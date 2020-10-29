Alphamin Releases Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the Quarter Ended September 2020
GRAND BAIE, Mauritius, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM:TSXV, APH:JSE AltX, “Alphamin” or the “Company”) is pleased to release its financial statements and
management’s discussion and analysis for the third quarter ended September 2020 on SEDAR at www.sedar.com
FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
- Tin sales up 3% to 2,695 tons versus previous quarter
- EBITDA up 24% to US$16.1 million for the quarter
- Run-of-mine material processed up 5% versus previous quarter
- Q4 2020 production guidance of 2,600 - 2,8002 tons contained tin
- Commencement of significant growth initiatives
Production and Financial Summary for the Quarter ended September 20201
|Description
|Units
|Actual
|
Quarter
ended
September
2020
|
Quarter
ended June
2020
|Variance
|Tons Processed
|Tons
|96,086
|91,928
|5%
|Tin Grade Processed
|% Sn
|3.8
|4.3
|-12%
|Overall Plant Recovery
|%
|71
|69
|3%
|Contained Tin Produced
|Tons
|2,563
|2,739
|-6%
|Contained Tin Sold
|Tons
|2,695
|2,613
|3%
|EBITDA
|US$'000
|16,052
|12,900
|24%
|AISC per ton tin sold
|US$/t
|10,777
|10,849
|-1%
|Tin Price Achieved
|US$/t
|17,436
|15,359
|14%
Operational Performance
Run-of-mine volumes processed increased 5% to 96,086 tons. Our average tin grade was lower than the previous quarter at 3.8% however, this only marginally reduced the year to date average tin grade to 3.9%, and we expect to achieve our target tin grade of 4.0% for the financial year ending December 2020. Increased plant recoveries and throughput partially offset the impact of the lower tin grades. Tin production was at the lower end of our previous production guidance range and tin sales increased 3% to 2,695 tons for the quarter.
