 

Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 21 0517 - RIKV 21 0915

Series  RIKV 21 0517 RIKV 21 0915
Settlement Date  11/02/2020 11/02/2020
Total Amount Allocated (MM)  10,800 300
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)  99.356 / 1.191 99.006 / 1.140
Total Number of Bids Received  12 4
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)  12,550 1,300
Total Number of Successful Bids  6 3
Number of Bids Allocated in Full  6 3
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated  99.356 / 1.191 99.006 / 1.140
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated  99.432 / 1.049 99.084 / 1.050
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full  99.356 / 1.191 99.006 / 1.140
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)  99.371 / 1.163 99.044 / 1.096
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)  99.432 / 1.049 99.084 / 1.050
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)  99.271 / 1.349 98.868 / 1.300
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)  99.364 / 1.176 98.909 / 1.253
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)  100.00 % 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio  1.16 4.33

