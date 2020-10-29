Kala Pharmaceuticals to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases of the eye, today announced that it will report third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss these results and provide a business update at 8:00 a.m. ET.

The dial-in numbers to access the conference call are 866-300-4091 (domestic) or 703-736-7433 (international) using the conference ID 9199546. To access a live webcast and subsequent archived recording of the call, please visit the “Investors & Media” section on the Kala website at http://kalarx.com/.