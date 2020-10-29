 

BrightSphere Reports Financial and Operating Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: BSIG) today announced its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

BrightSphere’s earnings presentation is available at:

https://ir.bsig.com

The Company will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss the results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time today. To listen to the call or view the webcast, participants should:

    Dial-in
    Toll Free Dial-in Number:  

(844) 445-4807

    International Dial-in Number:  

(647) 253-8636

    Conference ID:  

9674856

Visit ir.bsig.com for the webcast link (register ahead of time or join immediately prior to the call).

A replay of the call will be available beginning approximately one hour after its conclusion either on BrightSphere’s website, at https://ir.bsig.com or by:

    Dial-in Replay
    Toll Free Dial-in Number:  

(800) 585-8367

    International Dial-in Number:  

(416) 621-4642

    Conference ID:  

9674856

About BrightSphere

BrightSphere is a diversified, global asset management company with approximately $140 billion1 of assets under management as of September 30, 2020. Through its five1 world-class investment management Affiliates, BrightSphere offers sophisticated investors access to a wide array of leading quantitative and solutions-based, private and public market alternative, and liquid alpha strategies designed to meet a range of risk and return objectives. For more information, please visit BrightSphere’s website at www.bsig.com. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website.

___________________________
1 In July 2020, BrightSphere completed sale of Copper Rock and announced divestiture of Barrow Hanley expected to close in Q4’20. These figures give effect to these divestitures.

