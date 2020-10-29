 

Elanco to Participate in the Credit Suisse 29th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

29.10.2020, 13:00   

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) will participate in the Credit Suisse 29th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, November 9, 2020. Jeff Simmons, president and CEO, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 3:30 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be available on the “Events and Presentations” section of Elanco’s investor website. A replay will be available for approximately one year.

ABOUT ELANCO

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE: ELAN) is a global leader in animal health dedicated to innovating and delivering products and services to prevent and treat disease in farm animals and pets, creating value for farmers, pet owners, veterinarians, stakeholders, and society as a whole. With nearly 70 years of animal health heritage, we are committed to helping our customers improve the health of animals in their care, while also making a meaningful impact on our local and global communities. At Elanco, we’re driven by our vision of Food and Companionship Enriching life and our Elanco Healthy Purpose CSR framework – all to advance the health of animals, people and the planet. Learn more at www.elanco.com.

