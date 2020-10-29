Caldas Gold Announces Details for the Forthcoming Third Quarter 2020 Results Webcast

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caldas Gold Corp. (TSX-V: CGC; OTCQX: ALLXF) announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2020 after market close on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 and will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

Live Event link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/obdac7vh Canada Toll / International: 1 (847) 585-4405 North America Toll Free: 1 (888) 771-4371 Colombia Toll Free: 01 800 9 156 924 Conference ID: 49986277

A replay of the webcast will be available at www.caldasgold.ca from Thursday, November 12, 2020 until Thursday, December 17, 2020.

About Caldas Gold Corp.

Caldas Gold is a Canadian junior mining company currently advancing a major expansion and modernization of its underground mining operations at its Marmato Project in the Department of Caldas, Colombia. Caldas Gold also owns 100% of the Juby Project, an advanced exploration-stage gold project located within the Shining Tree area in the southern part of the Abitibi greenstone belt about 100 km south-southeast of the Timmins gold camp.

Additional information on Caldas Gold can be found on its website at www.caldasgold.ca and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

