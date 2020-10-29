NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, INTO OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE DISCLAIMER AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

fashionette AG with successful stock market debut

Dusseldorf, 29 October 2020. fashionette AG (ISIN DE000A2QEFA1/GSIN A2QEFA), a leading European data-driven online platform for premium and luxury fashion accessories with a focus on the German, Austrian and Swiss region, has started successfully trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange today.

Daniel Raab, CEO of fashionette, said: "We are extremely pleased with the overwhelming investor response to our IPO and the successful start of trading. With our already successful proprietary technology platform as the basis for a shopping experience tailored to our customers, combined with the new financial flexibility, we have excellent conditions to accelerate the scaling of fashionette even further. The timing of our expansion plans is perfect, especially in view of the dynamics we are seeing from offline to online in retail at present. With the successful stock market debut, our goal of becoming the leading online platform for premium and luxury fashion accessories in Europe has come a whole lot closer."

The current market capitalisation of fashionette is around EUR 180 million. The shares of fashionette AG have the international securities identification number (ISIN) DE000A2QEFA1, the German securities code (GSIN) A2QEFA and the ticker symbol FSNT.

Hauck & Aufhäuser acted as Sole Global Coordinator and Sole Bookrunner for the IPO.

About fashionette:

fashionette is a leading European data-driven online platform for premium and luxury fashion accessories including handbags, shoes, sunglasses, watches and jewelry. Since its foundation in 2008, fashionette has established a market-leading brand recognition for premium and luxury handbags in its core market of Germany. The focus of fashionette is to make personalized online shopping of premium and luxury fashion accessories available to every woman in Europe. For additional information about fashionette, please visit fashionette's websites at corporate.fashionette.com (Corporate Website) and www.fashionette.com (webshop).