 

Brachium Capital and WeCommerce Engage Canaccord Genuity Corp. and TD Securities Inc. for C$30,000,000 Private Placement Financing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Brachium Capital Corp. (“Brachium”) (TSXV: BRAC.P) and WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (“WeCommerce”) are pleased to provide an update on their previously announced proposed qualifying transaction (the “Transaction”). 

In connection with the Transaction, WeCommerce intends to complete a brokered private placement financing (the “Offering”) of subscription receipts (the “Subscription Receipts”) of WeCommerce for gross proceeds of up to C$30,000,000. Each Subscription Receipt shall entitle the holder thereof to receive, upon the satisfaction or waiver (to the extent such waiver is permitted) of certain escrow release conditions prior to the escrow release deadline, including all conditions precedent to the Transaction being satisfied, and without payment of additional consideration therefor, one common share of WeCommerce (a “WeCommerce Share”). Concurrent with the completion of the Transaction, each WeCommerce Share underlying the Subscription Receipts will be exchanged for common class A shares of Brachium in accordance with the terms of the Transaction. ‎

Canaccord Genuity Corp. and TD Securities Inc., together with a syndicate of agents (together, the “Agents”), are acting as agents in connection with the Offering on behalf of WeCommerce. The Agents have also been granted an option (the “Over-Allotment Option”), exercisable in whole or in part at any time prior to or for a period of thirty days from the closing of the Offering, to increase the size of the Offering by up to ‎15%‎.

Upon completion of the Transaction, the proceeds of the Offering are anticipated to be used principally for potential acquisitions, corporate and general working capital purposes.

For more information, please contact Bryant Pike, the Chief Executive Officer of Brachium or Evan Brown, the Chief Financial Officer of WeCommerce:

Bryant Pike, Chief Executive Officer
bpike@westemedia.com
604-838-0110

Evan Brown, Chief Financial Officer
evan@wecommerce.co
250-888-9424

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which constitute forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, forward-looking statements), including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of Brachium and WeCommerce with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words may, would, could, should, will, intend, plan, anticipate, believe, estimate, expect or similar expressions and includes information regarding: (a) expectations regarding whether the Transaction or the Offering will be consummated including whether the conditions to the consummation of the Transaction, the Offering or the conversion of the Subscription Receipts will be satisfied; (b) the timing for completing the Offering and the Transaction, if at all, and the conditions to such transaction; and (c) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

