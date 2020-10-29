 

Unity Announces Q3 Fiscal Year 2020 Results Call

Unity (NYSE: U) announced today it will release third-quarter 2020 financial results after the market close on Thursday, November 12, 2020, with a webcast to follow at 2 p.m.PT/5 p.m.ET. The webcast can be accessed at the Unity Investor Relations website (https://unity.com/investors/) along with the company's earnings press release, financial tables, and slide presentation. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations website.

Beginning at the opening of trading on Monday, November 16, 2020, and ending at the close of trading on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, Unity employees, former employees, directors, and officers are permitted pursuant to the terms of the lock-up agreements that they have entered into with Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, as representatives of the Underwriters for Unity’s recent initial public offering, to sell up to 15% of the shares of common stock issuable upon the exercise of vested options held by them (an aggregate of approximately 3.2 million shares).

About Unity Software, Inc. (Unity)

Unity is the world’s leading platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D (RT3D) content. Creators, ranging from game developers and architects to automotive designers, filmmakers, and more, use Unity to make their creations come to life. Unity’s platform provides a comprehensive set of software solutions to create, run and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices.

Unity uses its website (investors.unity.com), filings with the SEC, press releases, public conference calls, and public webcasts as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

