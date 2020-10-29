Progenity Announces Successful Achievement of its Preeclampsia Test Analytical Verification Milestone

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progenity, Inc. (Nasdaq: PROG), a biotechnology company with an established track record of success in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, today announced a key achievement in the verification of its preeclampsia rule-out test, a significant milestone demonstrating the robustness of the underlying assays and the clinical performance of the Laboratory Developed Test in its CLIA laboratory in Ann Arbor.

Preeclampsia Rule-out Test Analytical Verification Milestone Achieved

The company confirmed it had validated all its key operational methods, including analytical accuracy, analytical precision, analytical sensitivity, analytical specificity, linearity, and stability of the assays. “We’re very excited to report the achievement of this key milestone in the development of our preeclampsia rule out test and are confident the underlying assays are robust and will assess the true biological responses associated with preeclampsia. The clinical verification cohort continues to be analyzed but headline performance was consistent with prior observations with our feasibility and optimization clinical cohorts. Moreover, we observed a longevity of the rule-out result we believe should enable effective integration into existing clinical care paths. We are looking forward to the initiation of the key clinical validation phase, for which samples have already been collected,” said Matthew Cooper, PhD, MBA, Chief Scientific Officer of Progenity.

Harry Stylli, PhD, CEO, chairman of the board and co-founder of Progenity added, “We are also continuing to engage with the FDA regarding the IVD version of the test and recently had a productive pre-submission meeting with the Agency on our development path and we are happy with their guidance. We’re looking forward to sharing more information, including an FDA update and data from the verification studies, during an upcoming preeclampsia R&D day scheduled for November 20, 2020. At the R&D day, we and our advisors will review and discuss our program and illustrate how we intend to fulfill the current clinical unmet need and help healthcare providers and patients better manage this debilitating syndrome. This significant opportunity represents a potential $3 billion US total market that we intend to access with our innovative test.”