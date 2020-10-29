Kala Pharmaceuticals to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases of the eye, today announced that it will report third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss these results and provide a business update at 8:00 a.m. ET.
The dial-in numbers to access the conference call are 866-300-4091 (domestic) or 703-736-7433 (international) using the conference ID 9199546. To access a live webcast and subsequent archived recording of the call, please visit the “Investors & Media” section on the Kala website at http://kalarx.com/.
About Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Kala is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases of the eye. Kala has applied its AMPPLIFY mucus penetrating particle Drug Delivery Technology to a corticosteroid, loteprednol etabonate (LE), designed for ocular applications, resulting in the October 2020 approval of EYSUVISTM (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic suspension) 0.25% for the short-term (up to two weeks) treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease and the January 2019 launch of INVELTYS (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic suspension) 1% for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.
