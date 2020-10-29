× Artikel versenden

Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 21 0517 - RIKV 21 0915

Series RIKV 21 0517RIKV 21 0915Settlement Date 11/02/202011/02/2020Total Amount Allocated (MM) 10,800300All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 99.356/1.19199.006/1.140Total Number of Bids Received 124Total Amount of All Bids Received …





