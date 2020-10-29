Forte Biosciences Announces Pricing of $40.0 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 1,403,509 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $28.50 per share. In addition, Forte has granted to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 210,526 shares of common stock at the public offering price of $28.50 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The aggregate gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $40.0 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Forte and excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. Forte intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, which include, but are not limited to, the funding of clinical development of, and pursuing regulatory approval for, its product candidates, and general and administrative expenses. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Forte. The offering is expected to close on or about November 2, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.