 

TRU Precious Metals Signs Definitive Agreement for Drill-Ready Twilite Gold Project

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.10.2020, 12:30  |  50   |   |   

FREDERICTON, New Brunswick, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRU Precious Metals Corp. (formerly Trius Investments Inc.) (TSXV: TRU) (“TRU” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated October 14, 2020, its wholly-owned subsidiary has entered into a definitive agreement dated October 29, 2020 (the “Definitive Agreement”) with GBC Grand Exploration Inc. (the “Vendor”).

Pursuant to the Definitive Agreement, the Company will indirectly purchase 65 mineral claims located in Central Newfoundland known as the Twilite Gold Project (“Twilite”), along with all related permits and technical data (collectively, the “Purchased Assets”). For further details on the Definitive Agreement, please see the Company’s October 14, 2020 press release, which sets out the terms of the proposed transaction as set forth in the binding letter of intent between TRU and the Vendor dated October 13, 2020, which terms are substantially reflected in the Definitive Agreement.

TRU Co-Founder and CEO Joel Freudman commented, “When we close this transaction, Twilite will become the most advanced asset in our Newfoundland Gold Exploration portfolio. Meanwhile, we’re already working with our recently-formed Technical Committee to plan and budget for third-party exploration work at Twilite over the winter, to enhance the value of this property.”

The acquisition of the Purchased Assets remains subject to customary conditions. The transaction will be completed as soon as is practicable based on governmental claims transfer processing times, and remains subject to regulatory approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About TRU Precious Metals Corp.
TRU seeks unique value-creation opportunities, and is currently assembling a portfolio of gold exploration properties in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. The Company’s common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “TRU”.

TRU is a portfolio company of Resurgent Capital Corp. (“Resurgent”), a merchant bank providing venture capital markets advisory services and proprietary financing. Resurgent works with promising public and pre-public micro-capitalization Canadian companies.

For further information, please contact:
Joel Freudman
Co-Founder, President & CEO
TRU Precious Metals Corp.
Phone: (647) 880-6414
Website: www.trupreciousmetals.com

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to acquiring, exploring, and monetizing Twilite and the Company’s other mineral exploration investments in Newfoundland. These statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Purchased Assets that are believed by management to be reasonable in the circumstances, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation: the exploration or monetization potential of the Purchased Assets and specifically Twilite; challenges in identifying, structuring, and executing additional investments and acquisitions, on favourable terms or at all; risks inherent in mineral exploration activities and investments in the mineral exploration sector; volatility in financial markets, economic conditions, and precious metals prices; and those other risks described in the Company’s continuous disclosure documents. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements herein. Investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements herein except as required by applicable securities laws. 


TRU Precious Metals Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters Into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 3RD QUARTER 2020 UNAUDITED RESULTS
Nokia announces first phase of its new strategy, changes to operating model and Group Leadership ...
Yamana Gold Provides an Update on Exploration Activities at Canadian Malartic; Announces Positive ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 2021 INTERIM DIVIDEND TIMETABLE
Worldline: Closing of Worldline's friendly tender offer for Ingenico
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Director Declaration
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.10.20
Tru Precious Metals Property Purchase Update
22.10.20
TRU Precious Metals Announces Changes to Board of Directors & Forms Technical Committee
21.10.20
TRU Precious Metals Engages Barry Greene as Exploration Advisor
19.10.20
Trius Loan to Revive Superfoods to be Partially Repaid Early
16.10.20
Trius Announces Shareholder Meeting Results and Name Change to TRU Precious Metals Corp.
14.10.20
Trius to Acquire Drill-Ready Twilite Gold Project Near Moosehead Gold Project
13.10.20
Trius Details Corporate Strategy
06.10.20
Trius Commissions Prospecting on Its Properties Near New Found Gold’s Queensway Project
01.10.20
Trius Adds Renowned Stares Brothers as Newfoundland Exploration Advisors