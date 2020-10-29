 

Impulse Creates 10G Fiber Corridor in Santa Barbara County with ADTRAN Combo PON

ADTRAN, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), a leading provider of next-generation multi-gigabit, fiber and fiber extension broadband access solutions, today announced that Impulse Advanced Communications is leveraging ADTRAN’s Total Access 5000 (TA5000) fiber access platform to deploy 10G XGS-PON business services in Santa Barbara County’s south coast region, home to many innovative startups. Impulse is leveraging ADTRAN’s Combo PON technology to deliver GPON and XGS-PON simultaneously. This solution significantly reduces costs, equipment space and power requirements, while enabling Impulse to improve broadband speeds and broaden addressable markets.

Santa Barbara boasts a long history of innovation in technology with a thriving community that has exponentially increased the region’s demand for data in the last decade. Impulse’s customers have been on the frontlines of connectivity, shaping the way consumers shop online and the way businesses interact with cloud services and service their customers. Adding ADTRAN’s 10G fiber solutions to its portfolio of connectivity services will enable Impulse to provide this business community with the broadband speed that it needs to continue the trajectory of innovation.

ADTRAN’s Combo PON technology uses existing infrastructure and reduces the expense of deploying fiber across Impulse’s Competitive Local Exchange Carrier (CLEC) network in California. Furthermore, having XGS-PON and GPON in the same network allows Impulse to easily evaluate and fit the right technology for each business based on the requirements of the individual customer. This capability creates peace of mind that Impulse can meet the most demanding of customer bandwidth needs.

“We’ve valued ADTRAN’s expertise for over 25 years and appreciate their ability to consistently offer cutting-edge technology. We chose the TA5000 platform for our deployment into phone company central offices over a decade ago, and ADTRAN has continued to innovate on that platform, making them the best choice in the market as telecom continues the transition from copper to fiber,” said Dave Clark, President of Impulse. “ADTRAN positions us to offer a flexible, reliable network for our customers and their high-bandwidth business application needs.”

“ADTRAN enables service providers to build their best networks and maintain their competitive advantage,” said Brian Efimetz, Regional VP of Sales at ADTRAN. “For Impulse, we’ve helped them build a broadband infrastructure that they can trust. Their new 10G network will support the thriving ecosystem of innovation in the region. This is a fantastic example of the power of connectivity.”

About Impulse

Impulse Advanced Communications, LLC is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California and provides cloud-based communications services enabling a higher level of workforce flexibility and mobility to mid-size businesses across the US. For 25 years, the company’s innovative technology, customizable solutions and unmatched customer experience have helped companies gain a technological advantage. Services include high availability Internet access, MPLS, SD-WAN, ClearStar SaaS telephone services, and network management.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc. is a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, ADTRAN empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. ADTRAN solutions are currently in use by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. Find more at ADTRAN, LinkedIn and Twitter.

