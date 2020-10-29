CSI Partners with Feeding America for CX20 Community Outreach

When CX20 attendees post these photos, CSI will make a donation on their behalf to Feeding America—the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization—with the goal of providing 100,000 meals to fight food insecurity across the country. CSI is asking attendees to use #CX20Cares and #state (the state where the attendee lives) to show how community financial institutions and other organizations are making a positive impact in the U.S.

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI), a provider of end-to-end fintech and regtech solutions , has partnered with Feeding America—the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization—for a community outreach initiative during CSI Customer Experience 2020 (CX20), to be held virtually Nov. 17-19. Attendees are encouraged to share photos on Twitter illustrating how their organizations are serving local communities.

“CSI has always been a service-oriented company, and this initiative during our annual customer conference provides another opportunity for us to meet a growing need in our communities,” said Steve Powless, CSI’s chairman and CEO. “We look forward to highlighting the important work being done by these organizations to serve others, while supporting the mission of Feeding America to end the fight against hunger in our country.”

This community outreach initiative stems from CSI’s company-wide CSI Cares program, which works to serve the needs of local communities by providing employees paid time off to volunteer with organizations of their choice. Launched in 2019, CSI Cares demonstrates a steadfast commitment to service by the company and its employees.

CSI CX20 will also feature expert-led educational content, a Demo Pavilion, three keynote speakers and interactive sessions with top industry professionals, who will share their insight on the strategies and technologies driving the fintech and regtech industries forward.

To learn more about CX20 and register for free, visit www.csiconf.com. And find out more about Feeding America and how it helps Americans facing hunger here.

About Computer Services, Inc.

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) delivers innovative financial technology and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation. Through a combination of expert service, cutting-edge technology and a customer-first mentality, CSI excels at driving businesses forward in a rapidly changing industry. CSI’s expertise and commitment to authentic partnerships has resulted in the company’s inclusion in such top industry-wide rankings as the FinTech 100, American Banker’s Best Fintechs to Work For and MSPmentor Top 501 Global Managed Service Providers List. CSI’s stock is traded on OTCQX under the symbol CSVI. For more information about CSI, visit www.csiweb.com.

