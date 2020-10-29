 

Zai Lab Announces First Patient Dosed in China in a Potentially Registrational Study of Retifanlimab in Patients with Endometrial Cancer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.10.2020, 12:30  |  66   |   |   

SHANGHAI and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688), an innovative commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced dosing of the first patient in China in the global POD1UM-101 study evaluating retifanlimab in patients with previously treated, microsatellite instability-high endometrial cancer.

“Endometrial cancer is one of the most common gynecological cancers in China and represents a significant unmet need,” said Dr. Beihua Kong, Professor of Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Qilu Hospital of Shandong University. “More specifically, high levels of microsatellite instability (MSI-H) have been reported in up to 30% of all endometrial cancers in the recurrent setting. PD-1 inhibition with a therapeutic such as retifanlimab represents a promising clinical approach for these patients.”

This is a potentially registrational, Phase 1b, open-label study evaluating retifanlimab as monotherapy in patients with previously treated, MSI-H endometrial cancer. The study is expected to enroll approximately 100 patients in the US and China. The primary endpoint of the study is overall response rate (ORR). Key secondary endpoints include duration of response (DOR), progression free survival (PFS), overall survival (OS), safety and pharmacokinetics.

About Endometrial Cancer

Endometrial cancer is one of the most common gynecological cancers in China, and its incidence is increasing. Surgery is the main treatment for most women with this cancer, with 5-year overall survival (OS) rate of 81.2%. However, the 5-year OS rate is only 17.3% for patients with metastasis or recurrence, and effective treatment options are limited.

About Retifanlimab

Retifanlimab (formerly INCMGA0012), an investigational anti-PD1 antibody, is currently under evaluation in registration-directed studies as a monotherapy for patients with microsatellite instability-high endometrial cancer, Merkel cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma of the anal canal (SCAC); and in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy for patients with non-small cell lung cancer and SCAC.

Retifanlimab has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of anal cancer.

In 2019, Incyte and Zai Lab announced a collaboration and license agreement for the development and exclusive commercialization of retifanlimab in China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

Seite 1 von 3
Zai Lab Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters Into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 3RD QUARTER 2020 UNAUDITED RESULTS
Nokia announces first phase of its new strategy, changes to operating model and Group Leadership ...
Yamana Gold Provides an Update on Exploration Activities at Canadian Malartic; Announces Positive ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 2021 INTERIM DIVIDEND TIMETABLE
Worldline: Closing of Worldline's friendly tender offer for Ingenico
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Director Declaration
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.10.20
Zai Lab Announces Upcoming Presentations in November Investor Conferences
09.10.20
Zai Lab Announces Full Exercise of the Over-allotment Option
06.10.20
Zai Lab Announces First Patient Dosed in Greater China in the Global Phase 2/3 MAHOGANY Study of Margetuximab in Gastric and Gastroesophageal Junction Cancer
05.10.20
Zai Lab Announces First Patient Dosed in China in a Global Phase 3 Study of Retifanlimab in Patients with NSCLC