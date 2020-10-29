TriMas Announces Agreement to Acquire Affaba & Ferrari

TriMas (NASDAQ: TRS) announced today that it has signed an agreement to acquire Affaba & Ferrari Srl, a designer and manufacturer of precision caps and closures for food & beverage and industrial product applications. The transaction is expected to close before the end of the year, at which time Affaba & Ferrari will become part of TriMas’ Packaging segment reporting into its Rieke division.

“We are excited to announce an agreement between TriMas and the Ferrari family,” said Thomas Amato, President and Chief Executive Officer of TriMas. “The acquisition of Affaba & Ferrari will supplement our existing food & beverage and industrial product offerings, adding new blue-chip customers and a state-of-the-art manufacturing operation to our European base. Affaba & Ferrari offers proprietary product designs, production capabilities for aseptic applications and important food packaging safety certifications, such as the British Retail Consortium/Institute of Packaging (BRC/IoP) Global Standard and the Food and Drug Administration/Interstate Milk Shippers (FDA/IMS) Compliance, all of which ultimately will enable us to expand our current product offering to our global food & beverage customers.”