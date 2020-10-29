Inphi Corporation Delivers Record Revenue in Q3 2020

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inphi Corporation (NASDAQ: IPHI), a leader in high-speed data movement interconnects, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Inphi Corporation will not host a conference call to discuss its results for the third quarter of 2020 due to the proposed acquisition of Inphi Corporation by Marvell Technology Group Ltd. announced today.

Revenue in the third quarter of 2020 was a record $180.7 million on a U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis, up 91.8% year-over-year, compared with $94.2 million in the third quarter of 2019. The increase was due to higher demand for Cloud and Telecommunications products as well as the inclusion of eSilicon revenues as a result of the acquisition that closed on January 10, 2020.

Gross margin under GAAP in the third quarter of 2020 was 56.2%, compared with 57.8% in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was mainly due to amortization of intangibles related to the eSilicon acquisition and product and revenue mix.

GAAP operating income in the third quarter of 2020 was $6.2 million or 3.5% of revenue, compared to GAAP operating loss in the third quarter of 2019 of $10.9 million or (11.6%) of revenue. The decrease in operating loss was mainly due to higher gross profit, partially offset by higher operating expenses and interest expense.

GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2020 was $3.4 million or ($0.07) per diluted common share, compared with $16.2 million or ($0.36) per diluted common share in the third quarter of 2019.

Inphi reports gross profit, operating expenses, operating income (loss), net income (loss), and earnings per share in accordance with GAAP and on a non-GAAP basis. A reconciliation of the GAAP to non-GAAP gross profit, operating expenses, operating income (loss), net income (loss), earnings per share, as well as a description of the items excluded from the non-GAAP calculations is included in the financial statements portion of this press release.

Non-GAAP Results

Gross margin on a non-GAAP basis in the third quarter of 2020 was 64.2%, compared with 70.2% in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was due to product mix, mainly from the sale of eSilicon products that have a lower margin.

Non-GAAP operating income in the third quarter of 2020 was $53.3 million or 29.5% of revenue, compared with non-GAAP operating income of $21.4 million or 22.7% of revenue in the third quarter of 2019. The increase is primarily due to higher gross profit and higher operating leverage.

Non-GAAP net income in the third quarter of 2020 was $47.9 million, or $0.88 per diluted common share. This compares with non-GAAP net income of $21.5 million, or $0.45 per diluted common share in the third quarter of 2019.

“Despite unique macro challenges, Q3 of 2020 was another record revenue quarter for the Company. Our revenue grew 92% year-over-year for the quarter driven by strength in both our cloud data center and telecom markets. The organic portions of our business also grew an impressive 57% year-over- year for the third quarter,” said Ford Tamer, President and CEO of Inphi Corporation. “Our diversified product roadmap coupled with leading edge research development investments drove strong non-GAAP operating margin of 29.5% for the third quarter, further demonstrating leverage in our operating model.”

Nine Months 2020 Results

Revenue in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $495.4 million, compared with $262.7 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2019. GAAP net loss in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $47.7 million, or ($0.97) per diluted share, on approximately 49.0 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. This compares with GAAP net loss of $59.5 million, or ($1.32) per diluted share, on approximately 45.1 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding in the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Non-GAAP net income in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $130.4 million, or $2.47 per diluted weighted average common share outstanding, on approximately 52.9 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. This compares with non-GAAP net income of $53.5 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2019, or $1.14 per diluted weighted average common share outstanding, on approximately 47.1 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Business Outlook

The following statements are based on the Company’s current expectations for the fourth quarter of 2020. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP outlook is included at the end of this press release.

Revenue in Q4 2020 is expected to be in the range of $185 million to $189 million.

GAAP gross margin is expected to be in the range of approximately 55.8% to 57.0%.

Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be in the range of approximately 63.7% to 64.7%.

Stock-based compensation expense is expected to be in the range of $28.0 million to $30.0 million.

GAAP net loss is expected to be in range between $0.95 million to $2.65 million, or ($0.02) to ($0.05) per basic share, based on 52.4 million estimated weighted average basic shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP net income, excluding stock-based compensation expense, acquisition expenses, amortization of intangibles and inventory fair value step up related to acquisitions and noncash interest on convertible debt, is expected to be in the range of $47.2 million to $50.6 million, or $0.85 to $0.91 per weighted average diluted share, based on 55.7 million estimated non-GAAP weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as outlook, believe, expect, may, will, provide, continue, could, and should, and the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements include statements relating to: the Company’s business outlook and current expectations for 2020, including with respect to the fourth quarter of 2020, revenue, gross margin, stock-based compensation expense, net income or loss, and earnings per share; the Company’s expectations regarding growth opportunities; strength in both our cloud data center and telecom markets, our operating model and the benefits of using non-GAAP financial measures. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated as a result of various factors, including: the Company’s ability to sustain profitable operations due to its history of losses and accumulated deficit; the proposed acquisition, dependence on a limited number of customers for a substantial portion of revenue and lack of long-term purchase commitments from customers; product defects; risk related to intellectual property matters, lengthy sales cycle and competitive selection process; lengthy and expensive qualification processes; ability to develop new or enhanced products in a timely manner; development of target markets; market demand for the Company’s products; reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble and test products; ability to compete; the ability to effectively integrate eSilicon and other risks inherent in fabless semiconductor businesses. In addition, actual results could differ materially due to changes in tax rates or tax benefits available, changes in demand, including as a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in government regulation, changes in claims that may or may not be asserted, as well as changes in pending litigation. For a discussion of these and other related risks, please refer to Inphi Corporation’s recent SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date thereof. Inphi Corporation undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

INPHI CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands of dollars, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 180,691 $ 94,231 $ 495,413 $ 262,739 Cost of revenue 79,151 39,749 227,244 111,517 Gross margin 101,540 54,482 268,169 151,222 Operating expenses: Research and development 66,832 44,895 198,701 133,999 Sales and marketing 15,341 12,311 45,274 35,344 General and administrative 13,125 8,165 38,508 22,478 Total operating expenses 95,298 65,371 282,483 191,821 Income (loss) from operations 6,242 (10,889 ) (14,314 ) (40,599 ) Loss on early extinguishment of convertible debt (149 ) - (13,446 ) - Interest expense, net of other income (8,285 ) (4,672 ) (18,475 ) (17,652 ) Loss before income taxes (2,192 ) (15,561 ) (46,235 ) (58,251 ) Provision for income taxes 1,188 619 1,482 1,252 Net loss $ (3,380 ) $ (16,180 ) $ (47,717 ) $ (59,503 ) Earnings per share: Basic $ (0.07 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (0.97 ) $ (1.32 ) Diluted $ (0.07 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (0.97 ) $ (1.32 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing earnings per share: Basic 51,971,621 45,517,862 48,986,248 45,057,539 Diluted 51,971,621 45,517,862 48,986,248 45,057,539 The following table presents details of stock-based compensation expense included in each functional line item in the consolidated statements of operations above: Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands of dollars) (in thousands of dollars) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cost of revenue $ 2,136 $ 1,953 $ 6,033 $ 4,432 Research and development 16,484 10,297 45,995 30,954 Sales and marketing 5,858 4,312 16,320 11,729 General and administrative 4,568 3,316 12,953 9,482 $ 29,046 $ 19,878 $ 81,301 $ 56,597









INPHI CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands of dollars) (Unaudited) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 147,907 $ 282,723 Investments in marketable securities 75,077 140,131 Accounts receivable, net 95,239 60,295 Inventories 108,565 55,013 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,046 17,463 Total current assets 442,834 555,625 Property and equipment, net 126,177 79,563 Goodwill 181,688 104,502 Intangible assets, net 256,170 168,290 Right of use asset, net 32,263 33,576 Other assets, net 31,549 34,450 Total assets $ 1,070,681 $ 976,006 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 43,863 $ 18,771 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 77,834 51,820 Deferred revenue 3,238 3,719 Convertible debt 107,699 217,467 Total current liabilities 232,634 291,777 Convertible debt 400,426 258,711 Other liabilities 64,940 78,917 Total liabilities 698,000 629,405 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 52 46 Additional paid-in capital 661,586 587,862 Accumulated deficit (290,524 ) (242,807 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,567 1,500 Total stockholders’ equity 372,681 346,601 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,070,681 $ 976,006







INPHI CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands of dollars) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (3,380 ) $ (16,180 ) $ (47,717 ) $ (59,503 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation 59,871 44,718 174,536 129,955 Amortization and accretion related to debt 6,653 7,210 22,584 21,015 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 149 - 13,446 - Deferred income taxes 914 490 1,158 936 Net unrealized gain on equity investments (199 ) (2,152 ) (1,943 ) (2,077 ) Realized gain from investment - - (4,999 ) - Loss on termination of software lease contracts - - 3,370 - Other noncash items 543 (319 ) 173 (533 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisition (26,533 ) (8,180 ) (49,665 ) (14,804 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 38,018 25,587 110,943 74,989 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (24,666 ) (4,617 ) (52,515 ) (17,227 ) Net sale or maturities (purchases) of marketable securities 12,669 (19,496 ) 65,403 (36,879 ) Purchases of intangible assets (351 ) (687 ) (628 ) (1,137 ) Acquisitions of business and equity investments, net of cash and proceeds - (3,000 ) (214,731 ) (3,000 ) Net cash used in investing activities (12,348 ) (27,800 ) (202,471 ) (58,243 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options and ESPP 4,059 3,672 10,070 8,281 Minimum tax withholding paid on behalf of employees for net share settlement (6,111 ) (3,132 ) (49,170 ) (25,698 ) Payments of obligations related to purchase of intangible assets and equipment financing (7,476 ) (6,833 ) (31,269 ) (20,229 ) Proceeds from issuance of convertible debt, net of cost - - 492,743 - Payment for convertible debt debt repurchases and conversion (2,220 ) - (410,002 ) - Purchase of capped call options - - (55,660 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (11,748 ) (6,293 ) (43,288 ) (37,646 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 13,922 (8,506 ) (134,816 ) (20,900 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 133,985 159,624 282,723 172,018 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 147,907 $ 151,118 $ 147,907 $ 151,118 Note: As previously disclosed in the 2019 10K and subsequent 10Qs, the Company has revised the above statements of cash flows for the three and nine months in 2019 to correct a classification error between investing and financing activities.





INPHI CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(in thousands of dollars, except share and per share amounts)



To supplement the financial data presented on a GAAP basis, the Company discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude stock-based compensation, legal, transition costs and other expenses, purchase price fair value adjustments related to acquisitions, non-cash interest expense and loss on extinguishment related to convertible debt, unrealized gain or loss on equity investments, lease expense on building not occupied and deferred tax asset valuation allowance. These non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with GAAP. These results should only be used to evaluate the Company’s results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The Company believes that its non-GAAP financial information provides useful information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations because it excludes charges or benefits that management considers to be outside of the Company’s core operating results. The Company believes that the non-GAAP measures of gross margin, income from operations, net income and earnings per share, in combination with the Company’s financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP, provide investors with additional perspective and a more meaningful understanding of the Company’s ongoing operating performance. In addition, the Company’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to review and assess the financial performance of the Company, to determine executive officer incentive compensation and to plan and forecast performance in future periods. The Company’s non-GAAP measurements are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, and are not an alternative to GAAP financial information, and may be calculated differently than non-GAAP financial information disclosed by other companies.







RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (in thousands of dollars, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP gross margin to Non-GAAP gross margin GAAP gross margin $ 101,540 $ 54,482 $ 268,169 $ 151,222 Adjustments to GAAP gross margin: Stock-based compensation 2,136 (a) 1,953 (a) 6,033 (a) 4,432 (a) Amortization of inventory step-up 143 (b) - 4,482 (b) - Amortization of intangibles 12,380 (c) 9,724 (c) 38,844 (c) 29,172 (c) Depreciation on step-up values of fixed assets (207 ) (d) (3 ) (d) 223 (d) (27 ) (d) Non-GAAP gross margin $ 115,992 $ 66,156 $ 317,751 $ 184,799 GAAP operating expenses to Non-GAAP operating expenses GAAP research and development $ 66,832 $ 44,895 $ 198,701 $ 133,999 Adjustments to GAAP research and development: Stock-based compensation (16,484 ) (a) (10,297 ) (a) (45,995 ) (a) (30,954 ) (a) Depreciation on step-up values of fixed assets (131 ) (d) (157 ) (d) (255 ) (d) (354 ) (d) Acquisition related expenses (888 ) (e) - (10,291 ) (e) - Non-GAAP research and development $ 49,329 $ 34,441 $ 142,160 $ 102,691 GAAP sales and marketing $ 15,341 $ 12,311 $ 45,274 $ 35,344 Adjustments to GAAP sales and marketing: Stock-based compensation (5,858 ) (a) (4,312 ) (a) (16,320 ) (a) (11,729 ) (a) Amortization of intangibles (2,432 ) (c) (2,431 ) (c) (7,295 ) (c) (7,293 ) (c) Depreciation on step-up values of fixed assets (16 ) (d) (2 ) (d) (37 ) (d) (7 ) (d) Acquisition related expenses (63 ) (e) - (740 ) (e) - Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 6,972 $ 5,566 $ 20,882 $ 16,315 GAAP general and administrative $ 13,125 $ 8,165 $ 38,508 $ 22,478 Adjustments to GAAP general and administrative: Stock-based compensation (4,568 ) (a) (3,316 ) (a) (12,953 ) (a) (9,482 ) (a) Amortization of intangibles (69 ) (c) (116 ) (c) (209 ) (c) (348 ) (c) Depreciation on step-up values of fixed assets 3 (d) (5 ) (d) (125 ) (d) (14 ) (d) Acquisition related expenses (1,641 ) (e) - (6,632 ) (e) - Expense on lease that was not yet occupied (462 ) (f) - (1,709 ) (f) - Loss on claim settlement from ClariPhy acquisition - - - (400 ) (g) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 6,388 $ 4,728 $ 16,880 $ 12,234 Non-GAAP total operating expenses $ 62,689 $ 44,735 $ 179,922 $ 131,240 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 53,303 $ 21,421 $ 137,829 $ 53,559 GAAP net loss to Non-GAAP net income GAAP net loss $ (3,380 ) $ (16,180 ) $ (47,717 ) $ (59,503 ) Adjusting items to GAAP net loss: Operating expenses related to stock-based compensation expense 29,046 (a) 19,878 (a) 81,301 (a) 56,597 (a) Amortization of inventory step-up 143 (b) - 4,482 (b) - Amortization of intangibles related to purchase price 14,881 (c) 12,271 (c) 46,348 (c) 36,813 (c) Depreciation on step-up values of fixed assets (63 ) (d) 161 (d) 640 (d) 348 (d) Acquisition related expenses 2,592 (e) - 17,663 (e) - Expense on lease that was not yet occupied 462 (f) - 1,709 (f) Loss on claim settlement from ClariPhy acquisition - - - 400 (g) Accretion and amortization expense on convertible debt 6,653 (h) 7,210 (h) 22,584 (h) 21,015 (h) Loss on extinguishment of convertible debt 149 (i) - 13,446 (i) - Net realized and unrealized loss (gain) on equity investment (199 ) (j) (2,152 ) (j) (6,942 ) (j) (2,077 ) (j) Loss on retirement of certain property and equipment from acquisitions 405 (k) 7 (k) 445 (k) 7 (k) Loss on claim settlement from Exactik disposition - - - 296 (l) Valuation allowance and tax effect of the adjustments above from GAAP to non-GAAP (2,756 ) (m) 297 (m) (3,593 ) (m) (403 ) (m) Non-GAAP net income $ 47,933 $ 21,492 $ 130,366 $ 53,493 Shares used in computing non-GAAP basic earnings per share 51,971,621 45,517,862 48,986,248 45,057,539 Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted earnings per share before offsetting shares from call option 55,676,182 49,912,318 54,436,550 47,920,275 Offsetting shares from call option 1,314,251 1,694,050 1,581,182 827,059 Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 54,361,931 48,218,268 52,855,368 47,093,216 Non-GAAP earnings per share: Basic $ 0.92 $ 0.47 $ 2.66 $ 1.19 Diluted $ 0.88 $ 0.45 $ 2.47 $ 1.14 GAAP gross margin as a % of revenue 56.2 % 57.8 % 54.1 % 57.6 % Stock-based compensation 1.2 % 2.1 % 1.2 % 1.7 % Amortization of inventory fair value step-up and intangibles 6.8 % 10.3 % 8.8 % 11.0 % Non-GAAP gross margin as a % of revenue 64.2 % 70.2 % 64.1 % 70.3 %





(a) Reflects the stock-based compensation expense recorded relating to stock-based awards. The Company excludes this item when it evaluates the continuing operational performance of the Company as management believes this GAAP measure is not indicative of its core operating performance. (b) Reflects the cost of goods sold fair value amortization of inventory step-up related to acquisitions. The Company excludes these items when it evaluates the continuing operational performance of the Company as management believes this GAAP measure is not indicative of its core operating performance. (c) Reflects the fair value amortization of intangibles related to acquisition. The Company excludes these items when it evaluates the continuing operational performance of the Company as management believes this GAAP measure is not indicative of its core operating performance. (d) Reflects the fair value depreciation of fixed assets related to acquisitions. The Company excludes these items when it evaluates the continuing operational performance of the Company as management believes this GAAP measure is not indicative of its core operating performance. (e) Reflects the legal, transition costs and other expenses related to acquisitions. The transition costs also include short-term cash retention bonus payments to eSilicon employees. The Company excludes this item when it evaluates the continuing operational performance of the Company as management believes this GAAP measure is not indicative of its core operating performance. (f) Reflects the expense on building lease not yet occupied. The Company excludes these items when it evaluates the continuing operational performance of the Company as management believes this GAAP measure is not indicative of its core operating performance. (g) Reflects the loss on settlement of certain customer claims from the ClariPhy acquisition. The Company excludes these items when it evaluates the continuing operational performance of the Company as management believes this GAAP measure is not indicative of its core operating performance. (h) Reflects the accretion and amortization expense on convertible debt. The Company excludes these items when it evaluates the continuing operational performance of the Company as management believes this GAAP measure is not indicative of its core operating performance. (i) Reflects the loss on early extinguishment of convertible debt. The Company excludes these items when it evaluates the continuing operational performance of the Company as management believes this GAAP measure is not indicative of its core operating performance. (j) Reflects the unrealized and realized gain or loss on equity investments. The Company excludes these items when it evaluates the continuing operational performance of the Company as management believes this GAAP measure is not indicative of its core operating performance. (k) Reflects the loss on disposal of certain property and equipment from the acquisitions. The Company excludes these items when it evaluates the continuing operational performance of the Company as management believes this GAAP measure is not indicative of its core operating performance. (l) Reflects the loss on settlement of claim from the Exactik business disposal. The Company excludes these items when it evaluates the continuing operational performance of the Company as management believes this GAAP measure is not indicative of its core operating performance. (m) Reflects the change in valuation allowance and delta in interim period tax allocation from GAAP to non-GAAP related to non-GAAP adjustments. The Company excludes this item when it evaluates the continuing operational performance of the Company as management believes this GAAP measure is not indicative of its core operating performance.





INPHI CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES -FOURTH QUARTER 2020 GUIDANCE (in thousands of dollars, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ending

December 31, 2020 High Low Estimated GAAP net loss $ (950 ) $ (2,650 ) Adjusting items to estimated GAAP net loss: Operating expenses related to stock-based compensation expense 30,000 28,000 Amortization of intangibles 14,900 14,900 Amortization of step up values of acquired inventories 140 140 Amortization of step up values of acquired property and equipment 60 60 Acquisition related expenses 3,000 3,000 Amortization of convertible debt interest cost 6,650 6,650 Tax effect of GAAP to non-GAAP adjustments (3,200 ) (2,900 ) Estimated non-GAAP net income $ 50,600 $ 47,200 Shares used in computing estimated non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 55,665,000 55,665,000 Estimated non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.91 $ 0.85 Revenue $ 188,750 $ 185,250 GAAP gross margin $ 107,575 $ 103,460 as a % of revenue 57.0 % 55.8 % Adjusting items to estimated GAAP gross margin: Stock-based compensation 2,000 2,000 Amortization of step up values of acquired inventories 140 140 Amortization of intangibles 12,400 12,400 Estimated non-GAAP gross margin $ 122,115 $ 118,000 as a % of revenue 64.7 % 63.7 %

