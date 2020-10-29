Aldeyra Therapeutics Schedules Webcast and Conference Call to Provide Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Corporate Update
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases, will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 5, 2020, to discuss financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and provide a corporate update.
The dial-in numbers are (866) 211-4098 for domestic callers and (647) 689-6613 for international callers. The Conference ID number is 5472726. Due to the expected high demand on our conference provider, please plan to dial in to the call at least 15 minutes prior to the start time.
A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the company’s corporate website at https://ir.aldeyra.com. After the live webcast, the event will remain archived on the Aldeyra Therapeutics website for 90 days.
About Aldeyra Therapeutics
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease and result in cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A. Reproxalap is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis. The company’s clinical pipeline also includes ADX-2191, a dihydrofolate reductase inhibitor in Phase 3 testing for proliferative vitreoretinopathy, and ADX-1612, a chaperome inhibitor in development for COVID-19 and ovarian cancer. For more information, visit https://www.aldeyra.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201029005225/en/Aldeyra Therapeutics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare