Accel Entertainment, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: ACEL) today announced it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 prior to market open on November 5, 2020. The company will host a conference call at 11:00 AM CT / 12:00 PM ET the same day to discuss these operating and financial results.

Interested parties may join the live webcast by dialing (866) 324 3683 and using the Conference ID: 8485974 or accessing the webcast via the company’s investor relations website: ir.accelentertainment.com. Following completion of the call, a replay of the webcast will be posted on Accel’s investor relations website.