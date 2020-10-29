 

DGAP-News fashionette AG with successful stock market debut

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
29.10.2020, 12:01  |  37   |   |   

DGAP-News: fashionette AG / Key word(s): IPO
fashionette AG with successful stock market debut

29.10.2020 / 12:01
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, INTO OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE DISCLAIMER AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

fashionette AG with successful stock market debut

Dusseldorf, 29 October 2020. fashionette AG (ISIN DE000A2QEFA1/GSIN A2QEFA), a leading European data-driven online platform for premium and luxury fashion accessories with a focus on the German, Austrian and Swiss region, has started successfully trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange today.

Daniel Raab, CEO of fashionette, said: "We are extremely pleased with the overwhelming investor response to our IPO and the successful start of trading. With our already successful proprietary technology platform as the basis for a shopping experience tailored to our customers, combined with the new financial flexibility, we have excellent conditions to accelerate the scaling of fashionette even further. The timing of our expansion plans is perfect, especially in view of the dynamics we are seeing from offline to online in retail at present. With the successful stock market debut, our goal of becoming the leading online platform for premium and luxury fashion accessories in Europe has come a whole lot closer."

The current market capitalisation of fashionette is around EUR 180 million. The shares of fashionette AG have the international securities identification number (ISIN) DE000A2QEFA1, the German securities code (GSIN) A2QEFA and the ticker symbol FSNT.

Hauck & Aufhäuser acted as Sole Global Coordinator and Sole Bookrunner for the IPO.

About fashionette:

fashionette is a leading European data-driven online platform for premium and luxury fashion accessories including handbags, shoes, sunglasses, watches and jewelry. Since its foundation in 2008, fashionette has established a market-leading brand recognition for premium and luxury handbags in its core market of Germany. The focus of fashionette is to make personalized online shopping of premium and luxury fashion accessories available to every woman in Europe. For additional information about fashionette, please visit fashionette's websites at corporate.fashionette.com (Corporate Website) and www.fashionette.com (webshop).

Seite 1 von 5
fashionette Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: fashionette (demnächst ein IPO)
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Endor AG: Sehr deutliche Umsatzsteigerung in Q3 und im 9-Monatszeitraum 2020
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Q3 2020: GRENKE Zinsergebnis trotz COVID-19-Pandemie über Vorjahr
DGAP-Adhoc: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited: Notice of the Revised Forecast of Consolidated Financials ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA continues strong disposal activity and announces final composition of management body ...
DGAP-News: CLIQ Digital setzt sein profitables Wachstum auf der Grundlage starker US-Umsätze fort
DGAP-News: TAKKT AG: TAKKT verzeichnet Stabilisierung des Geschäfts im dritten Quartal
DGAP-News: ElringKlinger and Plastic Omnium partner in fuel cell technology to accelerate the development of ...
LION E-Mobility AG: LION E-Mobility AG implements limited capital increase
DGAP-Adhoc: ElringKlinger and Plastic Omnium partner in fuel cell technology to accelerate the development of ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: SAP SE: Aktualisierung des Ausblicks für 2020 und der mittelfristigen Zielsetzungen - ...
DGAP-News: Endor AG: Sehr deutliche Umsatzsteigerung in Q3 und im 9-Monatszeitraum 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FINANCIAL REPORTING TIMELINE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
PNE AG: Eigenbetrieb von Windparks wird weiter ausgebaut
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
AIXTRON beteiligt sich an Forschungsprojekt Augmented Reality in der technischen Dokumentation / ...
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mega-Akquise abgeschlossen - 40 Mio. Unzen Gold- und Palladium Projekt wechselt den Besitzer - ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Mynaric erhält EUR 52,8 Millionen zur weiteren Positionierung als marktführender Hersteller ...
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:01 Uhr
DGAP-News: fashionette AG mit erfolgreichem Börsendebüt (deutsch)
12:01 Uhr
DGAP-News: fashionette AG mit erfolgreichem Börsendebüt
11:20 Uhr
IPO: Fashionette macht Anlegern keine Freude
27.10.20
IPO: Fashionette mit kleiner Handtasche an die Börse
27.10.20
fashionette: Börsengang ist überzeichnet
27.10.20
DGAP-News: fashionette AG legt Angebotspreis für ihren Börsengang auf EUR 31,00 je Aktie fest (deutsch)
27.10.20
DGAP-News: fashionette AG legt Angebotspreis für ihren Börsengang auf EUR 31,00 je Aktie fest
27.10.20
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​fashionette AG sets offer price for its IPO at EUR 31.00 per share
27.10.20
DGAP-Adhoc: fashionette AG legt Angebotspreis für ihren Börsengang auf EUR 31,00 je Aktie fest (deutsch)
27.10.20
DGAP-Adhoc: fashionette AG sets offer price for IPO at EUR 31.00 per share

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:37 Uhr
8
fashionette (demnächst ein IPO)