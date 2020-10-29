MediPharm Labs First to Launch THC-Free, 99% Pure CBD Isolate Consumer Sized Crystal in Canada

BARRIE, Ontario, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTCQX: MEDIF) (FSE: MLZ) (“MediPharm Labs” or the “Company”) a global leader in specialized, research-driven pharmaceutical-quality cannabis extraction, distillation and derivative products, today announced the launch of L ABS Cannabis CBD Isolate , the first in its LABS Cannabis branded product line and the first product of its kind in Canada.

“Produced at commercial scale, LABS Cannabis CBD Isolate has only trace amounts of THC – less than 0.2% – which makes it an excellent choice for a broad range of wellness consumers and patients seeking the potential benefits of CBD without the intoxicating effects of THC,” said Pat McCutcheon, CEO, MediPharm Labs. “For consumers who wish to consume CBD as part of their daily regimen or for specialized paediatric care in situations where CBD has been prescribed by a physician for a specific indication, LABS Cannabis CBD Isolate is the right choice.”

All Natural Cannabinoid Product



Pure CBD crystalline isolate manufactured in MediPharm Labs’ GMP-certified facility, is a high-quality, high-potency, fine-white crystalline powder with 99% pure CBD in a concentrated form. The product is an all-natural cannabinoid product made from cannabis extract refined through numerous steps. Each container of LABS Cannabis CBD Isolate contains 500mg of product in powder form. Because CBD crystalline isolate does not have intoxicating effects, and is almost flavourless and odourless, it can be taken daily and consumed in several different ways by new or experienced wellness consumers.

“MediPharm Labs has developed a reputation for quality and purity. LABS Cannabis CBD Isolate has the highest purity of all currently available concentrate formats and will now be an incredibly versatile and valued ingredient for consumers,” added Mr. McCutcheon. “

Targeting Canada’s Prospective Cannabis Health Products Market

In the fall of 2019, EY Canada conducted a survey of approximately 3,000 individuals to provide a uniquely Canadian perspective on cannabis consumers1. A segment coined “Wellness Inquisitor” was identified to include approximately 1.1 million Canadians who consume almost daily and spend about $165 each per month on cannabis products. Wellness inquisitors reported that quality (83%) and intended effects (76%) are the most important purchase criteria followed by terpene profiles (43%) and brand (40%). Clinical research (56%) and the advice of health care practitioners (42%) were reported to be the most important information sources and influences over this group’s purchasing decisions.