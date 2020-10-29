 

His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco closes CleanEquity 2020

LONDON, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanEquity, hosted by Innovator Capital, the London based investment bank and the Monaco Economic Board, closed on Friday 23rd October with its award ceremony and a speech by His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco, the event co-founder, who presented the awards.

For the first time, CleanEquity was showcased live around the world via EarthX TV and will be available to watch on demand. EarthX TV was launched in 2020 by Dallas based, EarthX. Its mission is to become the world's foremost streaming network for environmental programming, covering cross-disciplinary solutions to the critical issues facing the natural world. The non-profit EarthX was founded in 2011 by Trammell S. Crow.

CleanEquity showcased 22 companies this year and His Serene Highness conferred with the judges, who selected the three recipients of the CleanEquity Awards for Excellence:

  • Olombria (UK), for Research; addressing the issue of steadily declining numbers of wild pollinators by encouraging flies to become more efficient at pollination through the use of chemical volatiles;
  • METRON (FR), for Development; who have developed an energy intelligence AI driven platform dedicated to the industrial sector, to proactively identify energy optimisation opportunities and connect to decentralized energy assets; and
  • OrganoClick (SE), for Commercialisation; developing and supplying green chemical and material technologies which replaces fossil plastics and toxic chemicals.

The runners up, respectively, were GoodHout (NL), Polystyvert (CA) and Envelio (DE).

The awards were sculptures created by emerging French artist, Samuel de Gunzburg, who lives and works in London.

His Serene Highness said:

"Notwithstanding the constraints of the health crisis, we can continue to work towards the goals enshrined in the SDGs and solving the issues of climate change and its consequences."

His Serene Highness congratulated also the award winners and runners up.

Mungo Park, Chairman of Innovator Capital and co-founder of CleanEquity, said:

"We thank His Serene Highness for His continued support throughout this year. Your help, Monseigneur, has been and continues to be invaluable. We thank everyone as well who joined us in Monaco and those who participated online. We shall be back stronger in 2021.

"Lastly and by no means least, we thank Foundation Prince Albert II, BP Ventures, Cision, Climate-KIC, Covington & Burling, Cranfield, Earth Capital, EarthX, Edufront, Monaco Economic Board, Parkview International and Taronis Fuels"

About Innovator Capital

Innovator Capital (ICL), established in 2003, is a London based specialist investment bank focusing on health and sustainable technology companies; advising on corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, IP, business & corporate development. ICL's mission is to assist IP rich private & public companies with finding the right investors, acquirers, customers, licensees and commercial partners. Follow ICL & CleanEquity via LinkedIn.

About EarthX

EarthX convenes the world's largest environmental expo, conference and film festival, and is a member of IUCN, International Union for Conservation of Nature. EarthxTV, which launched in Fall 2020, is a web-based platform for balanced, inclusive environmental conversations, programs, emerging media & films. Founded in 2011 by environmentalist and businessman Trammell S. Crow, the Texas-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization promotes environmental awareness and impact through conscious business, nonpartisan collaboration and community-driven sustainable solutions. Earthx2020 was held virtually in April and drew over 550,000 visitors worldwide. Visit www.EarthX.org or follow us @earthxorg on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.  

