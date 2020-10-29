Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 21 0517 - RIKV 21 0915
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 29.10.2020, 12:30 | 32 | 0 |
|Series
|RIKV 21 0517
|RIKV 21 0915
|Settlement Date
|11/02/2020
|11/02/2020
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|10,800
|300
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|99.356
|/
|1.191
|99.006
|/
|1.140
|Total Number of Bids Received
|12
|4
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|12,550
|1,300
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|6
|3
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|6
|3
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|99.356
|/
|1.191
|99.006
|/
|1.140
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|99.432
|/
|1.049
|99.084
|/
|1.050
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|99.356
|/
|1.191
|99.006
|/
|1.140
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|99.371
|/
|1.163
|99.044
|/
|1.096
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.432
|/
|1.049
|99.084
|/
|1.050
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.271
|/
|1.349
|98.868
|/
|1.300
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.364
|/
|1.176
|98.909
|/
|1.253
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.16
|4.33
Endurlan rikis 6,50 % bis 01/31 jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0