 

Tricida Provides Update on FDA Interactions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.10.2020, 12:30  |  67   |   |   

Tricida, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCDA), a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of its investigational drug candidate, veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), announced today that it held an End-of-Review conference as a Type A meeting with the Division of Cardiology and Nephrology of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on October 20, 2020. This meeting followed a Complete Response Letter (CRL) that was received by the company on August 21, 2020 for the veverimer NDA that was under review by the FDA through the Accelerated Approval Program.

In Tricida’s meeting package before the Type A meeting, the company included a proposal to conduct an interim analysis of serum bicarbonate data from VALOR-CKD in ~500 patients treated for 12 months for purposes of confirming the treatment effect of veverimer observed in the TRCA-301/301E trials and its applicability to the U.S. population and practice of medicine. If accepted by the FDA, Tricida believed this proposal would allow resubmission of the NDA for veverimer within a matter of months. Based on feedback during the Type A meeting, Tricida now believes the FDA will also require evidence of veverimer’s effect on CKD progression from a near-term interim analysis of the VALOR-CKD trial for approval under the Accelerated Approval Program and that the FDA is unlikely to rely solely on serum bicarbonate data for determination of efficacy. The company’s ongoing VALOR-CKD trial was designed to be a confirmatory trial to demonstrate the effect of veverimer on slowing CKD progression following accelerated approval. Based on the primary endpoint and patient population in VALOR-CKD, Tricida does not believe it can provide information on CKD progression from a near-term interim analysis of the VALOR-CKD trial without compromising the integrity of the ongoing trial.

The company believes any requirement for early interim CKD progression data in addition to surrogate data at the time of accelerated approval is inconsistent with the intent of the Subpart H regulation. Indeed, prior to the End-of-Review Type A meeting, over nearly four years, Tricida’s discussions with the FDA focused on development of veverimer based solely on the use of serum bicarbonate as the surrogate endpoint to enable accelerated approval, with CKD progression data to be provided only at the completion of the VALOR-CKD trial. Tricida has developed a deep understanding of the surrogate endpoint of an increase in serum bicarbonate and how it reasonably likely translates to clinical benefit. The company continues to believe that its current development program for veverimer is an appropriate candidate for accelerated approval based on (1) the seriousness of end-stage renal disease (ESRD), (2) the high unmet need for an approved therapy, and (3) data supporting the link between metabolic acidosis and progression of CKD, including data describing the pathophysiology of metabolic acidosis, published data from multiple interventional trials and observational cohort analyses, and the availability of two validated models that consistently describe the relationship between serum bicarbonate and the renal outcome that is being measured in VALOR-CKD.

ZeitTitel
28.10.20
Tricida to Provide Update from its End-of-Review Type A Meeting with the FDA
09.10.20
Tricida Announces Twelve Data Presentations on Veverimer and Metabolic Acidosis to be Given at the Virtual American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2020