Todos Medical Trademarks Tollovid for Dietary Supplement NLC-001 and Enters Into Private Label & Distribution Agreement With The Alchemists Kitchen





Tollovid is a proprietary blend of plant extracts administered orally as dietary supplement

The US FDA granted a Certificate of Free Sale for Tollovid on August 28, 2020

Tollovid ingredients inhibit the 3CL protease, a key protease required for coronavirus replication

The Alchemist’s Kitchen will launch Tollovid in November 2020

NEW YORK, NY, REHOVAT, ISRAEL, SINGAPORE, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Todos Medical (OTCQB: TOMDF), an in vitro diagnostics company focused on distributing comprehensive solutions for COVID-19 screening and diagnosis, and developing blood tests for the early detection of cancer and Alzheimer’s disease, today announced that it has selected the brand name “Tollovid” for its proprietary, patent protected 3CL protease inhibitor, previously called NLC-001. Todos licensed the exclusive worldwide distribution rights for Tollovid, excluding Israel, from Israel-based joint venture partner NLC Pharma in September 2020. Tollovid is an orally administered proprietary blend of plant extracts that includes a powerful 3CL protease inhibitor that helps support and maintain healthy immune function. The 3CL protease plays a vital role in the intracellular replication of coronaviruses, and 3CL protease inhibition is being evaluated as a potential therapeutic target for COVID-19 by several groups, including Pfizer.

Concurrent with this announcement, the Company announced that it has entered into a private label and distribution agreement with The Alchemist’s Kitchen, based in the SoHo district of New York City with a significant online presence. The Alchemist’s Kitchen is New York’s leading botanical wellness destination, leveraging the power of plants to improve health while working closely with leading clinicians and medical doctors to educate patients on how to use natural remedies to improve their health in the face of illness or disease. The Alchemist’s Kitchen has been featured in several high-profile educational series, including Dr. Sanjay Gupta’s CBD and cannabis specials that were previously featured on CNN. The Alchemist’s Kitchen will sell Tollovid under its Plant Alchemy brand and will train its herbalists to help educate consumers on how adding Tollovid to their immune boosting strategy could potentially lead to improved outcomes in the face of circulating coronaviruses.