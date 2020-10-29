Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

“Given the continuing economic slowdown and uncertainties due to the pandemic, we are very pleased with our level of loan and deposit production and core earnings that contributed to a record level of net income for the third quarter. Our team continues to work diligently to support our customers and the communities we serve. The experience we have with our long established customer relationships and disciplined underwriting are key strengths that guide and serve us well during this extended period of recovery,” said Steve Retzloff, Allegiance’s Chief Executive Officer. “We further extended our customer outreach during the third quarter as we assessed current conditions and related risks and as we determined appropriate grading of our portfolio and related assessments. These one-on-one discussions and status updates, as well as working with those who requested payment deferrals, give us confidence in the overall quality of our loan portfolio,” commented Retzloff.

HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABTX) (Allegiance), the holding company of Allegiance Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $16.2 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.79 for the third quarter 2020 compared to net income of $12.0 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.57 for the third quarter 2019. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $29.6 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, compared to $39.0 million, or $1.81 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The three months ended September 30, 2020 results were primarily due to increased net interest income partially offset by write-downs of other real estate of $1.9 million. The nine months ended September 30, 2020 results were primarily impacted by the increased provision for loan losses in response to COVID-19-related uncertainties in the current economic environment partially offset by increased net interest income.

“We believe our strong liquidity, solid capital and focus on expense management, as well as the tradition of community banking, experience and continued commitment of the entire Allegiance team, will help ensure that our core business is solid and resilient. We remain focused on achieving our goals as we strategically position Allegiance to provide long-term value to our shareholders, and continue to be a source of strength for our customers, employees and community as we all navigate toward a more normalized economic environment,” concluded Retzloff.

Third Quarter 2020 Results

Net interest income before the provision for loan losses in the third quarter 2020 increased $7.1 million, or 15.8%, to $51.9 million from $44.8 million for the third quarter 2019 and increased $1.1 million, or 2.1%, from $50.8 million in the second quarter 2020. These increases were primarily due to changes in the volume and relative mix of the underlying assets and liabilities, the impact of PPP loans as well as lower costs on interest-bearing liabilities. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis decreased 21 basis points to 3.95% for the third quarter 2020 from 4.16% for the third quarter 2019 and decreased 15 basis points from 4.10% for the second quarter 2020. Excluding the impact of acquisition accounting adjustments, adjusted net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.91% for the third quarter 2020 compared to 3.97% for the third quarter 2019 and 4.05% for the second quarter 2020. Adjusted net interest margin is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation on page 11.

Noninterest income for the third quarter 2020 was $1.9 million, a decrease of $1.0 million, or 36.0%, compared to $2.9 million for the third quarter 2019 and an increase of $288 thousand, or 18.4%, compared to $1.6 million for the second quarter 2020. Third quarter 2020 noninterest income reflected lower transactional fee income and significantly lower correspondent bank rebates.

Noninterest expense for the third quarter 2020 increased $2.6 million, or 8.5%, to $32.6 million from $30.0 million for the third quarter 2019 and increased $2.8 million, or 9.4%, compared to the second quarter 2020. Noninterest expense for the third quarter 2020 included $1.9 million of other real estate write-downs.

In the third quarter 2020, Allegiance’s efficiency ratio was 60.58% compared to 56.92% for the second quarter 2020 and 62.88% for the third quarter 2019. Third quarter 2020 annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity were 1.09%, 8.59% and 12.72%, respectively, compared to 0.71%, 5.51% and 8.32%, respectively, for the second quarter 2020. Annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity for the third quarter 2019 were 0.98%, 6.73% and 10.33%, respectively. Return on average tangible equity is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation on page 11.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Results

Net interest income before provision for loan losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 increased $12.8 million, or 9.5%, to $147.8 million from $135.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 primarily due to a $654.4 million, or 15.4%, increase in average interest-earning assets over the prior year, the impact of PPP loans as well as lower costs related to interest-bearing liabilities. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis decreased 21 basis points to 4.06% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 from 4.27% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Excluding the impact of acquisition accounting adjustments, the adjusted net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was 3.99%, compared to 4.02% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Adjusted net interest margin is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation on page 11.

Noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $6.1 million, a decrease of $3.9 million, or 38.8%, compared to $10.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 due primarily to significantly lower correspondent bank rebates and losses on the sales of other real estate owned of $258 thousand. Additionally, noninterest income for the first nine months of 2020 included $287 thousand of gains on the sale of securities compared to $846 thousand for the first nine months of 2019.

Noninterest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 increased $3.5 million, or 3.9%, to $94.7 million from $91.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The increase in noninterest expense during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was primarily due to $4.1 million of other real estate write-downs partially offset by having no merger-related expenses incurred compared to $1.3 million during the first nine months of 2019.

Allegiance’s efficiency ratio decreased from 63.25% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 to 61.67% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity were 0.72%, 5.43% and 8.16%, respectively, compared to 1.09%, 7.36% and 11.35%, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Return on average tangible equity is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation on page 11.

Financial Condition

Total assets at September 30, 2020 increased $130.9 million, or 9.0% (annualized), to $5.97 billion compared to $5.84 billion at June 30, 2020 and increased $1.06 billion, or 21.6%, compared to $4.91 billion at September 30, 2019, primarily due to the origination of PPP loans and growth in the securities portfolio.

Total loans at September 30, 2020 increased $8.7 million, or 0.8% (annualized), to $4.59 billion compared to $4.58 billion at June 30, 2020 and increased $706.4 million, or 18.2%, compared to $3.89 billion at September 30, 2019, primarily due to the origination of $710.2 million of PPP loans. Core loans, which exclude the mortgage warehouse portfolio and PPP loans, decreased $5.8 million, or 0.6% (annualized), to $3.88 billion at September 30, 2020 from $3.89 billion at June 30, 2020 and increased $32.7 million, or 0.8%, from $3.85 billion at September 30, 2019.

Deposits at September 30, 2020 increased $216.7 million, or 18.4% (annualized), to $4.92 billion compared to $4.70 billion at June 30, 2020 and increased $1.02 billion, or 26.2%, compared to $3.90 billion at September 30, 2019.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $46.8 million, or 0.78% of total assets, at September 30, 2020, compared to $45.1 million, or 0.77% of total assets, at June 30, 2020, and $42.9 million, or 0.88% of total assets, at September 30, 2019. The allowance for loan losses was 1.06% of total loans at September 30, 2020, 1.04% of total loans at June 30, 2020 and 0.77% of total loans at September 30, 2019. Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2016-13, “Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments” (CECL), became effective for the Company on January 1, 2020. On March 27, 2020, the CARES Act included an option for entities to delay the implementation of CECL until the earlier of the termination date of the national emergency declaration by the President or December 31, 2020. Due to the uncertainty on the economy from COVID-19, the Company chose to delay its implementation of CECL and recorded its provision for loan losses under the incurred loss model that existed prior to CECL.

The provision for loan losses for the third quarter 2020 was $1.3 million, or 0.12% (annualized) of average loans, compared to $10.7 million, or 0.97% (annualized) of average loans, for the second quarter 2020 and $2.6 million, or 0.27% (annualized) of average loans for the third quarter 2019 primarily due to economic risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company’s increased provision for loan losses of $18.0 million during the nine months ended 2020 compared to the same period in 2019 reflects the uncertainty surrounding unemployment, the economic impact caused by COVID-19 and the economic effects related to the sustained lower crude oil prices.

Third quarter 2020 net charge-offs were $291 thousand, or 0.03% (annualized) of average loans, a decrease from net charge-offs of $538 thousand, or 0.05% (annualized) of average loans, for the second quarter 2020 and $729 thousand, or 0.07% (annualized) of average loans, for the third quarter 2019. Net charge-offs for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $3.7 million, or 0.12% (annualized) of average loans, compared to net charge-offs for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 of $1.5 million, or 0.05% (annualized) of average loans.

The Company believes the largest risks within its loan portfolio are in the hotel, restaurant and bar, and oil and gas portfolios. Loan balances in the hotel industry, excluding PPP loans, totaled $133.8 million, or 2.9% of total loans, at September 30, 2020, of which $7.1 million were on nonaccrual. At September 30, 2020, restaurant and bar industry loans, excluding PPP loans, totaled $117.1 million, or 2.6%, of total loans, of which $683 thousand were on nonaccrual. At September 30, 2020, the Company’s allowance for loan losses allocated to its hotel portfolio was 4.0% of total hotel loans and its restaurant and bar portfolio was 1.2% of total restaurant and bar loans. The oil and gas portfolio, excluding PPP loans, totaled $74.0 million, or 1.6%, of total loans at September 30, 2020, of which $592 thousand were on nonaccrual. At September 30, 2020, the allowance for loan losses allocated to the oil and gas loan portfolio was 2.0% of total oil and gas loans.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company granted 2,007 initial principal and interest deferrals on outstanding loan balances of $1.15 billion at September 30, 2020 with associated accrued interest of $16.1 million to borrowers in connection with the COVID-19 relief provided by the CARES Act. Of the initial deferrals, 242 loans with outstanding loan balances of $219.6 million had been granted additional deferrals upon request and after meeting certain conditions with associated accrued interest of $3.4 million as of September 30, 2020. These deferrals were generally no more than 90 days in duration. As of September 30, 2020, 286 loans with outstanding loan balances of $237.0 million remained on deferral.

Dividend

On October 22, 2020, the Board of Directors of Allegiance declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per share to be paid on December 15, 2020 to all shareholders of record as of November 30, 2020. The amount and timing of any future dividend payments to shareholders will be subject to the discretion of Allegiance’s Board of Directors.

GAAP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Allegiance’s management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Please refer to the GAAP Reconciliation and Management’s Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures on page 11 of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

As of September 30, 2020, Allegiance was a $5.97 billion asset Houston, Texas-based bank holding company. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Allegiance Bank, Allegiance provides a diversified range of commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individual customers in the Houston region. Allegiance’s super-community banking strategy was designed to foster strong customer relationships while benefiting from a platform and scale that is competitive with larger local and regional banks. As of September 30, 2020, Allegiance Bank operated 28 full-service banking locations in the Houston region, which we define as the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land and Beaumont-Port Arthur metropolitan statistical areas, with 27 bank offices in the Houston metropolitan area and one bank office location in Beaumont, just outside of the Houston metropolitan area. Visit www.allegiancebank.com for more information.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

2020 2019 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 327,416 $ 237,585 $ 156,700 $ 213,347 $ 246,312 Interest-bearing deposits at other financial

institutions 19,732 28,815 18,189 132,901 54,307 Total cash and cash equivalents 347,148 266,400 174,889 346,248 300,619 Available for sale securities, at fair value 663,301 618,751 508,250 372,545 353,000 Loans held for investment 4,592,362 4,583,656 3,955,546 3,915,310 3,886,004 Less: allowance for loan losses (48,698 ) (47,642 ) (37,511 ) (29,438 ) (29,808 ) Loans, net 4,543,664 4,536,014 3,918,035 3,885,872 3,856,196 Accrued interest receivable 36,996 32,795 17,203 15,468 15,201 Premises and equipment, net 69,887 67,229 66,798 66,790 67,175 Other real estate owned 8,876 11,847 12,617 8,337 8,333 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 9,716 14,844 12,798 6,242 14,138 Bank owned life insurance 27,542 27,398 27,255 27,104 26,947 Goodwill 223,642 223,642 223,642 223,642 223,642 Core deposit intangibles, net 18,907 19,896 20,886 21,876 23,053 Other assets 18,072 18,065 20,056 18,530 17,536 Total assets $ 5,967,751 $ 5,836,881 $ 5,002,429 $ 4,992,654 $ 4,905,840 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’

EQUITY LIABILITIES: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 1,772,700 $ 1,754,128 $ 1,217,532 $ 1,252,232 $ 1,227,839 Interest-bearing Demand 409,137 375,353 341,524 367,278 340,754 Money market and savings 1,483,370 1,270,437 1,110,631 1,258,008 1,114,233 Certificates and other time 1,252,159 1,300,793 1,283,887 1,190,583 1,214,659 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,144,666 2,946,583 2,736,042 2,815,869 2,669,646 Total deposits 4,917,366 4,700,711 3,953,574 4,068,101 3,897,485 Accrued interest payable 3,082 3,293 3,821 4,326 4,915 Borrowed funds 155,512 255,509 190,506 75,503 159,501 Subordinated debt 108,191 108,061 107,930 107,799 107,771 Other liabilities 30,547 33,164 40,005 27,060 29,860 Total liabilities 5,214,698 5,100,738 4,295,836 4,282,789 4,199,532 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock 20,445 20,431 20,355 20,524 20,737 Capital surplus 516,151 515,045 513,894 521,066 529,688 Retained earnings 186,866 172,723 164,858 163,375 149,389 Accumulated other comprehensive

income 29,591 27,944 7,486 4,900 6,494 Total shareholders’ equity 753,053 736,143 706,593 709,865 706,308 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND

SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 5,967,751 $ 5,836,881 $ 5,002,429 $ 4,992,654 $ 4,905,840





Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year-to-Date 2020 2019 2020 2019 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 September 30 September 30 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) INTEREST INCOME: Loans, including fees $ 56,418 $ 56,421 $ 54,624 $ 55,368 $ 55,790 $ 167,463 $ 165,995 Securities: Taxable 2,095 1,842 2,087 2,066 2,090 6,024 4,909 Tax-exempt 2,280 2,169 546 469 483 4,995 2,465 Deposits in other financial

institutions 18 20 195 244 302 233 1,391 Total interest income 60,811 60,452 57,452 58,147 58,665 178,715 174,760 INTEREST EXPENSE: Demand, money market and

savings deposits 1,657 1,729 4,364 5,091 4,975 7,750 13,216 Certificates and other time

deposits 5,239 5,845 6,084 6,483 6,909 17,168 20,173 Borrowed funds 558 562 506 547 1,183 1,626 4,128 Subordinated debt 1,448 1,469 1,473 1,500 761 4,390 2,232 Total interest expense 8,902 9,605 12,427 13,621 13,828 30,934 39,749 NET INTEREST INCOME 51,909 50,847 45,025 44,526 44,837 147,781 135,011 Provision for loan losses 1,347 10,669 10,990 933 2,597 23,006 5,006 Net interest income after provision

for loan losses 50,562 40,178 34,035 43,593 42,240 124,775 130,005 NONINTEREST INCOME: Nonsufficient funds fees 75 60 169 189 168 304 469 Service charges on deposit

accounts 325 343 457 403 379 1,125 1,069 Gain on sale of securities — 93 194 613 — 287 846 Gain (loss) on sales of other real

estate and repossessed assets 117 (306 ) (69 ) (45 ) — (258 ) 71 Bank owned life insurance 144 143 151 157 153 438 467 Rebate from correspondent bank 98 89 493 900 900 680 2,680 Other 1,091 1,140 1,330 1,183 1,289 3,561 4,421 Total noninterest income 1,850 1,562 2,725 3,400 2,889 6,137 10,023 NONINTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 20,034 19,334 19,781 18,273 20,221 59,149 59,320 Net occupancy and equipment 2,057 1,926 1,907 1,994 1,973 5,890 6,139 Depreciation 946 885 866 861 822 2,697 2,331 Data processing and software

amortization 2,125 1,934 1,826 2,120 2,058 5,885 5,390 Professional fees 756 800 573 540 667 2,129 1,793 Regulatory assessments and

FDIC insurance 875 609 632 216 (41 ) 2,116 1,489 Core deposit intangibles

amortization 989 990 990 1,177 1,178 2,969 3,534 Communications 355 390 417 486 455 1,162 1,353 Advertising 327 370 521 597 449 1,218 1,770 Other real estate expense 2,017 114 2,649 164 137 4,780 450 Acquisition and merger-related

expenses — — — — — — 1,326 Other 2,084 2,427 2,239 3,003 2,090 6,750 6,309 Total noninterest expense 32,565 29,779 32,401 29,431 30,009 94,745 91,204 INCOME BEFORE INCOME

TAXES 19,847 11,961 4,359 17,562 15,120 36,167 48,824 Provision for income taxes 3,677 2,054 843 3,576 3,073 6,574 9,851 NET INCOME $ 16,170 $ 9,907 $ 3,516 $ 13,986 $ 12,047 $ 29,593 $ 38,973 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic $ 0.79 $ 0.49 $ 0.17 $ 0.68 $ 0.57 $ 1.45 $ 1.83 Diluted $ 0.79 $ 0.48 $ 0.17 $ 0.67 $ 0.57 $ 1.44 $ 1.81





Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year-to-Date 2020 2019 2020 2019 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 September 30 September 30 (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data) Net income $ 16,170 $ 9,907 $ 3,516 $ 13,986 $ 12,047 $ 29,593 $ 38,973 Earnings per share, basic $ 0.79 $ 0.49 $ 0.17 $ 0.68 $ 0.57 $ 1.45 $ 1.83 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.79 $ 0.48 $ 0.17 $ 0.67 $ 0.57 $ 1.44 $ 1.81 Return on average assets(A) 1.09 % 0.71 % 0.29 % 1.13 % 0.98 % 0.72 % 1.09 % Return on average equity(A) 8.59 % 5.51 % 1.98 % 7.81 % 6.73 % 5.43 % 7.36 % Return on average tangible

equity(A)(B) 12.72 % 8.32 % 3.02 % 11.96 % 10.33 % 8.16 % 11.35 % Net interest margin

(tax equivalent)(C) 3.95 % 4.10 % 4.15 % 4.11 % 4.16 % 4.06 % 4.27 % Adjusted net interest margin

(tax equivalent)(B) 3.91 % 4.05 % 4.04 % 3.94 % 3.97 % 3.99 % 4.02 % Efficiency ratio(D) 60.58 % 56.92 % 68.13 % 62.20 % 62.88 % 61.67 % 63.25 % Capital Ratios Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

(Consolidated) Equity to assets 12.62 % 12.61 % 14.12 % 14.22 % 14.40 % 12.62 % 14.40 % Tangible equity to tangible

assets(B) 8.92 % 8.81 % 9.71 % 9.78 % 9.86 % 8.92 % 9.86 % Estimated common equity

tier 1 capital 11.73 % 11.36 % 11.15 % 11.42 % 11.28 % 11.73 % 11.28 % Estimated tier 1 risk-based

capital 11.96 % 11.60 % 11.38 % 11.66 % 11.51 % 11.96 % 11.51 % Estimated total risk-based

capital 15.56 % 15.17 % 14.72 % 14.83 % 14.70 % 15.56 % 14.70 % Estimated tier 1 leverage

capital 8.70 % 8.83 % 9.89 % 10.02 % 10.06 % 8.70 % 10.06 % Allegiance Bank Estimated common equity

tier 1 capital 13.25 % 12.84 % 12.58 % 12.67 % 12.28 % 13.25 % 12.28 % Estimated tier 1 risk-based

capital 13.25 % 12.84 % 12.58 % 12.67 % 12.28 % 13.25 % 12.28 % Estimated total risk-based

capital 15.41 % 14.97 % 14.48 % 14.39 % 14.01 % 15.41 % 14.01 % Estimated tier 1 leverage

capital 9.64 % 9.77 % 10.94 % 10.89 % 10.73 % 9.64 % 10.73 % Other Data Weighted average shares: Basic 20,439 20,414 20,411 20,652 20,981 20,421 21,321 Diluted 20,532 20,514 20,690 20,930 21,256 20,551 21,591 Period end shares

outstanding 20,445 20,431 20,355 20,524 20,737 20,445 20,737 Book value per share $ 36.83 $ 36.03 $ 34.71 $ 34.59 $ 34.06 $ 36.83 $ 34.06 Tangible book value per

share(B) $ 24.97 $ 24.11 $ 22.70 $ 22.62 $ 22.16 $ 24.97 $ 22.16

(A) Interim periods annualized.

(B) Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on page 11 of this Earnings Release.

(C) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(D) Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of loans, securities and assets. Additionally, taxes and provision for loan losses are not part of this calculation.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Average Balance Interest

Earned/ Interest

Paid Average Yield/

Rate Average Balance Interest

Earned/ Interest

Paid Average

Yield/ Rate Average Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest Paid Average

Yield/ Rate (Dollars in thousands) Assets Interest-Earning Assets: Loans $ 4,594,333 $ 56,418 4.89 % $ 4,425,036 $ 56,421 5.13 % $ 3,870,205 $ 55,790 5.72 % Securities 667,008 4,375 2.61 % 594,205 4,011 2.71 % 359,392 2,573 2.84 % Deposits in other financial

institutions and other 20,176 18 0.35 % 18,173 20 0.44 % 55,070 302 2.17 % Total interest-earning assets 5,281,517 $ 60,811 4.58 % 5,037,414 $ 60,452 4.83 % 4,284,667 $ 58,665 5.43 % Allowance for loan losses (47,593 ) (41,334 ) (28,593 ) Noninterest-earning assets 679,750 637,608 600,004 Total assets $ 5,913,674 $ 5,633,688 $ 4,856,078 Liabilities and

Shareholders' Equity Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Interest-bearing demand

deposits $ 394,612 $ 392 0.40 % $ 353,252 $ 421 0.48 % $ 332,652 $ 943 1.13 % Money market and savings

deposits 1,409,969 1,265 0.36 % 1,169,225 1,308 0.45 % 1,099,937 4,032 1.45 % Certificates and other time

deposits 1,291,536 5,239 1.61 % 1,302,743 5,845 1.80 % 1,269,886 6,909 2.16 % Borrowed funds 171,804 558 1.29 % 320,332 562 0.71 % 158,358 1,183 2.96 % Subordinated debt 108,130 1,448 5.33 % 107,998 1,469 5.47 % 51,607 761 5.85 % Total interest-bearing

liabilities 3,376,051 $ 8,902 1.05 % 3,253,550 $ 9,605 1.19 % 2,912,440 $ 13,828 1.88 % Noninterest-Bearing

Liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand

deposits 1,752,404 1,624,641 1,198,564 Other liabilities 36,572 32,393 35,030 Total liabilities 5,165,027 4,910,584 4,146,034 Shareholders' equity 748,647 723,104 710,044 Total liabilities and

shareholders' equity $ 5,913,674 $ 5,633,688 $ 4,856,078 Net interest rate spread 3.53 % 3.64 % 3.55 % Net interest income and margin $ 51,909 3.91 % $ 50,847 4.06 % $ 44,837 4.15 % Net interest income and net

interest margin (tax equivalent) $ 52,446 3.95 % $ 51,342 4.10 % $ 44,924 4.16 %





Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Average

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/ Rate Average

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/ Rate (Dollars in thousands) Assets Interest-Earning Assets: Loans $ 4,318,564 $ 167,463 5.18 % $ 3,812,827 $ 165,995 5.82 % Securities 550,405 11,019 2.67 % 352,074 7,374 2.80 % Deposits in other financial institutions 29,652 233 1.05 % 79,309 1,391 2.34 % Total interest-earning assets 4,898,621 $ 178,715 4.87 % 4,244,210 $ 174,760 5.51 % Allowance for loan losses (39,245 ) (27,500 ) Noninterest-earning assets 639,606 581,932 Total assets $ 5,498,982 $ 4,798,642 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 370,485 $ 1,659 0.60 % $ 340,310 $ 3,058 1.20 % Money market and savings deposits 1,249,832 6,091 0.65 % 992,349 10,158 1.37 % Certificates and other time deposits 1,262,674 17,168 1.82 % 1,301,478 20,173 2.07 % Borrowed funds 210,902 1,626 1.03 % 198,839 4,128 2.78 % Subordinated debt 107,998 4,390 5.43 % 49,849 2,232 5.99 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,201,891 $ 30,934 1.29 % 2,882,825 $ 39,749 1.84 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,535,107 1,179,914 Other liabilities 33,482 28,270 Total liabilities 4,770,480 4,091,009 Shareholders' equity 728,502 707,633 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,498,982 $ 4,798,642 Net interest rate spread 3.58 % 3.67 % Net interest income and margin $ 147,781 4.03 % $ 135,011 4.25 % Net interest income and net interest

margin (tax equivalent) $ 148,939 4.06 % $ 135,413 4.27 %





Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended 2020 2019 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 (Dollars in thousands) Period-end Loan Portfolio: Commercial and industrial $ 650,634 $ 651,430 $ 702,267 $ 689,360 $ 675,055 Mortgage warehouse — — 1,051 8,304 36,594 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) 710,234 695,772 — — — Real estate: Commercial real estate (including

multi-family residential) 1,971,228 1,956,116 1,951,080 1,873,782 1,859,721 Commercial real estate construction and

land development 376,877 386,865 378,987 410,471 386,723 1-4 family residential (including home equity) 716,565 703,513 704,212 698,957 695,520 Residential construction 148,056 171,656 177,025 192,515 189,608 Consumer and other 18,768 18,304 40,924 41,921 42,783 Total loans $ 4,592,362 $ 4,583,656 $ 3,955,546 $ 3,915,310 $ 3,886,004 Asset Quality: Nonaccrual loans $ 37,928 $ 33,223 $ 21,621 $ 28,371 $ 34,615 Accruing loans 90 or more days past due — — — — — Total nonperforming loans 37,928 33,223 21,621 28,371 34,615 Other real estate 8,876 11,847 12,617 8,337 8,333 Other repossessed assets — — — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 46,804 $ 45,070 $ 34,238 $ 36,708 $ 42,948 Net charge-offs $ 291 $ 538 $ 2,917 $ 1,303 $ 729 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial $ 13,171 $ 12,578 $ 8,669 $ 8,388 $ 8,033 Mortgage warehouse — — — — — Real estate: Commercial real estate (including

multi-family residential) 15,849 16,127 7,024 6,741 15,356 Commercial real estate construction and

land development 3,085 53 1,958 9,050 9,050 1-4 family residential (including home equity) 4,263 3,434 2,845 3,294 1,992 Residential construction 876 898 982 746 — Consumer and other 684 133 143 152 184 Total nonaccrual loans $ 37,928 $ 33,223 $ 21,621 $ 28,371 $ 34,615 Asset Quality Ratios: Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.78 % 0.77 % 0.68 % 0.74 % 0.88 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.83 % 0.72 % 0.55 % 0.72 % 0.89 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 128.40 % 143.40 % 173.49 % 103.76 % 86.11 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.06 % 1.04 % 0.95 % 0.75 % 0.77 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.03 % 0.05 % 0.30 % 0.13 % 0.07 %

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

GAAP Reconciliation and Management’s Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Allegiance’s management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Allegiance believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing Allegiance’s performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods. Specifically, Allegiance reviews tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity, the ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets and adjusted net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Allegiance has included in this Earnings Release information relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which Allegiance calculates the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.

Three Months Ended Year-to-Date 2020 2019 2020 2019 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 September 30 September 30 (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data) Total shareholders' equity $ 753,053 $ 736,143 $ 706,593 $ 709,865 $ 706,308 $ 753,053 $ 706,308 Less: Goodwill and core

deposit intangibles, net 242,549 243,538 244,528 245,518 246,695 242,549 246,695 Tangible shareholders’

equity $ 510,504 $ 492,605 $ 462,065 $ 464,347 $ 459,613 $ 510,504 $ 459,613 Shares outstanding at end of

period 20,445 20,431 20,355 20,524 20,737 20,445 20,737 Tangible book value per share $ 24.97 $ 24.11 $ 22.70 $ 22.62 $ 22.16 $ 24.97 $ 22.16 Net income $ 16,170 $ 9,907 $ 3,516 $ 13,986 $ 12,047 $ 29,593 $ 38,973 Average shareholders' equity $ 748,647 $ 723,104 $ 713,535 $ 710,155 $ 710,044 $ 728,502 $ 707,633 Less: Average goodwill and

core deposit intangibles, net 243,015 244,010 245,007 246,154 247,404 244,007 248,427 Average tangible

shareholders’ equity $ 505,632 $ 479,094 $ 468,528 $ 464,001 $ 462,640 $ 484,495 $ 459,206 Return on average

tangible equity 12.72 % 8.32 % 3.02 % 11.96 % 10.33 % 8.16 % 11.35 % Total assets $ 5,967,751 $ 5,836,881 $ 5,002,429 $ 4,992,654 $ 4,905,840 $ 5,967,751 $ 4,905,840 Less: Goodwill and core

deposit intangibles, net 242,549 243,538 244,528 245,518 246,695 242,549 246,695 Tangible assets $ 5,725,202 $ 5,593,343 $ 4,757,901 $ 4,747,136 $ 4,659,145 $ 5,725,202 $ 4,659,145 Tangible equity to tangible

assets 8.92 % 8.81 % 9.71 % 9.78 % 9.86 % 8.92 % 9.86 % Net interest income

(tax equivalent) $ 52,446 $ 51,342 $ 45,152 $ 44,623 $ 44,924 $ 148,939 $ 135,413 Less: Acquisition accounting

adjustments (598 ) (665 ) (1,259 ) (1,860 ) (2,045 ) (2,522 ) (7,765 ) Adjusted net interest

income (tax equivalent) $ 51,848 $ 50,677 $ 43,893 $ 42,763 $ 42,879 $ 146,417 $ 127,648 Average earning assets $ 5,281,517 $ 5,037,414 $ 4,372,723 $ 4,308,028 $ 4,284,667 $ 4,898,621 $ 4,244,210 Net interest margin

(tax equivalent) 3.95 % 4.10 % 4.15 % 4.11 % 4.16 % 4.06 % 4.27 % Adjusted net interest margin

(tax equivalent) 3.91 % 4.05 % 4.04 % 3.94 % 3.97 % 3.99 % 4.02 %





Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

