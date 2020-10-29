 

Shift4 Announces Closing of Offering of $450.0 Million of Senior Notes due 2026

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.10.2020, 13:00  |  34   |   |   

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE: FOUR), a leading independent provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, today announced the completion of the previously announced offering of $450.0 million aggregate principal amount of 4.625% senior notes due 2026 (the “Notes”) by Shift4 Payments, LLC (“Shift4”) and Shift4 Payments Finance Sub, Inc., subsidiaries of Shift4 Payments, Inc. The Notes are guaranteed, jointly and severally, on a senior unsecured basis, by certain of Shift4’s subsidiaries.

The net proceeds of the offering, together with cash on hand, will be used to (i) repay all indebtedness outstanding under Shift4’s first lien term loan facility (the “First Lien Term Loan Facility”) and (ii) the remainder, if any, for general corporate purposes. As of the date of this press release, the outstanding aggregate principal amount of the First Lien Term Loan Facility is $450.0 million.

The Notes were offered in a private offering that was exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The Notes were offered within the United States to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A and outside the United States in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers of the Notes were made only by means of a private offering memorandum.

About Shift4 Payments:

Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) is a leading provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, delivering a complete omnichannel ecosystem that extends beyond payments to include a wide range of value-added services. The company’s technologies help power over 350 software providers in numerous industries, including hospitality, retail, F&B, e-commerce, lodging, gaming, and many more. With over 7,000 sales partners, the company securely processed more than 3.5 billion transactions annually for over 200,000 businesses in 2019. For more information, visit shift4.com.

Shift4 Payments Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Shift4 Payments - Fintech mit Potenzial
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
Coeur Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Verastem Oncology Announces New Data Published in The Lancet Oncology Supports Potential of VS-6766 ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Moderna Partners with Takeda and the Government of Japan to Supply 50 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine ...
Pinterest Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Ford’s Strong Q3 Driven by Higher Demand, Operating Execution, With Game-Changing Vehicle ...
Fastly Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
Fiverr Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
Shift4 Announces Pricing of Offering of $450.0 Million of Senior Notes due 2026
14.10.20
Shift4 Payments Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
13.10.20
Shift4 Payments Announces Senior Notes Offering
12.10.20
Shift4 Payments Launches QR Code Ordering Solution
09.10.20
Shift4 Payments: Assessing Seasonal Trends Across the Country
06.10.20
Agilysys & Shift4 Payments Renew Partnership Providing Integrated Hospitality Commerce Solutions

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.10.20
5
Shift4 Payments - Fintech mit Potenzial