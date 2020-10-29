CTS Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

“Our teams delivered strong operational results and improved new business wins, while striving to maintain a safe work environment,” said Kieran O’Sullivan, CEO of CTS Corporation. “We saw a significant third quarter rebound. Market uncertainty may persist for several quarters; however, we are cautiously optimistic. While we are implementing cost structure improvements, our primary focus is on enhancing our front-end capabilities to drive profitable growth.”

2020 Guidance

Due to ongoing market uncertainties, management is not providing revenue or earnings guidance.

Conference Call

About CTS

CTS (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, telecommunications/IT, and transportation markets.

For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com .

Safe Harbor

This document contains statements that are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, any financial or other guidance, statements that reflect our current expectations concerning future results and events, and any other statements that are not based solely on historical fact. Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations, certain assumptions and currently available information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based on various assumptions as to future events, the occurrence of which necessarily are subject to uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are made subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those presented in the forward-looking statements. Many of these, and other, risks and uncertainties are discussed in further detail in Item 1A. of CTS’ Annual Report on Form 10-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update our forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof, including market or industry changes.

CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS - UNAUDITED

(In thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Net sales $ 113,777 $ 115,651 $ 301,049 $ 353,959 Cost of goods sold 76,871 78,594 204,677 235,084 Gross Margin 36,906 37,057 96,372 118,875 Selling, general and administrative expenses 16,883 17,774 48,310 52,371 Research and development expenses 5,723 6,806 18,653 19,854 Restructuring charges 1,041 2,342 1,416 5,337 Loss (gain) on sale of assets — 11 — (111 ) Operating earnings 13,259 10,124 27,993 41,424 Other (expense) income: Interest expense (857 ) (812 ) (2,617 ) (1,745 ) Interest income 217 524 852 1,396 Other income (expense), net 1,617 (2,636 ) (109 ) (3,646 ) Total other income (expense), net 977 (2,924 ) (1,874 ) (3,995 ) Earnings before income taxes 14,236 7,200 26,119 37,429 Income tax expense 3,163 4,478 6,381 11,345 Net earnings $ 11,073 $ 2,722 $ 19,738 $ 26,084 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.34 $ 0.08 $ 0.61 $ 0.80 Diluted $ 0.34 $ 0.08 $ 0.61 $ 0.79 Basic weighted – average common shares outstanding: 32,268 32,642 32,331 32,748 Effect of dilutive securities 241 425 270 417 Diluted weighted – average common shares outstanding: 32,509 33,067 32,601 33,165 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.04 $ 0.04 $ 0.12 $ 0.12





CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of dollars)

(Unaudited) September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 131,740 $ 100,241 Accounts receivable, net 76,431 78,008 Inventories, net 41,492 42,237 Other current assets 14,020 16,992 Total current assets 263,683 237,478 Property, plant and equipment, net 97,777 105,038 Operating lease assets, net 23,727 24,644 Other Assets Prepaid pension asset 65,115 62,082 Goodwill 106,056 106,056 Other intangible assets, net 76,126 85,215 Deferred income taxes 20,595 19,795 Other 2,774 3,046 Total other assets 270,666 276,194 Total Assets $ 655,853 $ 643,354 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 46,739 $ 48,219 Operating lease obligations 3,149 2,787 Accrued payroll and benefits 12,437 9,564 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 32,794 36,378 Total current liabilities 95,119 96,948 Long-term debt 106,300 99,700 Long-term operating lease obligations 23,747 24,926 Long-term pension obligations 6,446 6,632 Deferred income taxes 6,223 5,637 Other long-term obligations 4,052 4,292 Total Liabilities 241,887 238,135 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders’ Equity Common stock 310,976 307,932 Additional contributed capital 40,796 43,689 Retained earnings 525,624 509,766 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (90,908 ) (91,726 ) Total shareholders’ equity before treasury stock 786,488 769,661 Treasury stock (372,522 ) (364,442 ) Total shareholders’ equity 413,966 405,219 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 655,853 $ 643,354





CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - UNAUDITED

Earnings Per Share

The following table reconciles GAAP diluted earnings per share to adjusted diluted earnings per share for the Company:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.34 $ 0.08 $ 0.61 $ 0.79 Tax affected charges to reported diluted earnings per share: Restructuring charges 0.03 0.06 0.04 0.13 Foreign currency (gain) loss (0.07 ) 0.08 (0.06 ) 0.08 Non-cash pension expense 0.01 — 0.04 0.01 Environmental charges 0.01 — 0.03 — Transaction charges — 0.01 — 0.01 Discrete tax items 0.02 0.06 0.03 0.06 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.34 $ 0.29 $ 0.69 $ 1.08

Additional Information

The following table includes other financial information not presented in the preceding financial statements.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Depreciation and amortization expense $ 6,676 $ 6,119 $ 19,819 $ 18,038 Stock-based compensation expense $ 1,119 $ 1,157 $ 2,164 $ 3,950

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is diluted earnings per share.

CTS adjusts for these items because they are discrete events, which have a significant impact on comparable GAAP financial measures and could distort an evaluation of our normal operating performance.

CTS uses an adjusted earnings per share measure to evaluate overall performance, establish plans and perform strategic analysis. Using this measure avoids distortion in the evaluation of operating results by eliminating the impact of events which are not related to normal operating performance. Because this measure is based on the exclusion or inclusion of specific items, they may not be comparable to measures used by other companies which have similar titles. CTS' management compensates for this limitation when performing peer comparisons by evaluating both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures reported by peer companies. CTS believes that this measure is useful to its management, investors and stakeholders in that it:

provides a meaningful measure of CTS' operating performance,

reflects the results used by management in making decisions about the business, and

helps review and project CTS' performance over time.



We recommend that investors consider both actual and adjusted measures in evaluating the performance of CTS with peer companies.