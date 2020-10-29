Akoustis Receives Order for 3.6 GHz CBRS Filter Solution from Leading OEM

Charlotte, N.C., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS ) (“Akoustis” or the “Company”), an integrated device manufacturer (IDM) of patented bulk acoustic wave (BAW) high-band RF filters for mobile and other wireless applications, announced today that it has received an order for its 3.6 GHz Citizens Band Radio Service (CBRS) XBAW filter solution for advanced network infrastructure products targeting last-mile connectivity solutions for network operators. The CBRS auctions completed last quarter have set the stage for infrastructure roll-out across the United States, beginning in calendar 2021.

The CBRS bands will enable new and existing carriers to provide last-mile data service and augment individual networks. In addition, they will enable the delivery of campus-wide communications and create secure IoT networks.

The customer expects to use the Akoustis 3.6 GHz XBAW filters for testing and qualification in CBRS fixed wireless equipment that is expected to ramp production in the second half of calendar 2021. The application is for use in both base station nodes and residential nodes. This customer had previously evaluated the 3.6 GHz filter solution when it was originally developed and is now looking to move into production given the recent CBRS spectrum auctions and growing demand from operators.

Jeff Shealy, Founder and CEO of Akoustis, stated, “With the recently completed CBRS auctions, network operators are now looking to equipment suppliers to take advantage of the new spectrum.” Mr. Shealy continued, “We are thrilled that our original customer in CBRS is ready to move forward and develop products using our XBAW filter solutions. Akoustis has been actively sampling CBRS filters to more than ten SOC and CBRS equipment makers and we expect to announce more customer orders in this key 5G market over the coming months.”

In late July, the FCC began the auction of the Priority Access License, or (PAL) portion of the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) spectrum for US market. The CBRS bands operate between 3.5 and 3.7 GHz and will provide cellular carriers and other major communications companies new and additional sub-6 GHz spectrum, which can be a key enabler for making 5G deployments possible by providing last-mile data service and improving coverage of individual unlicensed networks. Verizon, Dish Networks, Comcast and Charter were the early winners, spending approximately $3.7 billion of the total $4.6 billion for PAL’s in the recent auction.