 

Field Trial Preparatory Testwork at Steinert Perth Recovers Significant Gold From Previously Untested Fines Fraction

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NVO; OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to provide an update on advanced planning ahead of CY2021 field trials using its Steinert KSS mechanical sorter at the Karratha Project (Comet Well and Purdy’s Reward). A highlight of recent preparatory laboratory test work includes successful recovery of significant gold from the previously untested fines fraction (0-8mm) as well as recovery of fine gold encapsulated in rocks from coarser size fractions (please see figure 1, figure 2, figure 3, and figure 4 below). Both of these findings indicate good potential for enhanced gold recovery utilizing mechanical sorting and ability to treat finer crushed material. This implies that mechanical sorting can potentially treat all crushed material generated at Karratha.

Samples were excavated from sites across Purdy’s Reward and Comet Well and transported to Steinert in Perth, WA. 1:500 scale high resolution mapping was undertaken by Novo geologists prior to excavation of 2 x approximately 5t samples to carefully pinpoint the mineralized target horizon contacts, with the samples being crushed and screened into three size fractions: 0-8mm, 8-25mm and 25-75mm. Mineralization at the Karratha Project is characterized by ‘melon seed’ nuggets, ranging from around 5-10mm, encased amid a chloritic halo of fine gold. Very little evidence exists for fine gold outside of this halo.

Current Testwork is designed to:

  • Refine sorter settings ahead of field testwork on site at the Karratha Project commencing March / April 2021.
  • Test the ability of the sorter to detect and eject gold bearing material from the fines fraction (-8mm) and, in particular, to test whether halo gold can be sorted separate from the base nugget. This has proved successful.
  • Provide qualitative assessment of fine gold ejected from each sample.
  • Confirm likely quantities of concentrates to expect during field trials to help define plans for extracting gold from sorting concentrates.

CY 2021 Field Testwork is being designed to:

  • Confirm recovery of gold from the various size fractions discussed above via mechanical sorting.
  • Determine the productive capacity of sorting at each size fraction and analyze the relationship between productivity and gold recovery.
  • Provide information to support future mineralization reports / resource work ahead of progressing towards a full scale mining operation.
