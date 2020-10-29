Alphamin Releases Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the Quarter Ended September 2020

GRAND BAIE, Mauritius, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM:TSXV, APH:JSE AltX, “Alphamin” or the “Company”) is pleased to release its financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for the third quarter ended September 2020 on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

T in sales up 3% to 2,695 tons versus previous quarter

versus previous quarter EBITDA up 24% to US$16 . 1 million for the quarter

Run-of-mine material processed up 5% versus previous quarter

material processed versus previous quarter Q4 2020 production guidance of 2, 600 - 2,800 2 tons contained tin

production guidance of contained tin Commencement of significant growth initiatives



Production and Financial Summary for the Quarter ended September 20201

Description Units Actual Quarter

ended

September

2020 Quarter

ended June

2020 Variance Tons Processed Tons 96,086 91,928 5% Tin Grade Processed % Sn 3.8 4.3 -12% Overall Plant Recovery % 71 69 3% Contained Tin Produced Tons 2,563 2,739 -6% Contained Tin Sold Tons 2,695 2,613 3% EBITDA US$'000 16,052 12,900 24% AISC per ton tin sold US$/t 10,777 10,849 -1% Tin Price Achieved US$/t 17,436 15,359 14%

Operational Performance

Run-of-mine volumes processed increased 5% to 96,086 tons. Our average tin grade was lower than the previous quarter at 3.8% however, this only marginally reduced the year to date average tin grade to 3.9%, and we expect to achieve our target tin grade of 4.0% for the financial year ending December 2020. Increased plant recoveries and throughput partially offset the impact of the lower tin grades. Tin production was at the lower end of our previous production guidance range and tin sales increased 3% to 2,695 tons for the quarter.