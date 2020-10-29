Intercontinental Exchange Reports Strong Third Quarter 2020

Jeffrey C. Sprecher,

ICE Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, said,

“Through the first nine months of this unprecedented year, we have grown revenues and operating income by double-digits and reported record earnings per share. In addition, in early September, we completed our strategic acquisition of Ellie Mae, expanding our mortgage network, while also enhancing the diversity and resilience of our long-term growth profile. As we begin to look to 2021, we are thankful for our customers business, and we are focused on continuing to drive innovation, deliver workflow efficiencies and extend our track record of growth"

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of mortgage technology, data and listing services, today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2020. For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, consolidated net income attributable to ICE was $390 million on $1.4 billion of consolidated revenues, less transaction-based expenses. Third quarter GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.71. Adjusted net income attributable to ICE was $569 million in the third quarter and adjusted diluted EPS were $1.03. Please refer to the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release for more information on our adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS and free cash flow.

Scott A. Hill, ICE Chief Financial Officer, added: "Led by our data services business, which grew 6% year-over-year and generated record revenues, our third quarter performance demonstrated the power of our balanced and diverse business. Continued compounding growth in our subscription-based businesses, which account for approximately half our revenues, as well as growing open interest across our leading global energy futures platform are what enable us to continue to invest in future growth. As we look to the balance of 2020 and towards another successful year in 2021, we remain focused on creating value for all of our stakeholders."

Third Quarter 2020 Business Highlights

$ in millions Net Revenue Op Margin Adj Op Margin Data & Listings $700 46% 53% Trading & Clearing $711 43% 61% Consolidated $1,411 44% 57%

Third quarter consolidated net revenues were $1.4 billion, up 6% year-over-year, including $75 million related to our September 4th, 2020 acquisition of Ellie Mae. Data and listings revenues in the third quarter were $700 million and trading and clearing net revenues were $711 million. Consolidated operating expenses were $784 million for the third quarter of 2020 and included $56 million of expenses related to Ellie Mae. On an adjusted basis, consolidated operating expenses were $611 million and included $29 million of expenses related to Ellie Mae. Consolidated operating income for the third quarter was $627 million and the operating margin was 44%. On an adjusted basis, consolidated operating income for the third quarter was $800 million and the adjusted operating margin was 57%.

Data and Listings Segment Results

Third quarter data and listings revenues were $700 million, including data revenues of $589 million and listings revenues of $111 million. On a constant currency basis(1), segment revenues were up 5% with data revenues up 6% year-over-year. Data and listings operating expenses were $378 million and on an adjusted basis, were $329 million in the third quarter. Segment operating income for the third quarter was $322 million and the operating margin was 46%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $371 million and the adjusted operating margin was 53%.

$ in millions 3Q20 3Q19 % Chg Const Curr(1) Revenue: Pricing and Analytics $287 $273 5% 5% Exchange Data and Feeds 189 172 9% 9% Desktops and Connectivity 113 108 4% 3% Data Total 589 553 6% 6% Listings 111 114 (2)% (2)% Segment Revenue $700 $667 5% 5%

(1) Net revenues in constant currency are calculated holding both the pound sterling and euro at the average exchange rate from 3Q19 of 1.2330 and 1.1118, respectively.

Trading and Clearing Segment Results

Third quarter trading and clearing net revenues were $711 million, up 6% from one year ago and included $75 million of revenue related to Ellie Mae. Trading and clearing operating expenses were $406 million and adjusted operating expenses were $282 million in the third quarter. Segment operating income for the third quarter was $305 million and the operating margin was 43%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $429 million and the adjusted operating margin was 61%.

$ in millions 3Q20 3Q19 % Chg Revenue, net: Energy $229 $265 (14)% Ags & metals 54 60 (11)% Financials(1) 76 91 (16)% Cash equities & equity options 74 74 —% Fixed income & credit(2) 191 101 89% OTC & other transaction(3) 12 11 13% Other revenue(4) 75 67 12% Segment Revenue $711 $669 6%

(1) Financials include interest rates and other financial futures and options.

(2) Fixed income and credit includes fixed income execution, CDS execution and clearing and ICE Mortgage Technology. For the 3Q20, Fixed income & credit also includes $73 million of revenue related to the acquisition of Ellie Mae, which closed on September 4th, 2020.

(3) OTC & other transactions include physical energy.

(4) Other revenue includes interest income on certain clearing margin deposits, regulatory penalties and fines, fees for use of our facilities, regulatory fees charged to member organizations of our U.S. securities exchanges, designated market maker service fees, technology development fees, exchange member fees, and agriculture grading and certification fees. For the 3Q'20, other revenue includes $2 million from Ellie Mae.

Energy futures and options revenue in the third quarter decreased (14%) year-over-year driven by a (8%) decrease in average daily volume (ADV) and a (6%) decrease in rate per contract (RPC).

Ags and metals futures and options revenue in the third quarter decreased (11%) year-over-year driven by an (9%) decrease in ADV and a (2%) decrease in RPC.

Financials futures and options revenue in the third quarter decreased (16%) year-over-year reflecting a (24%) decrease in ADV and partially offset by a 9% increase in RPC.

U.S. cash equities and equity options revenue in the third quarter was flat year-over-year reflecting, in part, a 29% increase in cash equities ADV offset by a (21%) decrease in RPC.

ADV

(lots in thousands) RPC 3Q20 % Chg 3Q20 % Chg Energy 2,545 (8)% $1.40 (6)% Ags & metals 376 (9)% $2.23 (2)% Financials 2,024 (24)% $0.56 9% Interest Rates 1,620 (27)% $0.38 —% Other Financials 404 (9)% $1.32 9% Total Futures & Options 4,945 (15)% $1.12 2% Cash Equities (in millions) 2,151 29% $0.038 (21)% Equity Options 5,328 74% $0.06 (46)%

The third quarter of 2020 included 64 trading days for energy, ags & metals, other financials, cash equities and equity options and 66 trading days for interest rates. The third quarter of 2019 included 64 trading days for energy, ags & metals, other financials, cash equities and equity options and 66 trading days for interest rates.

Other Matters

The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2020 was 32%.

Operating cash flow through the third quarter of 2020 was $1.8 billion and free cash flow was $1.6 billion.

Unrestricted cash was $610 million and outstanding debt was $17.3 billion as of September 30, 2020.

Through the third quarter of 2020, ICE repurchased $1.2 billion of its common stock and paid $500 million in dividends.

Financial Guidance

ICE's fourth quarter 2020 Data Services revenues are expected to be in a range of $590 million to $595 million.

ICE's fourth quarter 2020 GAAP operating expenses are expected to be in a range of $855 million to $865 million and adjusted operating expenses (1) are expected to be in a range of $695 million to $705 million.

are expected to be in a range of $695 million to $705 million. ICE's fourth quarter 2020 non-operating expense (2) is expected to be in the range of $75 million to $80 million.

is expected to be in the range of $75 million to $80 million. ICE's full year 2020 capital expenditures are expected to be in a range of $410 million to $420 million.

ICE's diluted share count for the fourth quarter is expected to be in the range of 562 million to 568 million weighted average shares outstanding.

(1) 4Q20 non-GAAP operating expenses exclude amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and transaction & integration costs.

(2) Non-operating expense includes interest income, interest expense and net other income.

Consolidated Statements of Income (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended

September 30, Three Months Ended

September 30, Revenues: 2020 2019 2020 2019 Transaction and clearing, net $ 3,726 $ 2,698 $ 1,155 $ 929 Data services 1,727 1,652 589 553 Listings 334 336 111 114 Other revenues 224 194 75 67 Total revenues 6,011 4,880 1,930 1,663 Transaction-based expenses: Section 31 fees 465 274 145 105 Cash liquidity payments, routing and clearing 1,181 702 374 222 Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses 4,365 3,904 1,411 1,336 Operating expenses: Compensation and benefits 849 768 298 261 Professional services 100 97 37 35 Acquisition-related transaction and integration costs 90 1 76 — Technology and communication 388 346 131 126 Rent and occupancy 59 52 19 17 Selling, general and administrative 132 116 43 33 Depreciation and amortization 494 473 180 158 Total operating expenses 2,112 1,853 784 630 Operating income 2,253 2,051 627 706 Other income (expense): Interest income 9 27 1 8 Interest expense (245) (214) (89) (72) Other income, net 75 30 44 (2) Other income (expense), net (161) (157) (44) (66) Income before income tax expense 2,092 1,894 583 640 Income tax expense 512 387 189 103 Net income $ 1,580 $ 1,507 $ 394 $ 537 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (17) (22) (4) (8) Net income attributable to Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. $ 1,563 $ 1,485 $ 390 $ 529 Earnings per share attributable to Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. common stockholders: Basic $ 2.85 $ 2.64 $ 0.71 $ 0.95 Diluted $ 2.83 $ 2.62 $ 0.71 $ 0.94 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 549 563 548 559 Diluted 552 566 551 563

Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions) (Unaudited) As of As of September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 610 $ 841 Short-term restricted cash and cash equivalents 993 943 Customer accounts receivable, net 1,310 988 Margin deposits, guaranty funds and delivery contracts receivable 85,900 64,987 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 324 220 Total current assets 89,137 67,979 Property and equipment, net 1,693 1,536 Other non-current assets: Goodwill 21,243 13,342 Other intangible assets, net 14,507 10,258 Long-term restricted cash and cash equivalents 408 404 Other non-current assets 1,092 974 Total other non-current assets 37,250 24,978 Total assets $ 128,080 $ 94,493 Liabilities and Equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 594 $ 505 Section 31 fees payable 53 138 Accrued salaries and benefits 274 291 Deferred revenue 267 129 Short-term debt 2,463 2,569 Margin deposits, guaranty funds and delivery contracts payable 85,900 64,987 Other current liabilities 135 197 Total current liabilities 89,686 68,816 Non-current liabilities: Non-current deferred tax liability, net 3,567 2,314 Long-term debt 14,869 5,250 Accrued employee benefits 187 198 Non-current operating lease liability 315 281 Other non-current liabilities 310 270 Total non-current liabilities 19,248 8,313 Total liabilities 108,934 77,129 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiaries 94 78 Equity: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. stockholders’ equity: Common stock 6 6 Treasury stock, at cost (5,198) (3,879) Additional paid-in capital 13,804 11,742 Retained earnings 10,682 9,629 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (273) (243) Total Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. stockholders’ equity 19,021 17,255 Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiaries 31 31 Total equity 19,052 17,286 Total liabilities and equity $ 128,080 $ 94,493

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation

We use non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate our performance and in making financial and operational decisions. When viewed in conjunction with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliation, we believe that our presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and a greater understanding of factors affecting our financial condition and results of operations than GAAP measures alone. In addition, we believe the presentation of these measures is useful to investors for period-to-period comparison of results because the items described below as adjustments to GAAP are not reflective of our core business performance. These financial measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP financial measures and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We use these adjusted results because we believe they more clearly highlight trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP financial measures, since these measures eliminate from our results specific financial items that have less bearing on our core operating performance. We strongly recommend that investors review the GAAP financial measures and additional non-GAAP information included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, including our consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto.

Adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income attributable to ICE common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share and free cash flow for the periods presented below are calculated by adding or subtracting the adjustments described below, which are not reflective of our cash operations and core business performance, and their related income tax effect and other tax adjustments (in millions, except for per share amounts):

Adjusted Operating Income, Operating Margin and Operating Expense Reconciliation (In millions) (Unaudited) Trading and

Clearing Segment Data and Listings

Segment Consolidated Nine Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses $2,304 $1,916 $2,061 $1,988 $4,365 $3,904 Operating expenses 998 732 1,114 1,121 2,112 1,853 Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 99 70 136 164 235 234 Less: Transaction and integration costs and acquisition-related success fee 86 — — — 86 — Less: Accruals related to investigations and inquiries — — 8 — 8 — Adjusted operating expenses 813 662 970 957 1,783 1,619 Operating income 1,306 1,184 947 867 2,253 2,051 Adjusted operating income 1,491 1,254 1,091 1,031 2,582 2,285 Operating margin 57 % 62 % 46 % 44 % 52 % 53 % Adjusted operating margin 65 % 65 % 53 % 52 % 59 % 59 %

Adjusted Operating Income, Operating Margin and Operating Expense Reconciliation (In millions) (Unaudited) Trading and

Clearing Segment Data and Listings

Segment Consolidated Three Months

Ended September 30, Three Months Ended

September 30, Three Months

Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses $711 $669 $700 $667 $1,411 $1,336 Total operating expenses 406 255 378 375 784 630 Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 48 24 46 55 94 79 Less: Transaction and integration costs 76 — — — 76 — Less: Accruals related to investigations and inquiries — — 3 — 3 — Adjusted total operating expenses $282 $231 $329 $320 $611 $551 Operating income $305 $414 $322 $292 $627 $706 Adjusted operating income $429 $438 $371 $347 $800 $785 Operating margin 43 % 62 % 46 % 44 % 44 % 53 % Adjusted operating margin 61 % 65 % 53 % 52 % 57 % 59 %

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to ICE and EPS (In millions) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 Net income attributable to ICE common stockholders $ 1,563 $ 1,485 Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 235 234 Add: Extinguishment of 2020 Senior Notes 14 — Add: Pre-acquisition interest expense on debt issued

for Ellie Mae acquisition 5 — Add: Transaction and integration costs and acquisition-related success fee 86 — Add: Accruals related to investigations and inquiries 8 — Add: Impairment of CAT promissory notes 2 16 Less: Income tax effect for the above items (85) (65) Add / (Less): Deferred tax adjustments on acquisition-related intangibles 33 (13) Add: Other tax adjustments — 3 Adjusted net income attributable to ICE $ 1,861 $ 1,660 Diluted earnings per share attributable to ICE $ 2.83 $ 2.62 Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to ICE $ 3.37 $ 2.93

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to ICE and EPS (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months

Ended September

30, 2020 Three Months

Ended September

30, 2019 Net income attributable to ICE $ 390 $ 529 Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 94 79 Add: Transaction and integration costs 76 — Add: Accruals related to investigations and inquiries 3 — Add: Pre-acquisition interest expense on debt issued

for Ellie Mae acquisition 5 — Add: Impairment of CAT promissory notes — 16 Less: Income tax effect for the above items (42) (25) Add: Deferred tax adjustments on acquisition-related intangibles 43 — Adjusted net income attributable to ICE $ 569 $ 599 Diluted earnings per share attributable to ICE $ 0.71 $ 0.94 Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to ICE $ 1.03 $ 1.06

Free Cash Flow Calculation (In millions) (Unaudited) Nine months ended

September 30, 2020 Nine months ended

September 30, 2019 Cash flow from operations $1,815 $1,882 Less: Capital expenditures and capitalized software development costs (268) (203) Add: Section 31 fees, net 85 70 Free cash flow $1,632 $1,749

