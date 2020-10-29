CF Industries Announces Commitment to Clean Energy Economy

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF), a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products, today announced significant steps to support a global hydrogen and clean fuel economy, which is expected to grow significantly over the next decade, through the production of green and low-carbon ammonia.

Board-authorized green ammonia project to be built at the Donaldsonville Nitrogen Complex

Carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) sequestration and other carbon abatement projects to enable low-carbon ammonia production in development

) sequestration and other carbon abatement projects to enable low-carbon ammonia production in development Announces comprehensive ESG goals, covering critical environmental, societal, and workforce imperatives, including a dramatic reduction in carbon emissions across its global network

25% reduction in CO 2 e emissions intensity by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050

e emissions intensity by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 Executive compensation tied directly to ESG goals

Briefing call to outline clean energy commitment at 4:00 pm Eastern today, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

“The world needs clean energy and hydrogen is a key to meeting this need. Low-carbon ammonia is the critical enabler for storage and transport of hydrogen and thus has a major role to play,” said Tony Will, president and chief executive officer, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. “Today’s commitment to decarbonize the world’s largest ammonia production network positions CF Industries at the forefront of clean hydrogen supply. Due to our unparalleled manufacturing and distribution network, our competitive advantage in producing low-carbon ammonia at scale is measured in terms of years and billions of dollars.”

Significant Long-term Global Growth

Green hydrogen and ammonia are expected to be critical contributors to the world achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Industry experts project hydrogen will meet approximately 20% of the world’s energy need by 2050, up from less than 1% today. Ammonia, which is composed of three-parts hydrogen and one-part nitrogen, is a highly efficient transport and storage mechanism for hydrogen as well as a fuel in its own right.

As the world’s largest ammonia producer, CF Industries’ current asset base and technical expertise are well-situated to meet the anticipated demand for hydrogen and ammonia from green and low-carbon sources. The company’s approach will focus on green ammonia production, which refers to ammonia produced through a carbon-free process, and low-carbon ammonia, which relates to ammonia produced by conventional processes but with CO 2 removed through carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) and other certified carbon abatement projects.