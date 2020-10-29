Selecta Biosciences to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Third Quarter Financial Results and Recent Operational Highlights

WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking the full potential of biologic therapies based on its immune tolerance platform technology, ImmTOR, today announced that it plans to host a conference call on November 5, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the third quarter and recent operational highlights.



Individuals may participate in the live call via telephone by dialing (844) 845-4170 (domestic) or (412) 717-9621 (international) and may access a teleconference replay for one week by dialing (877) 344-7529 (domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (international) and using confirmation code 10138608. Investors and the public can access the live and archived webcast of this call via the Investors & Media section of the company’s website, www.selectabio.com.