestell
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 2021 INTERIM DIVIDEND TIMETABLE
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:00 Uhr
ASPO GROUP INTERIM REPORT, JANUARY 1 TO SEPTEMBER 30, 2020
22.10.20
Invitation to the press conference on Aspo's Interim report
01.10.20
Aspo Group subsidiary Telko strengthens its position in the Nordic lubricants market by acquiring Swedish ILS Nordic AB
01.10.20
Aspo's Board of Directors decided on the payment of the second dividend installment