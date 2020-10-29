 

Restaurants Canada Chooses NexTech’s InfernoAR to Take Canada’s Largest Foodservice Trade Show Virtual

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.10.2020, 12:30  |  24   |   |   

Company plans to transform Canada’s $89 billion restaurant industry with captivating digital AR experiences and unique ways for foodservice professionals to support one another and reconnect with customers, buyers, and distributors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexTech AR Solutions (NexTech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), an emerging leader in augmented reality for eCommerce, AR learning applications, AR-enhanced video conferencing and virtual events today announced that Restaurants Canada has chosen its InfernoAR platform to transform the 2021 RC Show, taking place February 28-March 3, 2021, into a completely virtual experience. This is Canada’s largest foodservice and hospitality event, the RC Show showcases cutting-edge products, pioneering people, and transformative ideas.

NexTech will work with Restaurants Canada to offer a unique, captivating virtual event to attendees from all corners of the foodservice industry including foodservice operators, distributors, brokers, retailers, buyers, chefs, baristas, bartenders, and sommeliers. Through NexTech’s InfernoAR platform, RC Show 2021 attendees will have access to an interactive, virtual trade show floor and exhibitor booths, broadcast-quality content, and interactive demonstrations.

Restaurants Canada is a national, not-for-profit association advancing the potential of Canada’s diverse and dynamic foodservice industry through member programs, research, advocacy, resources, and events. Canada’s foodservice sector is an $89 billion industry that directly employs 1.2 million workers, is Canada’s number one source of first jobs and serves 22 million customers across the country every day.

“The foodservice industry is facing many challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic so it was incredibly important for us to find a way to offer brands, suppliers and operators a safe way to reconnect with each other,” said Troy Taylor, VP of Operations at Restaurants Canada, “As we look to build our first-ever virtual event, we needed to move fast and identify an event platform capable of a world-class digital experience for our attendees as they explore solutions and ideas to drive the recovery of the industry. NexTech’s platform offers the perfect solution for providing our attendees with seamless, reliable access to one another and dynamic interactive demonstrations and presentations.”

Seite 1 von 3
NexTech AR Solutions Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters Into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 3RD QUARTER 2020 UNAUDITED RESULTS
Nokia announces first phase of its new strategy, changes to operating model and Group Leadership ...
Yamana Gold Provides an Update on Exploration Activities at Canadian Malartic; Announces Positive ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 2021 INTERIM DIVIDEND TIMETABLE
Worldline: Closing of Worldline's friendly tender offer for Ingenico
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Director Declaration
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.10.20
Voice + Visibility Women’s Summit Selects NexTech’s InfernoAR Platform for Second Annual Virtual Event
23.10.20
NexTech’s Virtual Events Platform to Host UNESCO’s High Level Futures Literacy Summit
21.10.20
NexTech Music Industry AR App ‘AiRShow’ Launching NEW Ticketing Capabilities
20.10.20
Enterprise Florida Choses NexTech’s InfernoAR for Virtual, International Trade Shows
13.10.20
NexTech’s AR Music App AirShow to Feature Offset of Grammy-Nominated Group Migos For AXR+EXP Global Virtual Concert Series October 16th
09.10.20
NexTech AR Solutions Reports Record Preliminary 3rd Quarter 2020 Results
07.10.20
TEDxMalmö Chooses NexTech’s InfernoAR Platform for Interactive Virtual Events
02.10.20
NexTech Appoints Dr. David Cramb to Board of Directors
01.10.20
NexTech’s InfernoAR Video Conferencing Platform Expanding Sales To USA and International Government Contracts
30.09.20
NexTech Launching New AR for eCommerce Hologram Marketing Platform and New Human Supplement Product Line ‘TruLyfe’

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.10.20
57
NexTech AR Solutions - Jemand dabei?