 

MediPharm Labs First to Launch THC-Free, 99% Pure CBD Isolate Consumer Sized Crystal in Canada

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.10.2020, 12:01  |  29   |   |   

BARRIE, Ontario, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTCQX: MEDIF) (FSE: MLZ) (“MediPharm Labs” or the “Company”) a global leader in specialized, research-driven pharmaceutical-quality cannabis extraction, distillation and derivative products, today announced the launch of LABS Cannabis CBD Isolate, the first in its LABS Cannabis branded product line and the first product of its kind in Canada.

Designed for Canadians seeking a THC-free experience, this 99% pure CBD crystalline isolate will be available through retailers across Canada.

“Produced at commercial scale, LABS Cannabis CBD Isolate has only trace amounts of THC – less than 0.2% – which makes it an excellent choice for a broad range of wellness consumers and patients seeking the potential benefits of CBD without the intoxicating effects of THC,” said Pat McCutcheon, CEO, MediPharm Labs. “For consumers who wish to consume CBD as part of their daily regimen or for specialized paediatric care in situations where CBD has been prescribed by a physician for a specific indication, LABS Cannabis CBD Isolate is the right choice.”

All Natural Cannabinoid Product

Pure CBD crystalline isolate manufactured in MediPharm Labs’ GMP-certified facility, is a high-quality, high-potency, fine-white crystalline powder with 99% pure CBD in a concentrated form. The product is an all-natural cannabinoid product made from cannabis extract refined through numerous steps. Each container of LABS Cannabis CBD Isolate contains 500mg of product in powder form. Because CBD crystalline isolate does not have intoxicating effects, and is almost flavourless and odourless, it can be taken daily and consumed in several different ways by new or experienced wellness consumers.

“MediPharm Labs has developed a reputation for quality and purity. LABS Cannabis CBD Isolate has the highest purity of all currently available concentrate formats and will now be an incredibly versatile and valued ingredient for consumers,” added Mr. McCutcheon. “

Targeting Canada’s Prospective Cannabis Health Products Market

In the fall of 2019, EY Canada conducted a survey of approximately 3,000 individuals to provide a uniquely Canadian perspective on cannabis consumers1. A segment coined “Wellness Inquisitor” was identified to include approximately 1.1 million Canadians who consume almost daily and spend about $165 each per month on cannabis products. Wellness inquisitors reported that quality (83%) and intended effects (76%) are the most important purchase criteria followed by terpene profiles (43%) and brand (40%). Clinical research (56%) and the advice of health care practitioners (42%) were reported to be the most important information sources and influences over this group’s purchasing decisions.

Seite 1 von 3
MediPharm Labs Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters Into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 3RD QUARTER 2020 UNAUDITED RESULTS
Nokia announces first phase of its new strategy, changes to operating model and Group Leadership ...
Yamana Gold Provides an Update on Exploration Activities at Canadian Malartic; Announces Positive ...
Bombardier liefert das zehntausendste überarbeitete Drehgestell
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 2021 INTERIM DIVIDEND TIMETABLE
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.10.20
MediPharm Labs Sets Date to Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
22.10.20
MediPharm Labs Enters New GMP Manufacturing Deal with Sunco Green Pharmaceutical Pty Ltd. in Australia
20.10.20
MediPharm Labs Launches LABS CANNABIS, A New and Innovative Family of Health and Wellness Products
19.10.20
MediPharm Labs Initiates Clinical Trial for Use of Cannabis to Treat Chronic Kidney Disease Patients and Improve Quality of Life
08.10.20
Europäisches Pharmaunternehmen STADA schließt mit MediPharm Labs exklusive Partnerschaft für medizinisches Cannabis
05.10.20
European Pharmaceutical Company STADA Enters Exclusive Medical Cannabis Partnership with MediPharm Labs

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.10.20
84
MediPharm Labs - LABS