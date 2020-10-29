Vaccinex to Present Additional SIGNAL Data at Huntington Study Group 2020 Medical Conference

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaccinex, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCNX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a differentiated approach to treating cancer and neurodegenerative disease through the inhibition of SEMA4D, today announced that it will report additional data from its recently completed Phase 2 SIGNAL study of pepinemab in Huntington’s disease (HD) at the virtual Huntington Study Group 2020:HD in Focus medical conference, which will take place from October 29-31, 2020. These new data suggest that pepinemab has the potential to provide cognitive benefit and slow brain atrophy in HD patients.

Dr. Maurice Zauderer, chief executive officer of Vaccinex, will present, “Learnings from the SIGNAL Phase 2 Study of Treatment with Pepinemab Antibody,” at 10:00 am ET on Friday, October 30.

Interested participants may register for the event free of charge here.

Further analysis of data from the SIGNAL study continues to provide insights into pepinemab’s treatment effects. Key observations from post-hoc and pre-specified analyses to be reported at the conference include:

Highly significant treatment benefit for pepinemab as reflected in the HD-Cognitive Assessment Battery (HD-CAB) Composite Index

A further signal of benefit was provided by analysis of treating physicians’ Clinical Global Impression of Change in a subpopulation of patients with more advanced disease progression

Pre-specified exploratory volumetric MRI analysis of brain in patients with early manifest disease demonstrate treatment related reduction in brain atrophy



The company believes these results provide a strong rationale for continued development of pepinemab as a treatment option in HD as well as in other slowly progressive neurodegenerative diseases. As for any well-designed phase 2 study, the main goal of SIGNAL was to identify a patient population that can benefit from the selected treatment and to characterize endpoints that can be employed to evaluate treatment benefit in this population. Safety data from this study also indicate that pepinemab is well-tolerated and suggest that there will be an opportunity for combination treatment with other agents based on an independent mechanism of action that are currently in development. The treatment discontinuation and study drop-out rates were remarkably low over the extended study time period and there did not appear to be an increase in serious adverse events relative to placebo.