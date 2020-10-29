TytoCare Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Its Highly Accessible and Complete Remote Medical Examination Platform

SANTA CLARA, California, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American remote medical examination platform market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes TytoCare Ltd. with the 2020 North America Company of the Year Award. TytoCare's innovative medical assessment solutions are changing the telehealth playing field – especially during the current pandemic – by making the remote medical examination experience more comfortable and accessible for patients. The company's hand-held exam kit and application connect patients with doctors, enabling on-demand medical exams, diagnoses, and prescription issuing, anytime, anywhere.

Its proprietary algorithms and AI-based solutions improve patient stratification and deliver exceptional value during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond

"TytoCare's unique digital platform design creates a superior experience for both patients and physicians," said Kaustubh Savant, Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "The platform supports the accurate remote examination of the ears, throat, heart, lungs, abdomen, and skin by leveraging patient-friendly assessment and monitoring devices and their accompanying mobile app used for guiding consumers. The company gains a first-mover advantage with its all-in-one modular device and telehealth platform for on-demand, remote medical exams."

TytoCare has a cloud-based data repository layered with analytics, built-in AI guidance technology, and machine learning algorithms. It easily integrates with electronic health record systems, third-party exam tools, and other telehealth platforms, giving it a considerable competitive edge. It offers users the flexibility to share exam data safely, conduct live video exams, and schedule visits with ease. The FDA-cleared solutions, which include TytoHome, TytoPro, TytoClinic, and TytoVisit, improve telehealth virtual visit providers' overall ability to expedite patient care based on need.

The Tyto kit includes an exam camera and a no-touch infrared thermometer, an otoscope adaptor for examining the ears, a stethoscope adaptor for capturing heart and lung sounds, a tongue depressor adaptor for examining the throat, and the TytoApp for conducting artificial intelligence-guided exams with doctors. TytoHome positions physicians to facilitate patient data reviews remotely to diagnose acute conditions, monitor chronic diseases, and conduct post-operative follow-ups. TytoPro and TytoClinic deliver clinician services, enabling quick and easy specialist consultations to remote locations such as schools, nursing homes, and home care facilities. TytoVisit, meanwhile, is a cloud-based infrastructure powering every Tyto product and integrating with third-party systems through TytoCare's application programming interface (API) server.