 

Veritone Renews Agreement with CBS News and Further Expands Content Licensing Library

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.10.2020, 12:30  |  83   |   |   

Veritone, Inc., (Nasdaq: VERI), the creator of the world’s first operating system for artificial intelligence, aiWARE, and provider of digital content licensing services on behalf of the world’s premier sports entities, news organizations and user-generated content networks, today announced that CBS News has renewed its longstanding content licensing agreement with Veritone.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201029005151/en/

Veritone's new multi-year renewal agreement with CBS News will enhance search and discoverability of content, while also providing greater access to more award-winning news content to license. (Photo: Business Wire)

Veritone's new multi-year renewal agreement with CBS News will enhance search and discoverability of content, while also providing greater access to more award-winning news content to license.

For more than ten years, CBS News and Veritone have served as a valuable resource for television producers, filmmakers and content creators, providing access to millions of hours of both archival and breaking news content to the creative community. Under this new multi-year agreement, Veritone will increase the amount of CBS News footage available for creators to license and leverage, while also applying its proprietary AI technology to advance and accelerate the content search and discovery process.

“We are incredibly proud of all that we have accomplished in our decade of working with CBS News, and are excited to renew our agreement and power the future of premium content licensing together,” said Jay Bailey, Vice President of Entertainment Licensing at Veritone. “Through our extended partnership, we will continue to grow the amount of CBS News footage that is available to content creators and with our proprietary AI technology make it easier and faster for creatives to pinpoint the perfect moment for their next project.”

CBS News’ content collection can be found on the Veritone Content Licensing site, a licensing portal that allows users to easily search for premier content across Veritone’s content partners, including the NCAA, Bloomberg, the United States Tennis Association and many more. The CBS News Archives collection has more than 2.5 million hours of iconic news programming –– including historic footage from “60 Minutes,” “CBS This Morning,” “CBS Evening News” and “48 Hours.” Additional CBS News content that had previously been unavailable for licensing will now be able to be accessed under this new agreement.

