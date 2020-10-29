Sidetrade and Hyman Capital partnership to provide AI technology for cashflow generation in private equity portfolio companies

Covid-19 has generated exceptional cash tensions, with agreements made every day to defer certain payments by one or two months, or sometimes longer. Faced with the challenge of late payment, private equity funds have found it hard to evaluate the impact of Covid-19 on their portfolio companies, with zero cashflow visibility due to the limited information available to them.

Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA), the Artificial Intelligence platform dedicated to accelerating company revenue and cashflow, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Hyman Capital to help their clients and private equity contacts to adjust quickly to the COVID-19 outbreak in terms of cashflow generation.

The economic damage is palpable, and Hyman Capital, a London-based boutique merchant bank, recognises the importance of moving quickly to avert cashflow problems in businesses where ‘Cash is King’. Hyman Capital providing transaction support and advisory services for businesses, has partnered with AI firm Sidetrade to support the cashflow challenges of its business clients and private equity contacts.

Clive Hyman, founder and CEO of Hyman Capital, said: “More than ever, a strong cash management and a solid cash position are the top priority for businesses. In this context, Sidetrade is the ideal partner due to their leading AI technology and 20 years’ business experience of unlocking cash from working capital.”

Sidetrade AI technology provides a dashboard of balance-sheet and cash-flow diagnostics that can be shared virtually over any confidential platform to help maintain oversight and focus on the most important levers. Mr Hyman continued: “Having a cash culture is important for any company a private equity investor has invested in, especially now. With Sidetrade, we’re enabling AI technology to assist private equity investors who want to optimise cash flow from their investee companies and secure a competitive edge for their portfolio.”

Sunil Pandit, partner and alliance lead at Sidetrade said: “Private equity funds want more visibility around working capital and how its financed. They need rapid assessment of risk and identification of cash levers. We are supporting these challenges by offering agility in their management of working capital in their portfolio companies. Unlocking cash is the cheapest source of finance to reduce borrowings. After taking initial actions to recover and stabilise their cashflow position, portfolio companies can focus on growth!”





About Sidetrade (www.sidetrade.com)

Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA) accelerates growth by laying the cornerstones of the customer journey: acquisition, upsell/cross-sell, churn reduction, and payment. Integrated with your CRM and your ERP, Sidetrade’s revolutionary AI system called Aimie reveals unseen factors that can generate leads, drive new sales opportunities, improve retention and shorten payment delay. Over 1,500 businesses in 80 countries use Sidetrade technology to give their Marketing, Sales and Finance teams a competitive edge.

For further information, visit us at www.sidetrade.com and follow us on Twitter @Sidetrade.

About Hyman Capital (www.hymancapital.com)

Hyman Capital is a boutique merchant bank which helps companies with transactional support, including due diligence, valuations and tax structuring, advisory services including management consulting and capital raising for both equity and debt for small, medium and enterprise sized companies across all sectors.

Clive Hyman is the Founder, Chair and CEO of Hyman Capital. He is a serial Chairman, non-executive, CEO. and CFO with cash management, operational and M&A experience. He established the firm in 2005.

The firm’s aim is to fill the funding gap for growth businesses by providing expert advice to access new sources of funding and to fully prepare for any transactions they are planning to undertake. It also advises clients on acquiring or disposing of a business, and how businesses can be more efficient and effective.

Hyman Capital has an experienced team offering cross-sector and cross-border expertise, which exists to help clients create value.

