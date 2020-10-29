Tessco to Sell Certain Retail Assets and Pivots to Focus on Higher-Margin Commercial Segment

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS) today announced that it has taken action to exit its retail business and focus on its more successful and higher-margin commercial segment. Tessco signed a definitive agreement that provides for the sale of most of the Company’s retail inventory, the Ventev brand as it relates to mobile device accessory products and certain other retail-related assets to Voice Comm, LLC (Voice Comm).

“This transaction to exit the retail business is another successful milestone achievement as we continue to execute our strategy to better position the Company to drive long-term growth and enhance shareholder value,” said Sandip Mukerjee, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tessco. “With the changing retail environment, this business no longer generated sufficient returns on our capital to warrant a continued investment, and we did not see a clear path for returning the business to significant profitability. While we recognize that the retail business is part of Tessco’s legacy, we took this deliberate step to focus our efforts and resources to ensure we have enhanced financial and operational flexibility to drive profitable growth. We now will be fully dedicated to serving our commercial customers, and will redeploy our assets to take advantage of a once-in-a-generation opportunity amid the unprecedented rollout of new technologies and drive strong returns for our shareholders.”

Under the terms of agreement, Tessco will continue to fulfill orders and support its current retail business customers through, and to a limited extent beyond, the closing of this transaction, which is expected to occur in the third quarter. The Company will work with its retail customer and supplier partners to ensure a smooth transition. Tessco will retain its Ventev brand for use in its commercial business products and operations.

The Company expects that the exit from its retail operations will, going forward, generate approximately $8 million to $12 million in net cash flow in fiscal 2021 and another $4 million to $8 million in the aggregate over the next four years. Voice Comm is purchasing inventory and other retail equipment at closing and also has agreed to conditional payments over the next two years for purchase price adjustments related to the inventory conveyed at closing and future customer returns, and over the next four years related to Voice Comm’s sale of Ventev-branded mobile accessory products.