 

Vaccinex to Present Additional SIGNAL Data at Huntington Study Group 2020 Medical Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.10.2020, 12:55  |  56   |   |   

SIGNAL Phase 2 trial data continue to support cognitive benefit and reduced brain atrophy with pepinemab treatment in Huntington’s disease

Data provide strong rationale for continued development in Huntington’s and other slowly progressive neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaccinex, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCNX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a differentiated approach to treating cancer and neurodegenerative disease through the inhibition of SEMA4D, today announced that it will report additional data from its recently completed Phase 2 SIGNAL study of pepinemab in Huntington’s disease (HD) at the virtual Huntington Study Group 2020:HD in Focus medical conference, which will take place from October 29-31, 2020. These new data suggest that pepinemab has the potential to provide cognitive benefit and slow brain atrophy in HD patients.

Dr. Maurice Zauderer, chief executive officer of Vaccinex, will present, “Learnings from the SIGNAL Phase 2 Study of Treatment with Pepinemab Antibody,” at 10:00 am ET on Friday, October 30.

Interested participants may register for the event free of charge here.

Further analysis of data from the SIGNAL study continues to provide insights into pepinemab’s treatment effects. Key observations from post-hoc and pre-specified analyses to be reported at the conference include:

  • Highly significant treatment benefit for pepinemab as reflected in the HD-Cognitive Assessment Battery (HD-CAB) Composite Index
  • A further signal of benefit was provided by analysis of treating physicians’ Clinical Global Impression of Change in a subpopulation of patients with more advanced disease progression
  • Pre-specified exploratory volumetric MRI analysis of brain in patients with early manifest disease demonstrate treatment related reduction in brain atrophy

The company believes these results provide a strong rationale for continued development of pepinemab as a treatment option in HD as well as in other slowly progressive neurodegenerative diseases. As for any well-designed phase 2 study, the main goal of SIGNAL was to identify a patient population that can benefit from the selected treatment and to characterize endpoints that can be employed to evaluate treatment benefit in this population. Safety data from this study also indicate that pepinemab is well-tolerated and suggest that there will be an opportunity for combination treatment with other agents based on an independent mechanism of action that are currently in development. The treatment discontinuation and study drop-out rates were remarkably low over the extended study time period and there did not appear to be an increase in serious adverse events relative to placebo.

Seite 1 von 3
Vaccinex Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters Into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 3RD QUARTER 2020 UNAUDITED RESULTS
Nokia announces first phase of its new strategy, changes to operating model and Group Leadership ...
Yamana Gold Provides an Update on Exploration Activities at Canadian Malartic; Announces Positive ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 2021 INTERIM DIVIDEND TIMETABLE
Worldline: Closing of Worldline's friendly tender offer for Ingenico
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Director Declaration
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.10.20
Vaccinex, Inc. to Present at the Virtual Investor KOL Roundtable