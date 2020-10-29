Horizon Therapeutics plc Initiates Clinical Trial to Assess Shorter Infusion Duration for KRYSTEXXA (pegloticase injection) Concomitantly Used with Methotrexate to Treat Uncontrolled Gout

Biologic therapies, like KRYSTEXXA, are often administered through infusions that deliver the therapeutic into the body over a period of time. Currently, KRYSTEXXA is infused for at least two hours. Based on input from the patient community, Horizon has designed this Phase 4, multicenter, open-label study to assess the safety and efficacy of KRYSTEXXA co-prescribed with methotrexate when administered over a shorter period of time.

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced that the first patient has been enrolled in the Infusion Duration Study to Assess Tolerability of Pegloticase Administered with a Shorter Infusion Duration in Subjects with Uncontrolled Gout Receiving Methotrexate , or AGILE, clinical trial to evaluate a shorter infusion duration for KRYSTEXXA (pegloticase injection) co-prescribed with methotrexate to treat people with chronic gout refractory to conventional therapies, also known as uncontrolled gout.

“As clinicians, we understand the urgency to treat uncontrolled gout and address its effects on joints, tissues and organ systems,” said John K. Botson M.D., R.Ph., C.C.D., president, Alaska Rheumatology Alliance and rheumatologist, Orthopedic Physicians Alaska. “A shorter infusion duration for KRYSTEXXA could meaningfully impact the experience for patients, clinicians and sites of care.”

AGILE will enroll from 30 to 50 adult participants with uncontrolled gout.1 After four weeks of treatment with methotrexate, participants will receive up to 24 weeks of weekly oral methotrexate and biweekly KRYSTEXXA infusions (8 mg) in one of three sequential assigned infusion durations: 60-minute infusion, 45-minute infusion and 30-minute infusion. Each study segment will include a minimum of 10 participants. This trial will primarily focus on safety and tolerability of each infusion duration.

This trial initiation follows the recent announcement that data from the Methotrexate to Increase Response Rates in Patients With Uncontrolled Gout Receiving KRYSTEXXA, or MIRROR, open-label trial was published in the Journal of Rheumatology2 and that the company’s MIRROR randomized controlled trial3 evaluating the concomitant use of KRYSTEXXA with methotrexate to improve response rates reached target enrollment. The safety and efficacy of KRYSTEXXA co-prescribed with methotrexate has not been established by any health authorities.