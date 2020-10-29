Restaurants Canada Chooses NexTech’s InfernoAR to Take Canada’s Largest Foodservice Trade Show Virtual

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexTech AR Solutions (NexTech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), an emerging leader in augmented reality for eCommerce, AR learning applications, AR-enhanced video conferencing and virtual events today announced that Restaurants Canada has chosen its InfernoAR platform to transform the 2021 RC Show , taking place February 28-March 3, 2021, into a completely virtual experience. This is Canada’s largest foodservice and hospitality event, the RC Show showcases cutting-edge products, pioneering people, and transformative ideas.

Company plans to transform Canada’s $89 billion restaurant industry with captivating digital AR experiences and unique ways for foodservice professionals to support one another and reconnect with customers, buyers, and distributors

NexTech will work with Restaurants Canada to offer a unique, captivating virtual event to attendees from all corners of the foodservice industry including foodservice operators, distributors, brokers, retailers, buyers, chefs, baristas, bartenders, and sommeliers. Through NexTech’s InfernoAR platform, RC Show 2021 attendees will have access to an interactive, virtual trade show floor and exhibitor booths, broadcast-quality content, and interactive demonstrations.

Restaurants Canada is a national, not-for-profit association advancing the potential of Canada’s diverse and dynamic foodservice industry through member programs, research, advocacy, resources, and events. Canada’s foodservice sector is an $89 billion industry that directly employs 1.2 million workers, is Canada’s number one source of first jobs and serves 22 million customers across the country every day.

“The foodservice industry is facing many challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic so it was incredibly important for us to find a way to offer brands, suppliers and operators a safe way to reconnect with each other,” said Troy Taylor, VP of Operations at Restaurants Canada, “As we look to build our first-ever virtual event, we needed to move fast and identify an event platform capable of a world-class digital experience for our attendees as they explore solutions and ideas to drive the recovery of the industry. NexTech’s platform offers the perfect solution for providing our attendees with seamless, reliable access to one another and dynamic interactive demonstrations and presentations.”