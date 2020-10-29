Gibraltar Announces Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results

“We delivered a solid performance as we continued to focus on executing our business plans. Revenue increased 10.2% and adjusted EPS increased 11.6%, with GAAP and adjusted operating margins improving 280 and 40 basis points respectively,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Bosway. “Our investments across the business over the last nine months have been meaningful, targeted, and are beginning to generate positive results. We also recently completed a $27 million acquisition of Architectural Mailboxes, a complementary addition to our Mail and Package solutions business. We enter the fourth quarter with solid momentum and a backlog of $304 million, up 26%, and a strong, liquid balance sheet to fund key initiatives.”

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROCK), a leading manufacturer and provider of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial and infrastructure markets, today reported its financial results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Consolidated Results

Gibraltar reported the following consolidated results:

Three Months Ended September 30, Dollars in millions, except EPS GAAP Adjusted 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Net Sales $ 329.7 $ 299.2 10.2 % $ 329.7 $ 299.2 10.2 % Net Income $ 33.8 $ 24.5 38.0 % $ 34.9 $ 31.2 11.9 % Diluted EPS $ 1.02 $ 0.75 36.0 % $ 1.06 $ 0.95 11.6 %

Third quarter 2020 net sales increased 10.2% to $329.7 million, driven by the Residential Products and Renewable Energy & Conservation segments. Of the 10.2% increase, organic growth accounted for 2.1%, and recent acquisitions contributed 8.1%.

GAAP earnings increased 38.0% to $33.8 million, or $1.02 per share, while adjusted earnings increased 11.9% to $34.9 million, or $1.06 per share, the result of organic growth and marked margin expansion in our Residential Products segment, continued execution in all core businesses, product and services mix, favorable alignment of price to material costs, and ongoing benefits from operational excellence initiatives. Adjusted measures remove charges for restructuring initiatives, acquisition-related items, senior leadership transition costs, and other reclassifications, as further described in the appended reconciliation of adjusted financial measures.

Third Quarter Segment Results

Renewable Energy & Conservation

For the third quarter, the Renewable Energy & Conservation segment reported:

Three Months Ended September 30, Dollars in millions GAAP Adjusted 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Net Sales $ 128.3 $ 116.8 9.8 % $ 128.3 $ 116.8 9.8 % Operating Margin 11.1 % 16.8 % (570) bps 11.6 % 17.8 % (620) bps

Segment revenue increased 9.8% driven by growth in Renewable Energy and previous acquisitions in the Conservation business, offset by a decline in the core Conservation business related to a slowdown in the cannabis and hemp markets. Total segment backlog increased 28% with Renewable Energy and Conservation businesses contributing equally to the increase over 2019. The strength in backlog is the result of strong end market demand in Renewable Energy, and in Conservation, driven by strength in the fruits and vegetables market and increasing activity in the cannabis market.

Adjusted operating margin declined for the quarter driven by near-term market challenges impacting the Conservation business, particularly related to the cannabis and hemp markets. The acquisitions made in the Conservation business delivered margins consistent with expectations, and margins are expected to improve moving forward. Renewable Energy margin performance remains solid, driven by strong execution, participation gains, and product and service mix.

Residential Products

For the third quarter, the Residential Products segment reported:

Three Months Ended September 30, Dollars in millions GAAP Adjusted 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Net Sales $ 151.7 $ 126.3 20.1 % $ 151.7 $ 126.3 20.1 % Operating Margin 21.4 % 13.5 % 790 bps 21.5 % 16.2 % 530 bps

Segment revenue increased 20.1% as the home improvement market continued to show solid activity, and through participation gains across our various distribution channels. Adjusted operating margin increased with consistent execution on higher volume, effective price and material cost management, and additional 80/20 initiatives.

Subsequent to quarter-end, Gibraltar acquired Architectural Mailboxes for $27 million, a complementary addition to Gibraltar’s existing mail & package solutions business within the Residential segment. The acquisition provides an entry into new market segments while creating synergy across digital marketing, engineering, and supply chain initiatives. Architectural Mailboxes revenue is expected to be $26 million in 2020.

Industrial & Infrastructure Products

For the third quarter, the Industrial & Infrastructure Products segment reported:

Three Months Ended September 30, Dollars in millions GAAP Adjusted 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Net Sales $ 49.7 $ 56.2 (11.6 )% $ 49.7 $ 56.2 (11.6 )% Operating Margin 10.5 % 9.7 % 80 bps 11.0 % 10.2 % 80 bps

Segment revenue decreased 11.6%, driven by lower demand for core industrial products. The infrastructure business was down slightly as the pandemic affected spending on infrastructure projects in certain end markets. Infrastructure backlog grew slightly.

The increase in adjusted operating margin was driven by continued improvement in execution in the industrial business and effective price and material cost management.

Business Outlook

Gibraltar delivered solid revenue and adjusted EPS growth through the first three quarters, and expects fourth quarter performance to surpass 2019 results. Given the ongoing level of uncertainty related to the pandemic, the economy, and the upcoming election, Gibraltar is maintaining the practice of providing qualitative guidance.

“While our momentum and end market trends continue to be positive, we are closely monitoring the everchanging pandemic landscape and potential impact on the U.S. and global economy,” Bosway commented. “We remain focused on executing our operating playbook, maintaining a safe environment for our people, and meeting our customers’ needs every day. We will also continue key organic and inorganic investments to strengthen our business platforms for the markets we serve.”

Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call Details

Gibraltar will host a conference call today starting at 9:00 a.m. ET to review its results for the third quarter of 2020. Interested parties may access the webcast through the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.gibraltar1.com or dial into the call at (833) 665-0649 or (914) 987-7311. Presentation slides referenced during the conference call will be available for download on the website. A webcast replay of the conference call and a copy of the transcript will be available on the website following the call.

About Gibraltar

Gibraltar Industries is a leading manufacturer and provider of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets. With a three-pillar strategy focused on business systems, portfolio management, and organization and talent development, Gibraltar’s mission is to create compounding and sustainable value with strong leadership positions in higher growth, profitable end markets. Gibraltar serves customers primarily throughout North America. Comprehensive information about Gibraltar can be found on its website at www.gibraltar1.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release, other than historical statements, contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based, in whole or in part, on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the Company’s business, and management’s beliefs about future operations, results, and financial position. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risk factors, uncertainties, and assumptions. Actual events, performance, or results could differ materially from the anticipated events, performance, or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, the impacts of COVID-19 on the global economy and on our customers, suppliers, employees, operations, business, liquidity and cash flows, other general economic conditions and conditions in the particular markets in which we operate, changes in customer demand and capital spending, competitive factors and pricing pressures, our ability to develop and launch new products in a cost-effective manner, our ability to realize synergies from newly acquired businesses, and our ability to derive expected benefits from restructuring, productivity initiatives, liquidity enhancing actions, and other cost reduction actions. Before making any investment decisions regarding our company, we strongly advise you to read the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K which can be accessed under the “SEC Filings” link of the “Investor Info” page of our website at www.Gibraltar1.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

Adjusted Financial Measures

To supplement Gibraltar’s consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, Gibraltar also presented certain adjusted financial measures in this news release. Adjusted financial measures exclude special charges consisting of restructuring costs primarily associated with 80/20 simplification initiatives, senior leadership transition costs, early debt repayment, acquisition related costs, and other reclassifications. These adjustments are shown in the reconciliation of adjusted financial measures excluding special charges provided in the supplemental financial schedules that accompany this news release. The Company believes that the presentation of results excluding special charges provides meaningful supplemental data to investors, as well as management, that are indicative of the Company’s core operating results and facilitates comparison of operating results across reporting periods as well as comparison with other companies. Special charges are excluded since they may not be considered directly related to the Company’s ongoing business operations. These adjusted measures should not be viewed as a substitute for the Company’s GAAP results and may be different than adjusted measures used by other companies.

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Sales $ 329,665 $ 299,236 $ 864,918 $ 789,308 Cost of sales 244,222 222,658 650,830 605,272 Gross profit 85,443 76,578 214,088 184,036 Selling, general, and administrative expense 41,584 45,158 120,448 115,444 Income from operations 43,859 31,420 93,640 68,592 Interest expense 218 17 385 2,297 Other expense (income) 53 84 (1,542) 660 Income before taxes 43,588 31,319 94,797 65,635 Provision for income taxes 9,828 6,843 21,686 14,901 Net income $ 33,760 $ 24,476 $ 73,111 $ 50,734 Net earnings per share: Basic $ 1.03 $ 0.75 $ 2.24 $ 1.57 Diluted $ 1.02 $ 0.75 $ 2.22 $ 1.55 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 32,635 32,470 32,606 32,357 Diluted 32,969 32,770 32,902 32,677

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share data) September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 179,816 $ 191,363 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $3,319 and $6,330 203,488 147,515 Inventories, net 77,943 78,476 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 20,306 19,748 Total current assets 481,553 437,102 Property, plant, and equipment, net 94,983 95,409 Operating lease assets 32,359 27,662 Goodwill 382,427 329,705 Acquired intangibles 108,821 92,592 Other assets 1,703 1,980 $ 1,101,846 $ 984,450 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 131,746 $ 83,136 Accrued expenses 106,480 98,463 Billings in excess of cost 31,267 47,598 Total current liabilities 269,493 229,197 Deferred income taxes 40,942 40,334 Non-current operating lease liabilities 23,314 19,669 Other non-current liabilities 22,022 21,286 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 10,000 shares; none outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 50,000 shares; 33,519 shares and 33,192 shares issued and outstanding in 2020 and 2019 335 332 Additional paid-in capital 302,107 295,582 Retained earnings 478,488 405,668 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,220) (5,391) Cost of 1,024 and 906 common shares held in treasury in 2020 and 2019 (28,635) (22,227) Total shareholders’ equity 746,075 673,964 $ 1,101,846 $ 984,450

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income $ 73,111 $ 50,734 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 17,325 14,923 Stock compensation expense 6,151 10,087 Gain on sale of business (1,881) — Exit activity costs, non-cash 505 479 Provision for (benefit of) deferred income taxes 668 (429) Other, net 1,402 3,267 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (40,176) (56,645) Inventories 6,102 18,617 Other current assets and other assets 6,095 (6,949) Accounts payable 13,408 22,770 Accrued expenses and other non-current liabilities (26,516) 15,640 Net cash provided by operating activities 56,194 72,494 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (54,385) (8,665) Net proceeds from sale of property and equipment 568 87 Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (9,335) (7,703) Net proceeds from sale of business 2,000 — Net cash used in investing activities (61,152) (16,281) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Long-term debt payments — (212,000) Payment of debt issuance costs — (1,235) Purchase of treasury stock at market prices (6,408) (3,495) Net proceeds from issuance of common stock 377 400 Net cash used in financing activities (6,031) (216,330) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (558) 729 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (11,547) (159,388) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 191,363 297,006 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 179,816 $ 137,618

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30,2020 As

Reported

In GAAP

Statements Restructuring

Charges Senior

Leadership

Transition

Costs Acquisition

Related

Items Adjusted

Financial

Measures Net Sales Renewable Energy & Conservation $ 128,258 $ — $ — $ — $ 128,258 Residential Products 151,718 — — — 151,718 Industrial & Infrastructure Products 49,767 — — — 49,767 Less Inter-Segment Sales (78) — — — (78) 49,689 — — — 49,689 Consolidated sales 329,665 — — — 329,665 Income from operations Renewable Energy & Conservation 14,195 172 — 572 14,939 Residential Products 32,454 186 — — 32,640 Industrial & Infrastructure Products 5,199 252 — — 5,451 Segments Income 51,848 610 — 572 53,030 Unallocated corporate expense (7,989) 17 170 16 (7,786) Consolidated income from operations 43,859 627 170 588 45,244 Interest expense 218 — — — 218 Other expense 53 — — — 53 Income before income taxes 43,588 627 170 588 44,973 Provision for income taxes 9,828 146 — 135 10,109 Net income $ 33,760 $ 481 $ 170 $ 453 $ 34,864 Net earnings per share - diluted $ 1.02 $ 0.02 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 1.06 Operating margin Renewable Energy & Conservation 11.1 % 0.1 % — % 0.4 % 11.6 % Residential Products 21.4 % 0.1 % — % — % 21.5 % Industrial & Infrastructure Products 10.5 % 0.5 % — % — % 11.0 % Segments Margin 15.7 % 0.2 % — % 0.2 % 16.1 % Consolidated 13.3 % 0.2 % 0.1 % 0.2 % 13.7 %

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019 As

Reported

In GAAP

Statements Restructuring

Charges Senior

Leadership

Transition

Costs Acquisition

Related

Items Adjusted

Financial

Measures Net Sales Renewable Energy & Conservation $ 116,771 $ — $ — $ — $ 116,771 Residential Products 126,275 — — — 126,275 Industrial & Infrastructure Products 56,361 — — — 56,361 Less Inter-Segment Sales (171) — — — (171) 56,190 — — — 56,190 Consolidated sales 299,236 — — — 299,236 Income from operations Renewable Energy & Conservation 19,633 37 — 1,166 20,836 Residential Products 17,012 3,415 — — 20,427 Industrial & Infrastructure Products 5,462 285 — — 5,747 Segments income 42,107 3,737 — 1,166 47,010 Unallocated corporate expense (10,687) 246 2,708 470 (7,263) Consolidated income from operations 31,420 3,983 2,708 1,636 39,747 Interest expense 17 — — — 17 Other expense 84 — — — 84 Income before income taxes 31,319 3,983 2,708 1,636 39,646 Provision for income taxes 6,843 1,030 161 417 8,451 Net income $ 24,476 $ 2,953 $ 2,547 $ 1,219 $ 31,195 Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.75 $ 0.09 $ 0.08 $ 0.03 $ 0.95 Operating margin Renewable Energy & Conservation 16.8 % — % — % 1.0 % 17.8 % Residential Products 13.5 % 2.7 % — % — % 16.2 % Industrial & Infrastructure Products 9.7 % 0.5 % — % — % 10.2 % Segments margin 14.1 % 1.2 % — % 0.4 % 15.7 % Consolidated 10.5 % 1.3 % 0.9 % 0.5 % 13.3 %

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 As

Reported

In GAAP

Statements Restructuring

Charges Senior

Leadership

Transition

Costs Acquisition

Related

Items Gain on

Sale of

Business Adjusted

Financial

Measures Net Sales Renewable Energy & Conservation $ 323,014 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 323,014 Residential Products 394,609 — — — — 394,609 Industrial & Infrastructure Products 147,831 — — — — 147,831 Less Inter-Segment Sales (536) — — — — (536) 147,295 — — — — 147,295 Consolidated sales 864,918 — — — — 864,918 Income from operations Renewable Energy & Conservation 29,082 578 — 2,745 — 32,405 Residential Products 74,143 670 — — — 74,813 Industrial & Infrastructure Products 15,832 564 — — — 16,396 Segments Income 119,057 1,812 — 2,745 — 123,614 Unallocated corporate expense (25,417) 116 2,512 325 — (22,464) Consolidated income from operations 93,640 1,928 2,512 3,070 — 101,150 Interest expense 385 — — — — 385 Other (income) expense (1,542) — — — 1,881 339 Income before income taxes 94,797 1,928 2,512 3,070 (1,881) 100,426 Provision for income taxes 21,686 455 — 725 (469) 22,397 Net income $ 73,111 $ 1,473 $ 2,512 $ 2,345 $ (1,412) $ 78,029 Net earnings per share – diluted $ 2.22 $ 0.04 $ 0.08 $ 0.07 $ (0.04) $ 2.37 Operating margin Renewable Energy & Conservation 9.0 % 0.2 % — % 0.8 % — % 10.0 % Residential Products 18.8 % 0.2 % — % — % — % 19.0 % Industrial & Infrastructure Products 10.7 % 0.4 % — % — % — % 11.1 % Segments Margin 13.8 % 0.2 % — % 0.3 % — % 14.3 % Consolidated 10.8 % 0.2 % 0.3 % 0.4 % — % 11.7 %

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 As

Reported

In GAAP

Statements Restructuring

Charges Senior

Leadership

Transition

Costs Acquisition

Related

Items Debt

Repayment Adjusted

Financial

Measures Net Sales Renewable Energy & Conservation $ 261,612 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 261,612 Residential Products 360,417 — — — — 360,417 Industrial & Infrastructure Products 168,096 — — — — 168,096 Less Inter-Segment Sales (817) — — — — (817) 167,279 — — — — 167,279 Consolidated sales 789,308 — — — — 789,308 Income from operations Renewable Energy & Conservation 30,914 36 — 1,166 — 32,116 Residential Products 49,880 3,785 78 — — 53,743 Industrial & Infrastructure Products 13,660 1,598 — — — 15,258 Segments income 94,454 5,419 78 1,166 — 101,117 Unallocated corporate expense (25,862) 919 6,973 474 — (17,496) Consolidated income from operations 68,592 6,338 7,051 1,640 — 83,621 Interest expense 2,297 — — — (1,079) 1,218 Other expense 660 — — — — 660 Income before income taxes 65,635 6,338 7,051 1,640 1,079 81,743 Provision for income taxes 14,901 1,616 481 418 269 17,685 Net income $ 50,734 $ 4,722 $ 6,570 $ 1,222 $ 810 $ 64,058 Net earnings per share - diluted $ 1.55 $ 0.15 $ 0.20 $ 0.04 $ 0.02 $ 1.96 Operating margin Renewable Energy & Conservation 11.8 % — % — % 0.4 % — % 12.3 % Residential Products 13.8 % 1.1 % — % — % — % 14.9 % Industrial & Infrastructure Products 8.2 % 1.0 % — % — % — % 9.1 % Segments margin 12.0 % 0.7 % — % 0.1 % — % 12.8 % Consolidated 8.7 % 0.8 % 0.9 % 0.2 % — % 10.6 %

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201029005168/en/